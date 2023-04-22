Ron DeSantis PAC touts head to head Utah poll lead over Donald Trump

Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to manufacture buzz in the Beehive State.

A new poll of Utah Republicans shows that in a hypothetical head-to-head match-up against former President Donald Trump, DeSantis comes out on top.

While it is all but certain there will be more than two Republicans in the 2024 GOP field, and the data for a deeper field was unreleased, the NEVER BACK DOWN PAC nonetheless framed this as momentum in a story reported first by the in-state Deseret News.

In the survey conducted from WPA Intelligence from April 18-20 among 504 Utah Republican primary voters, DeSantis leads Trump, 46% to 39%. The poll has a margin of error of +/-4%.

The modest lead is the latest survey that shows a tighter race in Utah than other states, with both Trump and DeSantis able to claim recent poll wins.

In the Utah Public Opinion Pulse survey from OH Predictive, Trump holds a commanding lead.

In the Q2 survey in the field from March 14 to March 23, 41% of the 306 respondents say they back Trump, while 23% say they prefer DeSantis. An additional 10% say they support former Vice President Mike Pence, and 5% of the respondents like former United Nations envoy Nikki Haley best.

n the Deseret News/Hinckley Institute of Politics poll, 21% of the 801 likely voters responding say they back DeSantis, with Trump drawing 16% support. Former U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming is a competitive third place in this hypothetical, commanding 12% support, with all other possibilities farther back still.

Among the Republican respondents, 31% say they will back DeSantis, with 23% saying they back Trump.

That poll from Dan Jones and Associates was in the field March 14-22, with a margin of error of +/- 3.46%.

DeSantis spoke at Saturday’s Utah Republican Convention, where his remarks were well received.

DeSantis said that he “was recently visiting with some folks in Iowa and people said, you know, Iowa, they’re really the Florida of the Midwest with all the conservative stuff they’re doing. Well, let me just tell you maybe it’s a little secret, but it might just be that Florida is the Utah of the Southeast.”