Ron DeSantis says Florida is ‘the Utah of the Southeast’

Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to work laudatory statements about wherever he speaks into his stump speech intros.

At the Utah Republican Convention Saturday, the Florida Governor contended that his state is the “Utah of the Southeast.”

“Utah is one of the best governed, best performing states in the United States. You have a sound economy, you promote a good business environment, you stress the importance of education, you have fiscal and budgetary stability and you have safe communities,” DeSantis contended.

“And I think underlying the success of Utah has been a commitment to freedom like Florida. Utah proves that freedom works,” DeSantis added. “Now over the last few years since I’ve been governor, people have looked to Florida for leadership in a variety of different ways.”

DeSantis added that he “was recently visiting with some folks in Iowa and people said, you know, Iowa, they’re really the Florida of the Midwest with all the conservative stuff they’re doing. Well, let me just tell you maybe it’s a little secret, but it might just be that Florida is the Utah of the Southeast.”

This continued a theme of idiosyncratic DeSantis asides.

In the Granite State addressing the New Hampshire GOP at the Amos Tuck Dinner, the Governor suggested Floridians were not proud of the state before he arrived on the political scene.

“I was born and raised in Florida, and it’s only been recently that we’ve developed a sense of state pride ourselves,” DeSantis said. “We’re proud to have stood up for freedom in the last few years when it wasn’t easy. We did it our own way and I’m proud of that.”

“But I must admit we draw inspiration from the people here in New Hampshire,” DeSantis continued. “Because more than any other state, you don’t mince words when it comes to your stand on liberty. You say it very clearly: Live Free or Die.”

Continuing his recent commitment to swing state intersectionality, DeSantis told an Ohio crowd he was one of them.

The Governor, addressing the Butler County Republican Party’s Lincoln Day Dinner, said that he represented so-called “Ohio values.”

“I can stand here representing Ohio values because the two most important women in my life (are from Ohio),” DeSantis said. “My mother is from Youngstown, and my wife is from Troy, and so my family reflects your family.”