April 15, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Airbnb rentals generate $372 million in tourist taxes for Florida in 2022, company says
Despite the urging of nurses, Spring Breakers are filling up Florida beaches.

Gabrielle RussonApril 15, 20234min1

Related Articles

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

‘You never like to see it’: Chris Sununu weighs in on Ron DeSantis’ protesters

Epilogue: TrumpHeadlines

Indictment bump pushes Donald Trump fundraising over $34M this year

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Protesters storm stage during Ron DeSantis speech in New Hampshire

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-USA-SPRING_BREAK_2001319_hpEmbed_20200319-063716_23x15_992
“We are proud to play a pivotal role in keeping Florida’s economy strong by welcoming millions of guests each year," said Airbnb spokesman Haven Thorn in a statement.

Airbnb rentals generated nearly $372 million in tourist taxes in the state of Florida for 2022, the company disclosed in a press release.

“We are proud to play a pivotal role in keeping Florida’s economy strong by welcoming millions of guests each year,” said Airbnb spokesman Haven Thorn in a statement.

“Airbnb collects and remits tourism taxes on behalf of our hosts who are invested in their local communities, and every dollar spent in Florida by guests on Airbnb helps bolster small businesses, restaurants and keeps Floridians employed, while also benefiting Hosts who on average earned over $14,700 in supplemental income last year to help cover the rising cost of living,” Thorn added.

Airbnb was unable to immediately provide a breakdown by country for how much in tourist taxes was generated. However, the company has previously disclosed Florida’s top five counties where rental hosts earned the most money in 2022 were: Miami-Dade at $76 million followed by Osceola at $64 million; Broward at $59 million; Pinellas at $51 million and Hillsborough at $35 million.

The San Francisco based tech-company allows people to rent out their homes or rooms to travelers.

Airbnb had become increasingly popular. Several years ago, before Airbnb was collecting the tourist taxes, Florida officials complained unlicensed vacation rentals weren’t contributing their fair share and collecting the bed tax that hotels and motels did.

“It’s turned into a free-for-all for the state of Florida,” Madeira Beach City Commissioner Elaine Poe told Florida Politics in 2015, several months before Airbnb made an agreement with county and state officials to start collecting tourist and sales taxes by the end of that year.

Across the country, Airbnb said it has collected and remitted over $1.9 billion in tourism taxes for 2022. 

“Since 2014, Airbnb has worked with tens of thousands of local governments around the world to streamline the collection process for tourism taxes,” the company said in the press release. “To date, we have remitted more than $7 billion in tourism taxes globally, making us, to our knowledge, the largest collector and remitter of tourism taxes by short-term rental platforms in the world.

In Florida, tourism has been rebounding since the pandemic.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the state broke previous tourism records in 2022 as nearly 138 million visitors came to the Sunshine State.

“We could not be more excited with the incredibly impressive record-breaking visitation seen in 2022. Quarter after quarter, Florida continues to dominate the travel market and our competition, which could not be achieved without the hard work of our local tourism partners,” said VISIT FLORIDA president and CEO Dana Young in February when the record was announced.

Post Views: 0

Gabrielle Russon

Gabrielle Russon is an award-winning journalist based in Orlando. She covered the business of theme parks for the Orlando Sentinel. Her previous newspaper stops include the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, Toledo Blade, Kalamazoo Gazette and Elkhart Truth as well as an internship covering the nation’s capital for the Chicago Tribune. For fun, she runs marathons. She gets her training from chasing a toddler around. Contact her at [email protected] or on Twitter @GabrielleRusson .

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousMaxwell Frost, Anna V. Eskamani sound alarm about Florida abortion law

nextProtesters storm stage during Ron DeSantis speech in New Hampshire

One comment

  • gloriajame

    April 15, 2023 at 1:46 pm

    Mike, fantastic work. I applaud your efforts since I now earn more than $36,000 every month from just one basic online firm! These are the most fundamental internet eb-26 operations jobs, yet you may start earning a consistent online income with as little as $29,000.
    .
    .
    Alter The Connection———————————————>>> iplogger.ru/2UZcx4

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more