U.S. News & World Report gives accolades to UCF graduate programs in latest rankings

U.S. News & World Report’s newest report ranking the country’s best graduates schools is recognizing several programs at the University of Central Florida (UCF).

“These rankings highlight UCF’s long-standing commitment to student success and academic excellence,” said school President Alexander Cartwright in a statement. “Our outstanding graduate programs provide students with opportunities to earn high-quality advanced degrees in vital and impactful fields of study that improve the quality of life for our region and have a positive impact on society.”

Twenty-one of the university’s graduate degree programs were ranked in the top 100 of their fields, the school said in a press release.

Among the top rated graduate degree programs included UCF’s Master of Emergency and Crisis Management program, which was named No. 2 in the country. The program educates students how to deal with natural and human-caused disasters. According to UCF’s website, it also prepares them to work for municipal governments, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and other employers.

UCF highlighted that emergency managers, firefighters and law enforcement officers are taking the graduate courses too.

UCF’s aerospace engineering graduate degree program was ranked No. 50, up five spots from last year.

“UCF graduates make up 29% of employees at Kennedy Space Center. These graduates often make their first connection to the NASA space center through internship and research experiences while at the university,” the school said in a press release.

Five UCF engineering graduate programs were named in the Top 75 of U.S. News & World Report’s rankings. The outlet ranked the industrial engineering program at No. 41, materials engineering at No. 51, computer engineering at No. 57, electrical engineering at No. 58 and environmental engineering at No. 68.

Overall, UCF was named the No. 73 Best Engineering School in the country for its graduate degrees.

UCF was also named the No. 43 best graduate program for training nursing practitioners at a time when many hospitals around the state and the country are facing a nursing shortage.

“Our steadfast focus on excellence in education, practice and research has propelled UCF to the forefront of the best graduate nursing programs in the nation,” said Mary Lou Sole, dean of the UCF College of Nursing. “Thanks to the dedication of our faculty experts, we continue to provide a quality education that prepares the advanced providers, advocates and leaders that our communities desperately need.”