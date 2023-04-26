Bills cracking down on illegal immigration headed to the floors of both chambers

An immigration reform measure that would crack down on hiring immigrants in the U.S. illegally and require hospitals to collect data on patients’ immigration status when they seek health care is moving to the full Senate floor.

Republican Sen. Blaise Ingoglia’s bill (SB 1718) has Gov. Ron DeSantis’ backing, and earned a nod from the Senate Fiscal Policy Committee at its final committee stop Wednesday.

Ingoglia said the time has come for states to take matters in their own hands because the feds had failed to solve the crisis of undocumented immigrants coming in through the country’s southern border.

“I blame every single administration going back to the ‘80s for this issue,” Ingoglia said, but then he specifically cited the Democrats’ majority during the Obama administration. “They had all the tools, but they chose not to. So I’m saying there is not a need or a want at the federal government to solve this issue. Prove me wrong.”

No Republican Senators spoke up in support of the bill during the final debate segment, not counting Ingoglia’s closing speech. It passed along party lines, but not before Democrats warned of the consequences.

“Businesses that have construction, you better look out,” said Sen. Victor Torres of Central Florida. “Even the agriculture community, you better look out. This is going to have an effect across the state of Florida. The economic punch is to us. These workers are performing jobs we don’t want, or won’t do.”

Torres also took aim at the bill’s provision that would outlaw special drivers’ licenses for undocumented migrants. Some of the states that have these licenses are among those accounting for the most tourists flocking to Florida.

“You are going down the wrong road,” Torres said, also slamming the bill for outlawing county-level efforts to provide identification to migrants with the help of nonprofit organizations.

Sen. Shevrin Jones, a South Florida Democrat, urged the committee to reject the bill and instead workshop different, non-punitive solutions.

“We’re not operating in good faith and we’re not treating individuals like the human beings they are,” he said.

Sen. Lori Berman warned that the state was stepping into the federal government’s territory and the bill would end up mired in the courts.

“Immigration is the purview of the federal government and the things that we are doing here are probably going to be deemed unconstitutional,” the Boca Raton Democrat said.

The most troubling part, for her, was having hospitals collect data about patients’ immigration status.

“People … will come in when they are really, really ill as opposed to taking advantage of preventative care,” she said. “It could cost lives because people are going to wait too long.”

Similar legislation in the House (HB 1617) passed its first committee hearing Monday. It’s been referred to the House calendar.