Brevard County public safety leaders endorse Dave Weldon in HD 32

Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey and State Attorney Phil Archer are throwing their support to Dave Weldon in his bid for the House District 32 seat.

Weldon is running to succeed state Rep. Thad Altman. Altman, also an Indialantic Republican, cannot seek another term because of term limits.

“Dave Weldon has my total endorsement for State Representative,” Ivey said. “Dave Weldon is a tough on crime conservative leader who will always put Brevard families first. Dave strongly supports our Second Amendment rights, enforcing the rule of law, and keeping criminals behind bars. Dave Weldon will be unwavering in his stance to protect our citizens and our constitutional rights.”

Added Archer: “Dave Weldon is a man of principle and integrity. I know Dave Weldon will fight for strong public safety laws and for giving our prosecutors the tools and resources they need to protect Brevard families. I wholeheartedly endorse Dave Weldon for State Representative.”

HD 32 includes Rockledge, Viera, Melbourne, Indian Harbour Beach and Indialantic. The partisan registration is 44% Republican, 26% Democrat and 30% independent.

Weldon won election to the U.S. House in 1994 as part of the Newt Gingrich-led Republican Revolution. He flipped a seat that previously had been represented by Democratic U.S. Rep. Jim Bacchus, who chose not to seek re-election.

The Congressman opted against re-election in 2008, endorsing then-state Sen. Bill Posey to succeed him. Posey still holds the seat.

Weldon’s election to Congress was his first election to public office, but he previously served in the U.S. Army and later was a member of the U.S. Army Reserve.

The medical doctor still lives on the Space Coast with his wife, Nancy. He has been married 41 years and the couple has two adult children.

Weldon is so far the only candidate filed in the race.

Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics contributed to this report.