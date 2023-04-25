April 25, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

U.S. News & World Report gives accolades to UCF graduate programs in latest rankings

Gabrielle RussonApril 25, 20234min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesOrlando

Disney World monorails could be opened up to state inspections under new amendment

HeadlinesUniversities

Senate advances $15M for New College along with slate of trustees

HeadlinesOrlando

Randy Fine reports antisemitic flyer dropped at his home

UCF
UCF said 21 of its graduate degree programs ranked in the top 100 of their fields.

U.S. News & World Report’s newest report ranking the country’s best graduates schools is recognizing several programs at the University of Central Florida (UCF).

“These rankings highlight UCF’s long-standing commitment to student success and academic excellence,” said school President Alexander Cartwright in a statement. “Our outstanding graduate programs provide students with opportunities to earn high-quality advanced degrees in vital and impactful fields of study that improve the quality of life for our region and have a positive impact on society.”

Twenty-one of the university’s graduate degree programs were ranked in the top 100 of their fields, the school said in a press release.

Among the top rated graduate degree programs included UCF’s Master of Emergency and Crisis Management program, which was named No. 2 in the country. The program educates students how to deal with natural and human-caused disasters. According to UCF’s website, it also prepares them to work for municipal governments, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and other employers.

UCF highlighted that emergency managers, firefighters and law enforcement officers are taking the graduate courses too.

UCF’s aerospace engineering graduate degree program was ranked No. 50, up five spots from last year.

“UCF graduates make up 29% of employees at Kennedy Space Center. These graduates often make their first connection to the NASA space center through internship and research experiences while at the university,” the school said in a press release.

Five UCF engineering graduate programs were named in the Top 75 of U.S. News & World Report’s rankings. The outlet ranked the industrial engineering program at No. 41, materials engineering at No. 51, computer engineering at No. 57, electrical engineering at No. 58 and environmental engineering at No. 68.

Overall, UCF was named the No. 73 Best Engineering School in the country for its graduate degrees.

UCF was also named the No. 43 best graduate program for training nursing practitioners at a time when many hospitals around the state and the country are facing a nursing shortage.

“Our steadfast focus on excellence in education, practice and research has propelled UCF to the forefront of the best graduate nursing programs in the nation,” said Mary Lou Sole, dean of the UCF College of Nursing. “Thanks to the dedication of our faculty experts, we continue to provide a quality education that prepares the advanced providers, advocates and leaders that our communities desperately need.”

Post Views: 0

Gabrielle Russon

Gabrielle Russon is an award-winning journalist based in Orlando. She covered the business of theme parks for the Orlando Sentinel. Her previous newspaper stops include the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, Toledo Blade, Kalamazoo Gazette and Elkhart Truth as well as an internship covering the nation’s capital for the Chicago Tribune. For fun, she runs marathons. She gets her training from chasing a toddler around. Contact her at [email protected] or on Twitter @GabrielleRusson .

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousBudget conference: Lawmakers swing $1.5M for Babcock Ranch playground

nextBudget conference: Building boost for North Florida special ed school

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more