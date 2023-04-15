In Trump vs. DeSantis, everyone is talking about just one ad

Make America Great Again Inc.’s latest ad criticizing Ron DeSantis’ support for slashing Social Security and Medicare benefits – something that 88 percent of voters are opposed to – went viral Friday.

Last month, The Daily Beast reported that DeSantis was struggling to be personable with supporters and staff alike; two sources told the outlet that the Governor was once spotted on a private plane eating a cup of chocolate pudding with three fingers. When interviewed by Piers Morgan, DeSantis didn’t deny the allegation. Instead, he challenged opponents that if “pudding fingers is the best you got, bring it.”

The ad – which aired on Fox News, CNN, and Newsmax – has taken over the internet. The single Tweet has already garnered over 3.4 million views.

As of Friday night, when someone types in “Ron DeSantis” into Google – the first suggestion is “pudding.”

The ad has been covered by media outlets across the political spectrum including: Bloomberg, Breitbart, The Hill, People Magazine, The Daily Caller, Rolling Stone, Newsmax, The Washington Examiner, Politico, The New York Post, CNN, and The Daily Mail.

New York Magazine declared that the ad is “disgustingly good” as the writer “assumed there was no way to work ‘pudding fingers’ into a substantive attack ad on DeSantis’s plans for senior entitlements. But his team did it with one elegant phrase: ‘Ron DeSantis loves sticking his fingers where they don’t belong.’”

Over on CNN, anchor Jake Tapper called it “very memorable.” Jonah Golberg, a prominent Never Trumper, even acknowledged in the segment that the ad is “kind of brilliant” and is “clever and it’s going to stick…not only is it going to stick in people’s heads, but it will get enormous free media.”

Steve Bannon, meanwhile, called it one of the “bolder ads” that he’s “seen in recent years in politics.”

Politico Playbook called it “a buzzy new ad” that “goes after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Social Security and Medicare, while also jabbing his Republican rival over the reported incident when DeSantis ate pudding with his fingers.”

Bloomberg News cited, “As a member of the US House in 2013, DeSantis voted for a symbolic resolution that would have raised the age to qualify for Medicare and Social Security to 70.

In comparison, a DeSantis-aligned Super PAC released an ad of their own a day prior, which as of this writing has only garnered 134,000 views—1/33th of the attention.

The ad, which is running nationally, is a :60 second spot which barely even features their candidate and fails to communicate a single message.

Across the country, men and women are willing to fight alongside Governor Ron DeSantis, because he inspires us to never back down. pic.twitter.com/nRz3Kb6cYP — Never Back Down (@NvrBackDown24) April 13, 2023

The ad was widely mocked for an odd transition where a woman “transitioned” into Ron DeSantis.

Never Trumper and former GOP consultant Reed Galen criticized the talent behind the Super PAC:

As my long-departed grandfather would say: “these guys can’t pour piss out of a (white rubber) boot.” https://t.co/VsOkJ0N1RF — Reed Galen (@reedgalen) April 13, 2023

Even I noted the irony of the spot: