House debate on transcare bill includes God, sex and insurance

God, sex and health insurance.

Those were just some of the issues representatives honed in on during the debate over legislation (SB 254) that would ban minors from receiving gender-affirming care and place obstacles in the way of adults receiving the care.

The House voted Wednesday to pass SB 254 after amending the contents of its original bill (HB 1421) onto the Senate bill. Because of the amendment, the bill must go back to the Senate for consideration.

There are three significant differences between the original House and Senate bills.

The House bill bans insurance companies from covering transgender care. The original Senate bill did not.

The House bill requires minors currently in treatment to stop taking puberty blockers or other hormones by Dec. 31, 2023. The original Senate bill allowed the state’s medical boards to decide the future of the care for minors already being treated with hormones.

The House bill precludes people from changing their birth certificates. The Senate bill did not.

Democrats filed 26 amendments aimed at removing those and other provisions from SB 254, but all of the amendments were shut down.

House Speaker Paul Renner told reporters Wednesday that the House chose to amend its work product onto the Senate bill knowing that the move meant it would be “bouncing” the bill back to the Senate.

The House and Senate have tried to avoid bouncing high-priority bills between the chambers this Session, but Renner said the Senate sent the bill over to the House “early” which precluded them from finding an agreement in advance of the House floor debate.

“This is our position. I think as Rep. (Randy) Fine said this is a very serious issue. This is an issue that we’re going to look back on as Rep. (Ralph) Massullo said, with great regret because those that are ahead of us in Europe are backpedaling very, very quickly away from this issue,” Renner said.

“We are forever destroying the lives of young children that if they make a different decision later down the road they can never bring their bodies back to what they were before. And so we’re proud of this legislation. We’re proud of our bill but that doesn’t mean we can’t find a landing spot with the Senate.”

Lawmakers delivered impassioned speeches ahead of Wednesday’s vote.

Rep. Hillary Cassell said while there is a rift on the existence and treatment of gender dysphoria there are provisions in the bill that legislators should be able to rally around. She said the bill interfered with how companies operate. She read the names of several Fortune 1000 companies located across Florida cities that offer transgender benefits: Office Depot; Darden Restaurants; Raymond James; and HSN.

And because the bill bans any state dollars from being used on transgender care services the bill also could impact out-of-state companies with state contracts that offer trans-care benefits to their employees.

This may be the first time the Legislature has passed a bill that would mandate insurance carriers not provide coverage for a health care service. The bill does not require insurance companies that have been providing the benefit to return any portion of the premium they have been collecting.

Cassell said if legislators want to mandate how carriers operate they should be willing to pass a requirement that in order to write automobile insurance policies in Florida an insurer must also sell homeowners policies.

“That will actually solve Floridians’ problems,” she said.

Meanwhile, in his closing arguments, bill co-sponsor Massullo said there is a rift between members as to whether there is a deterioration of culture. Those who believe in banning the care are allegedly homophobes, misogynists and “religious right-wing extremists.”

Massullo though defended his faith in God and further declared, “I believe that everyone on this Earth believes in God. Even the atheists; they just think that’s who they are. We need to stop and think a little bit (about) what we can do to change our culture. And so I actually believe it’s our duty. It’s something we need to address because there’s evil in our society … And that evil is so insidious that we fail to recognize it truly is the wolf in sheep’s clothing. And it’s going after our most vulnerable population, our children,” Massullo said.

A dermatologist, Massullo said gender dysphoria is a psychological condition that is being treated physiologically. He also denied that the hormone blockers are reversible saying side effects include irreversible bone damage and brain tumors. He also said the hormones can leave people sexually dissatisfied.

“The very people (who) have advocated for this type of treatment are finding that those individuals cannot have sexual satisfaction. And I’m not going to use the word that starts with the letter ‘O.’ Because you all understand and know what that is,” Massullo said. “But they can’t achieve that. Now think about that just for a minute. Because it’s terrible.”

The ban on transgender care for minors was one of three bills dealing with transgender people that the House debated over the last two days. House Democratic Leader Fentrice Driskell said it was “transgender erasure week” on the House floor.

In addition to passing SB 254, the House passed a bill (HB 1521) which would place restrictions on where transgender people can use the restroom in Florida. It’s not clear how that bill will fare in the Senate.

The House also gave final passage to a bill (SB 1438) that punishes people and venues that admit kids to adult-oriented shows with “lewd” content. That measure is ready for the Governor’s signature.

“We understand exactly what this is about. It’s about erasing the transgender community and that sort of hatred has no place in the state of Florida,” Driskell said repeating the caucus’ belief and platform that “every citizen deserves the freedom to be healthly, prosperous and safe.”