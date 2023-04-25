Budget conference: Building boost for North Florida special ed school

The state is poised to lend a helping hand to those who need it the most in Northeast Florida.

House and Senate budget conference committees have agreed to slot $700,000 for the North Florida School of Special Education’s Vocational/Job Training Building Expansion, fulfilling an ask from Sen. Clay Yarborough of Jacksonville.

By “purchasing and renovating two existing buildings at the end of Mill Creek Road,” the school hopes to further facilitate its “vocational programming & support services to all individuals living in the counties of Baker, Clay, Duval, Nassau, and St. Johns with intellectual & developmental disabilities,” according to the funding request.

The state money will complement $750,000 from other sources, and unless things change, construction would start in July and wrap by the end of the year.

The new facility will allow for three vocational programs: a pet bakery called “Barkin’ Biscuits,” an art studio called “Art With Soul,” and a florist called “Berry Good Blooms.” Up to 150 students could be served by the expanded space.

Budget conference subcommittees will meet throughout the week to resolve differences in each area, even as this issue appears to be resolved.

When remaining issues reach an impasse, they will be “bumped” to the full budget conference committee.

Lawmakers must reach an agreement on a final spending plan by May 2 to meet the 72-hour “cooling off” period required by the state constitution before they can vote on the budget to avoid pushing the Regular Session past its scheduled May 5 end date.