Daniella Levine Cava to host campaign kickoff events in North, South Miami-Dade

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava will host a pair of campaign kickoff events, each in a local park on either end of the county.

This Saturday, she’ll be at Miami Carol City Park in Miami Gardens. Then on Sunday, April 23, she’ll be at Ludovici Park Amphitheater off of Old Cutler Road in Palmetto Bay, a village she represented for eight years as a County Commissioner.

Both events are scheduled to run from 1-3 p.m. and will feature food, music and “fun for the whole family,” a press note from her campaign said.

Elected in 2020 as Miami-Dade’s first woman Mayor, as well as the first Jewish person to hold the job, Levine Cava formally filed for re-election on March 1. Between then and the end of the month, she raised $1.1 million.

“We are bringing residents together from across Miami-Dade County who know I will continue to deliver results — taking on our challenges with pragmatic solutions,” she said in a statement.

“This early support is a true testament of how we can find common ground on our shared values so we can win the future. I will continue to govern and campaign on the promise I made a decade ago in my first campaign: demonstrate vision, lead with integrity and deliver results. Together, we will continue to do just that.”

She brings years of public service in elected office and decades of work as a nonprofit executive and social worker to the job.

During her first in-person State of the County address in January, she detailed many of her first-term accomplishments including record traffic at Miami International Airport and PortMiami, “historic investments” in septic-to-sewer conversions, numerous affordable housing initiatives and the passage of the county’s first tenants’ bill of rights.

She also highlighted a 1% cut on property taxes countywide and Miami-Dade’s 1.5% unemployment rate and announced a new, $9 million innovation fund to provide grants to local companies working on vital county issues.

So far, one person — a fellow Democrat — has filed to run against Levine Cava in the technically nonpartisan race: Miguel “el Skipper” Quintero, a local entrepreneur and self-described “First Amendment auditor” who said he is running, in part, to draw attention to code enforcement issues he’s had with the county over his at-home trapeze school.

The election for Miami-Dade Mayor is on Nov. 5, 2024.