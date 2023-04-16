April 16, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Super PAC supporting Ron DeSantis drops ad accusing Donald Trump of spreading lies

Wes WolfeApril 16, 20234min2

Related Articles

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

In Trump vs. DeSantis, everyone is talking about just one ad

HeadlinesTampa Bay

Source: Dan Slaughter to be named Clearwater Assistant City Manager

Culture WarsHeadlines

Marco Rubio says voters will decide if six-week abortion ban was right for Florida

never back down pac ad
It’s the first TV ad from Never Back Down PAC.

A super PAC supporting Gov. Ron DeSantis’ presidential ambitions dropped a new ad Sunday morning accusing former President Donald Trump of spreading lies about DeSantis, in league with President Joe Biden and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi

Titled, “Fight Democrats, Not Republicans,” the ad from the Never Back Down PAC opens with images of Trump seated in court as the voiceover speaker says, “Donald Trump is being attacked by a Democrat prosecutor in New York, so why is he spending millions attacking the Republican Governor of Florida?”

It continues, “Trump is stealing pages from the Biden-Pelosi playbook, repeating lies about Social Security.”

The ad comes at a time in which Trump continues to see DeSantis as a major threat to his intentions to return to the White House, saying that the Florida Governor’s candidacy would hurt Republicans

It’s the first TV ad from the group, which launched online-only ads beforehand. The initial spots aired during Fox News Sunday.

The ad knocks DeSantis for saying that Social Security wouldn’t be messed with by Republicans, countering it with Trump saying entitlements would be on the table for consideration at some point.

By any measure it’s an unusual path to take, since Trump contradicted himself in saying he wouldn’t touch the programs. Indeed, it was the basis of the attack used in the now-infamous “Pudding Fingers” ad.

Never Back Down placed ad buys recently in Iowa, Nevada and South Carolina. Initial reports pegged the buy around $644,000. Former Virginia Attorney General Ken Cuccinelli founded the PAC in February. Notably, Cuccinelli last ran for office a decade ago and lost that campaign, which was for Virginia Governor, to Democrat Terry McAuliffe.

Post Views: 0

Wes Wolfe

Wes Wolfe is a reporter who's worked for newspapers across the South, winning press association awards for his work in Georgia and the Carolinas. He lives in Jacksonville and previously covered state politics, environmental issues and courts for the News-Leader in Fernandina Beach. You can reach Wes at [email protected] and @WesWolfeFP. Facebook: facebook.com/wes.wolfe

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSource: Dan Slaughter to be named Clearwater Assistant City Manager

nextIn Trump vs. DeSantis, everyone is talking about just one ad

2 comments

  • Donald J Trump

    April 16, 2023 at 12:54 pm

    Vote for me. I’ll protect abortion, LGBT, and social security. Ron will not. Also, I’ll have Earl Pitts shot in the back of the head.

    Reply

  • gloriajame

    April 16, 2023 at 1:38 pm

    Mike, fantastic work. I applaud your efforts since I now earn more than $36,000 every month from just one basic online firm! These are the most fundamental internet eb-23 operations jobs, yet you may start earning a consistent online income with as little as $29,000.
    .
    .
    Alter The Connection———————————————>>> profithub21.blogspot.com/

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more