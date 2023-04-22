Kamala Harris announces $78.7M in Florida projects to fight climate change

The Vice President is taking advantage of Ron DeSantis’ travel schedule to make a point about climate change.

Kamala Harris picked a week when the Florida Governor was most everywhere but Florida, including in Washington D.C., to visit Miami to roll out $78.7 million in spending for 16 climate change initiatives affecting the Sunshine State.

The money will come from the Commerce Department and will be administered by NOAA, via the Biden Administration’s Climate-Ready Coasts initiative funded through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) with additional funds leveraged from the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

“The Biden-Harris Administration is committed to protecting and enhancing the diverse coastal habitats and wildlife that make Florida an engaging tourist destination and great place to raise a family,” said Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. “We are proud to recommend more than $78 million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, and funding leveraged from the Inflation Reduction Act, to create good paying jobs and a climate-ready coast in Florida.”

“Florida’s elaborate coral reefs, vast shorelines, and national marine sanctuary attract thousands of environmental enthusiasts each year,” said NOAA Administrator Rick Spinrad, Ph.D. “These vital investments will help preserve and protect the natural wonders of Florida for future generations to enjoy.”

The Florida Democratic Party didn’t miss the context: historic flooding in Fort Lauderdale and the rest of the region.

“Waterways are essential to our economy and way of life here in Florida,” said FDP Chair Nikki Fried. “This investment from the Biden-Harris administration will give our communities access to clean water, and the resources needed to effectively combat the effects of climate change, ensuring that our shores and beaches are around for generations to come.”

The projects, which cover the entire state, are listed below, with explanations of what they do from the Biden administration.