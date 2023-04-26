April 25, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Senate panel OKs plan for state inspectors to check Disney World monorail
The Walt Disney World monorail. Stock image via Adobe.

Gabrielle RussonApril 25, 20234min0

Related Articles

BudgetHeadlines

Budget conference: Senate wants to expand Harry and Harriette Justice Center

HeadlinesInfluence

Bills cracking down on illegal immigration headed to the floors of both chambers

HeadlinesNE Florida

Budget conference: Senators agree to $1M for Nassau County’s Piney Island resiliency project

Monorail Disney
If FDOT finds a problem with the monorail, "it really is going to be last resort" to shut Disney World's transit down, lawmaker said.

State inspectors could soon be allowed to perform safety checks on Disney World’s monorail for the first time as proposed legislation calling for more state oversight at The Mouse cleared a Senate committee Tuesday.

Under current Florida Department of Transportation procedures, on-site state inspections would happen every three years at the monorail while Disney would be required to update its safety plan — which includes records, audits, procedures and corrective actions — annually, said Sen. Nick DiCeglie, who sponsored the amendment that was tacked onto SB 1250. Currently, Disney self-inspects the monorail and its rides.

If FDOT finds a problem with the monorail, “it really is going to be last resort for them to entirely suspend, in this case, a monorail system,” said DiCeglie, a Republican from Indian Rocks Beach.

He added monorails “are not overly technical. Obviously, monorails have been around for over 50 years … I think they’re pretty straightforward.”

Two Democratic lawmakers from Central Florida, Sen. Linda Stewart and Sen. Geraldine Thompson, pressed DiCeglie to make sure Disney World, which operates some of the busiest theme parks in the world, wouldn’t be impacted by state inspectors shutting down the 15 miles of monorails for safety checks.

Disney and FDOT would work together to make sure “inspections are done at a time that’s agreeable to both parties,” DiCeglie answered.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has put Disney in his crosshairs in what’s been an ongoing fight since last Session, when Disney’s then-CEO Bob Chapek spoke out against Florida’s controversial Parental Rights in Education measure,  known colloquially as the “Don’t Say Gay” law. Republican lawmakers retaliated and stripped away Disney’s control of its government board. A new law was passed earlier this year granting DeSantis the power to replace the board with his appointees.

But before the new state-controlled board took over Disney’s government, Disney and the outgoing board passed agreements that gave Disney more power on future land use plans and, among other things, allowed Disney set its own utility rates, new board members said.

DeSantis has accused Disney and the old board of making an “11th hour deal” to deliberately deceive the state.

Last week, DeSantis warned that lawmakers would be looking at requiring Disney’s monorail to be inspected by the state.

Post Views: 0

Gabrielle Russon

Gabrielle Russon is an award-winning journalist based in Orlando. She covered the business of theme parks for the Orlando Sentinel. Her previous newspaper stops include the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, Toledo Blade, Kalamazoo Gazette and Elkhart Truth as well as an internship covering the nation’s capital for the Chicago Tribune. For fun, she runs marathons. She gets her training from chasing a toddler around. Contact her at [email protected] or on Twitter @GabrielleRusson .

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousBudget conference: Senate wants to expand Harry and Harriette Justice Center

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more