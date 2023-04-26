Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 4.26.23

Good Wednesday morning.

It’s Rural Counties Day at the Capitol.

This is set to be the largest ever in the event’s five-year history, with residents and elected leaders from 27 rural counties coming to Tallahassee to meet with lawmakers and bring attention to what their communities provide the state, the unique challenges they face and needs that are important to address. Among the day’s featured sponsors are Conexon, FP&L, and TECO.

Rep. Bobby Payne, who represents rural communities throughout House District 20, is hosting the annual gathering.

“I’m proud to call Rural Florida home and to host this event each year to showcase what makes our rural communities so special,” said Payne. “These counties offer so much more than just their unique charm and culture — they are absolutely critical to the overall economic success of our great state. From ecotourism to agriculture and beyond, the opportunities in Rural Florida are abundant and with our support, they can truly thrive. There’s no doubt that rural communities are indeed the heartbeat of Florida.”

The main event takes place in the Capitol Courtyard from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with Payne addressing the crowd at noon.

—@OfficialMLK3: After dad was assassinated, Harry Belafonte joined me, mom and my siblings in Memphis. He was one of the only people to make sure that mom and her children were taken care of in the months, days and years after the assassination. He was there for us even when others had gone.

—@RepMattGaetz: An essential element to get my vote for any increase in the debt limit would be enacting work requirements starting in fiscal year 2024 – NOT 2025 as the legislation is currently written. Otherwise, it’s a no-vote from me.

—@Loriberman: (Ron) DeSantis is overseas trying to explain “woke mind virus” to Japanese citizens. The Florida Senate is advancing a discriminatory, anti-trans bathroom bill that is of benefit to no one. Florida’s government doesn’t work for the People anymore. It hasn’t for a long time.

Tweet, tweet:

We've reached the point of the proceedings where DeSantis just starts copying Hungary's Viktor Orbán. https://t.co/1v6AhLAiVm pic.twitter.com/EPGyUXad5D — Jay McKenzie (@jamesfourm) April 25, 2023

—@Jason_Garcia: One of the worst changes to the Florida Legislature in my 20+ years of covering it is how much more unwilling – or incapable – members are of answering basic questions about their own bills. Legislators are constantly cowering behind “I don’t know” or “That’s not in the bill.”

Tweet, tweet:

Rotunda of Florida Capitol. Protesters are chanting “drag is not a crime.” pic.twitter.com/datik3xARX — Gary Fineout (@fineout) April 25, 2023

Tweet, tweet:

The Jacksonville mayor is complaining about a city with ~1/3 the murder rate. NYC's population: 8,804,190

Jax pop: 949,611 NYC murders: 433

Jax murders: 128 NYC murder rate: 4.9 out of 100k (or 1 in 20,333 people murdered)

Jax rate: 13.5 out of 100k (or 1 in 7,419 people) https://t.co/HSTZLIaGio — Andrew Pantazi (@apantazi) April 25, 2023

—@NateSilver538: Disney layoffs have substantially impacted FiveThirtyEight. I am sad and disappointed to a degree that’s kind of hard to express right now. We’ve been at Disney almost 10 years. My contract is up soon, and I expect that I’ll be leaving at the end of it. … I had been worried about an outcome like this and so have had some great initial conversations about opportunities elsewhere. Don’t hesitate to get in touch. I am so proud of the work of FiveThirtyEight staff. It has never been easy. I’m so sorry to the people impacted by this.

“Ron DeSantis could run for President without resigning under Senate amendment” via Douglas Soule of the USA Today Network – Florida — Sen. Travis Hutson filed an amendment into a recently introduced Senate elections bill that would “clarify” that the state’s “resign to run” law doesn’t apply to those campaigning for President or Vice President. Hutson is a co-introducer of the election bill, SB 7050, which has passed through two Committees and is set to appear on the Senate floor Wednesday.

“Major GOP donor’s commitment to DeSantis Is murkier than thought” via Maggie Haberman and Rebecca Davis O’Brien of The New York Times — Nearly six months ago, Kenneth Griffin, the Republican megadonor and hedge fund executive, seemed poised to be a powerful financial backer of DeSantis in his anticipated run for President. Griffin had given $5 million to DeSantis’ re-election effort and told POLITICO “He has a tremendous record as Governor of Florida, and our country would be well served by him as President.” These days, Griffin is keeping his cards closer to the vest, and his intentions are harder to discern.

“DeSantis calls for cease fire in Ukraine” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — In comments to Nikkei Asia, DeSantis called for a cessation of hostilities, lest a situation happen such as the entrenched bloodshed in World War I. “You don’t want to end up in, like, a Verdun situation, where you just have mass casualties, mass expense and end up with a stalemate,” he said. “It’s in everybody’s interest to try to get to a place where we can have a cease-fire.” DeSantis also suggested the fight was Europe’s fight, not so much America’s concern. “The Europeans really need to do more. The U.S. has provided security for them. And yes, Poland — there’s some that are doing stuff, and that should be appreciated. But Germany, they’re not doing anything,” DeSantis said.

“DeSantis praises Japan defense buildup in visit to Tokyo” via Gabrielle Ninivaggi and Jesse Johnson of The Japan Times — DeSantis kicked off a four-nation tour Monday by offering effusive praise for Japan’s efforts to boost defense spending, during a meeting with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo. The two-day trip by DeSantis, who is widely expected to battle Donald Trump for the GOP nomination next year, is seen as an attempt to bolster his defense and diplomatic chops before throwing his hat into the ring. “We very much applaud your efforts to bolster your defenses,” DeSantis told Kishida ahead of their meeting, lauding the U.S.-Japan alliance as “essential” for the security of the region.

“Ahead of Israel trip, DeSantis faces pressure to address antisemitism” via Matthew Kassel of Jewish Insider — In advance of DeSantis’ highly anticipated trip to Israel this week, the Florida legislature is expected to pass a new hate crimes bill stemming from a recent surge of antisemitic incidents across the state. If history is any guide, DeSantis could use part of his speech at the Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem to promote the bill and perhaps even ceremonially sign it into law, as he did while spotlighting a similar piece of legislation on his last tour through Israel four years ago. GOP insiders in Florida suspect that DeSantis, whose plans for the trip remain closely guarded, is weighing a repeat gesture as he heads to Israel on Thursday.

“Few complained of ‘woke’ classes at Florida universities. Still, DeSantis pushed new bans” via Sarah Blaskey of the Miami Herald — The way DeSantis tells it, Florida’s public universities are bloated bureaucracies run by liberal elites who discriminate against conservative and white students while professors indoctrinate the rest with the “woke” idea that racism, sexism and oppression are baked into U.S. history and institutions. “We won’t allow Florida tax dollars to be spent teaching kids to hate our country or to hate each other,” DeSantis said when he introduced the Stop WOKE Act, which became law in 2022 and restricted campus programming on subjects like privilege, oppression and racism. But in the four and a half months that the law was enforced at public universities, only seven people reported potential violations of Stop WOKE across the 12 campuses.

“Changes planned for College Board’s Black history class targeted by DeSantis” via Cheyanne Mumphrey of The Associated Press — The College Board is revamping its Advanced Placement African American studies course again, vowing to give students an “unflinching encounter with the facts” following criticism that it watered down curriculum on slavery reparations and the Black Lives Matter movement after pressure from conservative politicians. The company did not say what the changes will be or when they will be made public. In a statement, it said a development committee and experts charged with developing the course will “determine the details of those changes” over the next few months.

“With DeSantis away, could Donald Trump come to prey? Allies urge him to visit Tallahassee” via Zac Anderson of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — With DeSantis overseas, allies of Trump are floating the idea of having the former President visit Tallahassee this week to punctuate criticism that Florida’s Governor is away while important business is happening at home. Prominent Trump supporters in Florida have approached the former President’s team about the idea and are in discussions, but no decision has been made yet.

“$1.2 billion tax package sails through Senate Appropriations” via Brian Burgess of The Capitolist — The Florida Legislature appears to be on the verge of approving a substantial $1.2 billion tax package, which would grant both permanent and temporary tax relief to the state’s residents. Senate Bill 7062 encompasses DeSantis’ tax cut proposals, which could lead to over $3 billion in tax savings for Floridians if signed into law. The bill includes ongoing sales tax exemptions for items such as diapers and incontinence products, clothing, baby and toddler products, learning aids, oral hygiene products, firearm safety devices, and equipment used in natural gas production.

“Lawmakers push alternatives to SAT tests, AP courses with millions in budget” via Ana Ceballos and Jeffrey S. Solocheck of the Miami Herald — In February, when DeSantis went after the College Board’s new Advanced Placement course on African American studies, he hinted that Florida might do without the organization’s courses and tests. Two months later, Republican state lawmakers are preparing to head in that direction. Using its budget proposal and a bill (HB 1537) that’s viewed as the Florida Department of Education’s legislation, the House is looking to pivot from the College Board’s Advanced Placement courses and SAT exam to other alternatives.

“Florida leaders are talking tough about Disney. They may give the company a big tax break, too.” via Jason Garcia of Seeking Rents — Amid all the anti-Disney theatrics — lawmakers are also rushing ahead with a tax break that would save Disney hundreds of thousands of dollars a year in property taxes. Maybe more. This tax break is tucked inside House Bill 451, a bill that would rewrite the rules around how timeshares are appraised for tax purposes. The biggest savings by far would go to big timeshare developers like Disney’s Disney Vacation Club, Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp., and Travel + Leisure Co. (the company formerly known as Wyndham Destinations). The bill started rocketing through the House last week — right around the time DeSantis vowed a fresh round of retaliation against Disney. An identical bill is also in play in the Senate (Senate Bill 1450).

“Senate panel OKs Disney World monorail inspections” via Skyler Swisher of the Orlando Sentinel — Disney World’s monorail system is poised to get state oversight as DeSantis battles the theme park giant. A Senate Committee advanced a plan Tuesday that would allow for state inspections of the attraction’s 14.7-mile monorail, which averages an estimated 150,000 passengers a day. DeSantis vowed to end Disney’s power to self-inspect its monorail system as part of his push to end what he calls the corporation’s “special privileges” in Florida.

“Bills cracking down on illegal immigration headed to the floors of both chambers” via Anne Geggis of Florida Politics — An immigration reform measure that would crack down on hiring immigrants in the U.S. illegally and require hospitals to collect data on patients’ immigration status when they seek health care is moving to the full Senate floor. Sen. Blaise Ingoglia’s bill (SB 1718) has DeSantis’ backing and earned a nod from the Senate Fiscal Policy Committee at its final Committee stop Wednesday. Ingoglia said the time has come for states to take matters in their own hands because the feds had failed to solve the crisis of undocumented immigrants coming in through the country’s southern border.

“Bill that directs more local districts’ taxes to charter schools headed for final House passage” via Anne Geggis of Florida Politics — Legislation that would transfer hundreds of millions of dollars from traditional public schools to charter schools’ capital budgets by 2028, is ready for final House approval. Rep. Jennifer Canady’s bill (HB 1259) made it through the introduction and second reading largely untouched despite Democrats’ attempts to amend the bill. Democrats pitched changes from nonpartisan entities such as the Legislature’s research office and the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission, which found that the current setup for funding capital costs is not enough to cover traditional public schools’ capital needs.

“Potential $25M for Apalachicola Bay heads to full Senate” via Wes Wolfe of Florida Politics — Around $25 million could be coming the way of Apalachicola Bay through legislation that passed its last Senate Committee. The Apalachicola Bay area has held the critical state concern label for nearly 40 years, an indication of the enormity of the task, the work already completed and work still to be done. SB 702 would provide for the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) to spend up to $5 million a year for five years.

“Florida State Guard could triple in size, gain military police-like arm” via Michael Moline of Florida Phoenix — An expansion of the Florida State Guard, created last year to supplement the Florida National Guard, which suffers from low capacity and is subject to being nationalized and sent away to foreign conflicts, would include a “specialized unit” with power to arrest civilians if deployed by the Governor. During a meeting of the Senate Appropriations Committee on Tuesday, bill sponsor Bryan Avila, a Republican from Dade County, described the unit as “sort of an M.P. law enforcement-type of entity.” M.P. stands for military police.

“Budget conference: House, Senate health care budgets target a dozen providers for rate increases” via Christine Jordan Sexton of Florida Politics — For years, providers worried about legislators slashing Medicaid reimbursements they received for rendering health care and mental health services to the poor, elderly, disabled and others in need. With a $15 billion general revenue appropriation and the state flush with money, those days appear to be a thing of the past, at least for the Fiscal Year 2023-24 budget. The 2023-24 health and human services budget being hammered out by conferees this week has more than $323 million in proposed rate increases for 12 different types of health care providers.

“Budget conference: Deal done on FWC dollars targeting pythons, gap on invasive species” via Wes Wolfe of Florida Politics — Legislators made the decision and tapped money that will be moving forward for continued action against pythons, but the House and Senate are $2 million apart on funding targeting other invasive species. The House specified four full-time equivalent jobs for invasive species work, with more than $2.6 million coming out of trust funds for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC). The Senate, in its budget bill and its first offer, denoted $641,581 for the effort. FWC Chair Rodney Barreto made the feeling of the Commission clear last year following the debate on the captive species rule.

“Budget conference: Senate skeptical of DeSantis’ speed lane for road projects” via Gray Rohrer of Florida Politics — DeSantis’ request for $7 billion to jump-start 20 infrastructure projects throughout the state might get cut short in the final budget. The plan called for $4 billion, plus $3 billion in financing, to be used over the next four years. But top transportation budget negotiators in the House and Senate are skeptical the Florida Department of Transportation would be able to handle all the new work, which would come on top of the typical work program, which sits at $13.6 billion.

“Budget conference: Senate wants to expand Harry and Harriette Justice Center” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Senate budget negotiators are still trying to cajole millions from the House to expand a Brevard County courthouse. The latest offer from the Senate Criminal and Civil Justice Appropriations Committee includes $5.5 million for the expansion of the Harry T. and Harriette V. Moore Justice Center. The Viera courthouse is part of the 18th Judicial Circuit court system. The facility is named for the influential civil rights advocates who were killed in a bombing at their Brevard County home in 1951. Harry Moore was the Executive Director of the Florida NAACP.

“Budget conference: FHP driving range kicked to the curb” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Funding no longer seems to be on track for a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) driving range. The latest offer from the House Infrastructure & Tourism Appropriations Subcommittee kicks funding to the roadside for a range at FHP’s academy. That’s a change from two days ago when the House included the trooper training ground in its budget. But the Senate never got on board with the plan. Now, the House appears to have surrendered on the matter. The House still has more budgeted in the Highway Safety silo than the Senate. While the Senate has budgeted about $564.7 million in that area, the House wants more than $564.8 million.

“Budget conference: House, Senate halfway aligned on SLERS funding” via Florida Politics — House and Senate budget writers are out of sync on several small-dollar line items tied to the Statewide Law Enforcement Radio System (SLERS), but there is agreement on most top-line issues. The House’s first budget offer, released Monday, includes $800,000 to buy new radio hardware for Liberty County law enforcement and $412,000 for the Okeechobee Emergency SLERS Radio System. The Senate’s first offer funds neither. The chambers have agreed on some larger SLERS-related expenditures, including $1.94 million to boost staffing and verification services, $104,378 to address workload increases, and $3.5 million to relocate or rebuild some of the towers underpinning the system.

“Budget conference: Senate, House answer siren call from Florida fire districts” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — More fire districts will have their siren calls answered by the Legislature. The latest House offer from the State Administration and Technology Appropriations Subcommittee finds agreement with the Senate on numerous items. The Senate and House have agreed to provide nearly $1.89 million for Florida State College improvements. The chambers came together to give $1.2 million to Cedar Key and $1.02 million to the Canaveral Fire Rescue District to replace aerial tower trucks. The Bartow Fire District will also get a $1 million ladder truck. Fort Meade also will receive $1 million for fire engines.

“Budget conference: House agrees to boost in higher education funds” via Gray Rohrer of Florida Politics — House budget negotiators agreed to increased funding for a variety of higher education programs, coming into alignment with the Senate on some items and even outbidding them on others. For example, the House agreed to the Senate’s position of $350 million for performance-based incentives for universities. But House lawmakers are also seeking another $120 million for metric-based performance funding, another formula for funding universities based on employment rates after graduation and wages, graduation rates and other criteria.

“Budget conference: House, Senate $30M apart on Cultural and Museum Grants Program” via Drew Wilson of Florida Politics — The House and Senate are aligned on a handful of arts and cultural appropriations, but gaps remain for most of the Florida Cultural Alliance’s top priorities. The chambers have resolved negotiations on Culture Builds Florida, a program “to develop unified awareness for Florida’s cultural community.” Lawmakers have slotted $3.5 million in funding. The chambers are also both recommending $7.4 million in state funding for cultural facilities. However, the latest round of budget offers shows the line item is still being discussed in chamber negotiations, meaning funding could be reduced, eliminated, maintained or possibly even increased in future rounds.

“Budget conference: Chambers remain $1.5M off on Farm Share, Feeding Florida” via Wes Wolfe of Florida Politics — It’s closer than it was before, but conferees from the House and Senate have yet to settle on a common funding number for Farm Share and they remain apart on dollars for Feeding Florida. “We feel this is a very good offer,” Sen. Jason Brodeur said of the latest set of proposed spending on a variety of agriculture, environment and general government areas. “We have made considerable progress in coming to agreement on many of the issues.” Senators continued to increase their number for Farm Share, which began with $4 million in their budget bill, before going up to $4.5 million in their first offer to $6.5 million in the latest offer.

“Budget conference: Senators agree to $1M for Nassau County’s Piney Island resiliency project” via Wes Wolfe of Florida Politics — Nassau County got what it wanted in its No. 1 priority for state assistance in this Session, the matching million dollars to acquire land next to the Amelia River to enhance Piney Island’s resilience in the face of rising seas and stronger storms. The House placed $1 million for it in that chamber’s budget bill, but the Senate didn’t do so in its bill or in its first offer. That changed Tuesday when Senators came back with a proposal agreeing to the $1 million outlay.

“Budget conference: Senate, House disagree on $375K Greater Miami Chamber set-aside for biz retention” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — One of DeSantis’ greatest successes is the influx of business leaders and companies the Sunshine State, particularly South Florida, welcomed during the pandemic. A prominent economic development organization is now seeking a funding boost to keep those businesses here, but the Legislature is split on whether to honor the request. The Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce (GMCC), which represents some 400,000 members across the tri-county area, has asked for $375,000 in nonrecurring funds through appropriations requests by Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez and Rep. Vicki Lopez.

“Hundreds of drag performers march on Capitol to protest anti-transgender legislation” via Jeffrey Schweers of the Orlando Sentinel — Resplendent in matching scarlet T-shirts, and mauve, chartreuse and fuchsia wigs, platform heels and outrageous makeup, several hundred drag queens marched on the state Capitol on Tuesday to protest legislation targeting their livelihood and transgender community. With over 400 performers, their families, friends, and children from all-around the state, it was billed as the largest drag queen march in Florida.

ACLU pans immigration bill moving through Senate — The ACLU of Florida panned an immigration bill (SB 1718) that advanced through the Senate Fiscal Policy Committee on a party-line vote. The sweeping immigration bill, a GOP priority, would crack down on hiring immigrants in the U.S. illegally and require hospitals to collect data on patients’ immigration status when they seek health care. In a news release, ACLU of Florida political director Kirk Bailey said the legislation “has nothing to do with making Florida a better place to live; it has nothing to do with keeping Floridians safe. … This hurts everyday Floridians, our businesses, and our economy, and even disincentivizes people from seeking medical care. There is only one way to describe this bill pushed by the DeSantis administration: a complete abuse of state power and infringement on our freedoms.”

New and renewed lobbying registrations:

Taylor Biehl, Capitol Alliance Group: Estuary Oysters

Mary Childs-Mayer, The Feighan Team: Responsible Business Lending Coalition

Sara Clements, McGuireWoods Consulting: Capital One Services

Eduardo Gonzalez, William McRea, Sun City Strategies: Florida Career College

Drew Meiner, Capital City Consulting: Contender Boats

Thomas Philpot, GrayRobinson: Philip T. Feldsine Revocable Trust

Victoria Zepp, Team 180 Consulting: Speedcast Communications



— The Senate holds a floor Session: 10 a.m., Senate Chambers. The agenda includes measures that would boost bereavement benefits for state employees (SB 364), ban higher ed dealings with “countries of concern” (SB 846) and study the use of phosphogypsum in road construction (SB 1258).

— The House holds a floor Session: 10 a.m., House Chambers.

— The Senate Special Order Calendar Group meets: 6:15 p.m., Room 401, Senate Office Building.



“Gas prices shoot up across Florida, setting a new high for 2023, thanks to flooding” via Kevin Derby of Florida Daily — AAA released a report showing gas prices have reached a 2023 high in recent days. The average gallon of gas in Florida cost $3.71 on Sunday, up from $3.56 at the start of last week and above the national average of $3.70 a gallon. AAA pointed to recent floods in South Florida which “caused widespread gasoline outages, necessitating the reallocation of fuel supplies from other regions” and offered some details on how it happened.

“Tenant bill of rights ordinances in FL on the verge of elimination” via Mitch Perry of Florida Phoenix — As rent costs rise dramatically in Florida, dozens of cities and counties have been passing ordinances, often called tenant “bill of rights,” to give some protections to renters. But the Legislature is now looking to eliminate those ordinances. In fact, the Florida House is one vote away from repealing all of those ordinances, from Miami, Miami-Dade and Tampa to Orange County and dozens more municipalities and counties. The Senate version is also pursuing the legislation. The measure (HB 1417) would take away local control of the regulation of residential rentals and preempt that power to the state, meaning that the ordinances would go away.

“U.S. Sen. Rick Scott introduces $70 billion plan to stop mass shootings in schools” via Tomas Rodriguez of the Naples Daily News — U.S. Sen. Scott hopes to marshal a $70 billion School Guardian Act to help guarantee that schools nationwide have the presence of law enforcement to deter mass school shootings. Scott introduced the bill Tuesday. “The truth is every school is going to need law enforcement,” Scott emphasized. “We’ve got to make sure all schools are safe. Protect our kids.” “It’s going to save lives; that’s why I’m doing it,” Scott said.

“Kevin McCarthy searches for debt-limit bill support on eve of expected vote” via Billy House and Erik Wasson of Bloomberg — McCarthy is moving ahead with a vote this week on his bill linking a debt ceiling increase to spending cuts despite deep divisions within his own Republican ranks that threaten to sink the measure. The ultimate outcome of the vote may not be known until the roll call happens, a rarity in U.S. politics. And there were signs that plans to hold the vote Wednesday were in danger of slipping amid the entrenched opposition.

“U.S. law-enforcement agencies seek to combat AI bias” via Ryan Tracy of The Wall Street Journal — U.S. law-enforcement officials said Tuesday they are resolved to combat discrimination and bias arising from the use of artificial intelligence in areas such as lending, housing and hiring, as growing adoption of automated systems such as ChatGPT gains attention from Washington. “There is not an exemption in our nation’s civil-rights laws for new technologies,” said Rohit Chopra, director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, on a call with reporters. “Companies must take responsibility for the use of these tools.”

“Why plunging tax receipts are raising fears about the debt ceiling” via Aris Folley of The Hill — The federal government is pulling in less tax revenue than expected, prompting concerns the early numbers could leave far less time for Congress to strike a deal to avoid a default on the national debt. Before tax figures started rolling in after last week’s filing deadline, Congress appeared to have until sometime in late July or August to pass legislation to raise or suspend the debt limit. But some experts have warned that a major shortfall in tax revenue means the U.S. government could run out of cash as early as June.

“Trump wooing former adviser Kellyanne Conway to join campaign” via Ian Mohr of Page Six — Sources tell us that Trump has been “quietly speaking to” former senior adviser Conway to get her to join the team for his 2024 campaign. But it’s unclear if Conway is ready to sign up. Insiders say that Trump has been wooing Conway, now a Fox News contributor, for the past 18 months. A source told us, “He credits her with helping him win the last time” in 2016. Another insider confirmed that Trump has been in touch with Conway, saying: “He always appreciated so much and understood the value she brought to 2016. Without her, it wouldn’t have happened.”

“Chris Christie believes he can take down Trump. Does anyone else?” via Jake Lahut the Daily Beast — “I am the viable Trump alternative,” the former New Jersey Governor and not-quite-yet 2024 GOP presidential candidate said, swiveling on his heel and promptly ending the interview to go work the room at the Keene Country Club Friday night. That was his answer when asked if he’d thought at all about a repeat of his iconic 2016 exit from the Granite State, where he neutered Marco Rubio’s campaign in a viral debate takedown before finishing in sixth place, subsequently becoming the first 2016 candidate to endorse Trump.

“Jury hears opening statements in E. Jean Carroll rape case against Trump” via Corinne Ramey of The Wall Street Journal — A federal jury on Tuesday began hearing Carroll’s allegations that Trump raped her in a department-store dressing room in the 1990s, in a civil trial spurred by a recent New York law that gave alleged long-ago survivors of sexual assault a new opportunity to file lawsuits. “We will present overwhelming evidence that Ms. Carroll is telling the truth,” Shawn G. Crowley, a lawyer for Carroll, told jurors during opening statements in the civil case.

“The importance of E. Jean Carroll’s lawsuit against Trump” via Deborah Tuerkheimer of The New York Times — Countless people are victims of sexual assault and harassment. Rarely do they see justice done. That narrative has begun to change, though much too slowly. And that is why the lawsuit brought by the writer Carroll against Trump is among the most significant developments of the post-#MeToo era. To many women, Trump has come to represent male sexual entitlement. What is unusual is that Carroll became willing to level a public accusation and to pursue legal accountability. Most women lack the platform, the privilege and the resources to do what she has done.

“An early, early look at Joe Biden’s 2024 prospects” via Nate Cohn of The New York Times — As Biden announced his re-election bid Tuesday, it’s worth noting something about the early 2024 polling: The race looks close. Almost every recent survey shows a highly competitive presidential race. On average, Biden leads Trump by 1.4 percentage points so far this year. DeSantis even leads Biden, by less than a point. Now, to be clear: I don’t think you should put a lot of stock in general election polls quite yet. But no one should be terribly confident about the outcome of a General Election at this early stage either. If there were any case for early confidence, it ought to be reflected in the early polls. If Trump is doomed, why isn’t he getting trounced in the polls?

“Why Kamala Harris matters so much in 2024” via Thomas L. Friedman of The New York Times — We are always told that, in the end, people vote for the candidate for President, not for Vice President. But because Biden would be 86 at the end of a second term, and therefore the chance of his health failing is not small, people will be asked to vote as much for his Vice President as for him. It’s no secret that Vice President Harris has not elevated her stature in the last two-plus years. Biden needs to make the case to his party why Harris is the best choice to succeed him, should he not be able to complete his term. He cannot ignore this issue, because that question will be on the minds of many voters come election time.

—”Dems relish Trump-Biden rematch” via Burgess Everett and Sarah Ferris of POLITICO

—”Republicans think Biden is an ‘easy target’ to unite their party” via Adam Wren and Natalie Allison of POLITICO

—”Biden’s toughest Republican challenger” via Charlie Mahtesian of POLITICO

“Bernie Sanders forgoes 2024 bid, endorses Biden” via Al Weaver of The Hill — Sen. Sanders said Tuesday that he is supporting Biden’s re-election in 2024 and is foregoing a third presidential bid. Sanders, who finished second to Biden in 2020 for the Democratic presidential nomination, made the announcement hours after Biden announced his bid for a second White House term. He also discouraged any progressive politician or individual from challenging the incumbent President, asking them to train their focus on defeating Trump or another eventual GOP nominee.

“Democrats say Florida is ‘dead for Biden’ as his 2024 presidential campaign starts: ‘We just need to be realistic’” via Nicole Gaudiano and Kimberly Leonard of Business Insider — Biden’s chances of winning in 2024 aren’t looking so sunny in the Sunshine State, Democrats say. The President just officially declared his re-election bid, but even before his announcement, Democratic insiders were looking beyond Florida for his path to re-election. The state is an electoral gem in presidential politics, but it’s expensive to campaign there and it’s home to both Trump and DeSantis, who are dominating the GOP Primary headlines.

“RNC’s AI-generated Biden attack ad puzzles pundits, Democrats” via Brett Samuels of The Hill — Democrats and pundits were largely puzzled and also unimpressed by the Republican National Committee’s (RNC) decision to use its first-ever ad generated by artificial intelligence (AI) to attack Biden’s re-election launch. The ad, which depicts dystopian hypothetical scenarios in a Biden’s second term, left Democrats feeling confident that it was a sign Republicans would struggle to make coherent arguments against the President’s record. The ad touches on some of the GOP’s most popular campaign topics on the trail — the threat of communist China, crime running rampant in liberal cities and what they often depict as “wide-open” borders that they say Democrats allow.

“Biden has spent more time running for President than almost anyone” via Aaron Blake of The Washington Post — Say what you will about Biden’s age and his political standing as he launches his 2024 re-election campaign; when it comes to running for President, few in American history can match his level of experience. Biden’s fourth presidential campaign began Tuesday. “Biden has spent more of his life seeking the presidency than just about any politician in history,” POLITICO said. This is true no matter how you slice it and what significance you ascribe to it. But it’s especially true when you focus on high-profile candidates. Biden has already done it longer than almost any serious candidate in history, and if all goes according to plan, he could set and extend a record that will be tough to match.

“Nikki Haley urges ‘consensus’ on abortion, a topic other 2024 Republicans avoid” via Christian Hall, Gregory Korte and Mark Niquette of Bloomberg — Haley called for a “national consensus” on abortion and urged her party to acknowledge the limits of federal action on the issue, which has vexed fellow Republicans eager to win over women and swing-state voters. “We have to face this reality. The pro-life laws that have passed in strongly Republican states will not be approved at the federal level,” she said Tuesday at the headquarters of Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, a major anti-abortion group, in Arlington, Virginia.

“Melissa Castro wins Coral Gables Commission runoff” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Local business owner Castro defied marked deficits in campaign cash, political backing and prior community service to win the Group 4 seat on the Coral Gables Commission. Castro had 59% of the vote compared to 41% for government relations specialist Ivette Arango O’Doski, who enjoyed advantages in endorsements, funding and votes during the city’s General Election earlier this month. About 17.4% of the city’s nearly 32,978 registered voters, fewer than 6,000, participated in the runoff, which the city held after neither Castro nor O’Doski secured more than 50% of the vote in the regular election on April 12, when they faced two other candidates running in Group 4.

“Palm Beach County GOP Chair Michael Barnett resigns, will seek to keep Commission seat” via Stephany Matat of the Palm Beach Post — Palm Beach County Republican Party Chair Barnett has resigned from the post he has held for the past eight years to focus on retaining the County Commission seat he accepted four months ago. Barnett was re-elected in December to the post he has held since 2014. But at roughly the same time, he was appointed to fill the Commission vacancy created when DeSantis tapped Commissioner Dave Kerner to lead the state Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. Barnett now plans to run next year for the County Commission District 3 post.

“2 longtime Palm Beach County principals removed from the job, replaced. What happened?” via Katherine Kokal of the Palm Beach Post — School Board members have removed two Palm Beach County middle school principals from their positions after one was arrested on a misdemeanor battery charge and the other was videotaped yelling at a woman and using profanities in the school parking lot. Watson B. Duncan Middle Principal Phillip D’Amico, 56, was arrested at his home on March 29 after his wife told police he threw a picture frame at her and kicked her during an argument. The charges were dropped. The school district is also investigating Lake Worth Middle Principal Michael Williams, 52, after a video surfaced of him using racist slurs and yelling at a woman in the school’s parking lot around March 16.

“Two years later, former Broward school Superintendent free from perjury charge” via Grethel Aguila of the Miami Herald — A judge Tuesday dismissed the perjury charge against former Broward County Public Schools superintendent Robert Runcie, who resigned in 2021 as head of the nation’s sixth-largest school district. Runcie was arrested in April 2021 on the charge of lying to the grand jury, which was related to his two-day testimony on March 31 and April 1, 2021. The statewide grand jury, which DeSantis sought, and the Florida Supreme Court authorized, was investigating whether school districts were complying with state school safety laws enacted after the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas in Parkland, which led to the deaths of 17 students and faculty members. Broward judge Martin Fein dismissed the case Tuesday.

“FAU starts active search for its new President” via Scott Travis of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Florida Atlantic University (FAU) is ready to start actively looking for a new leader. The university’s board of trustees approved a nine-page presidential profile identifying qualities and duties expected for the next president, enabling the university to start advertising. A search committee developed the profile following a series of meetings with students, faculty and community members. The expectations include enhancing student success and involvement, sustaining a commitment to research, enhancing accountability, strengthening fundraising and supporting FAU’s athletics. No mention was made of any specific candidates yet, even though Rep. Randy Fine has said DeSantis’ Office has asked him to apply. An FAU spokesperson said last month the search committee is following a “strict process” to choose a president.

“Colombia deports opposition leader Juan Guaidó to Miami ahead of summit on Venezuela” via Antonio Maria Delgado of the Miami Herald — The Colombian government deported Venezuelan opposition leader Guaidó, saying he had entered the country illegally, and putting him on a commercial flight to Miami. The opposition leader, who arrived in Miami early Tuesday morning, had entered Colombia hoping to meet with some of the delegations sent to Bogotá to participate in a diplomatic summit organized by leftist President Gustavo Petro to discuss the crisis in Venezuela. Petro, however, quickly denied on Tuesday that Guaidó had been forced to leave Colombia, even though the opposition leader had been taken to the airport by immigration officials, who had previously said he was in the country illegally.





“Seminole to ask state to purchase hundreds of acres for conservation” via Martine E. Comas of the Orlando Sentinel — Nearly two months after backing a controversial development plan to build hundreds of homes in Seminole’s rural boundary, Commissioners agreed to ask the state’s Florida Forever program to acquire the 1,314 acres of old pastureland for conservation. “I think it’s very good, and I feel very positive about it,” said Richard Creedon, vice president of the Geneva Citizens Association, about Seminole’s action. “I think (County Commissioners) are determined to go ahead with it.” Creedon’s group, along with nonprofit wildlife group Bear Warriors United, long opposed a plan to build a gated community of 300 houses on 1-acre lots clustered on a portion of the land owned by the Yarborough family for more than five decades.

“U.S. News & World Report gives accolades to UCF graduate programs in latest rankings” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — U.S. News & World Report’s newest report ranking the country’s best graduate schools is recognizing several programs at the University of Central Florida (UCF). “These rankings highlight UCF’s long-standing commitment to student success and academic excellence,” said school President Alexander Cartwright in a statement. “Our outstanding graduate programs provide students with opportunities to earn high-quality advanced degrees in vital and impactful fields of study that improve the quality of life for our region and have a positive impact on society.” Twenty-one of the university’s graduate degree programs were ranked in the top 100 of their fields.

“In Tampa’s District 3 City Council race, Lynn Hurtak’s win over Janet Cruz is a ‘referendum’ on more than just the Mayor” via Colin Wolf of Creative Loafing — On paper, Cruz had every statistical advantage a politician could want. Top-dollar political consultants ran her campaign. She had a war chest flush with fat checks from real estate developers and special interest groups. Cruz lost to Hurtak, a technical writer and neighborhood leader who ran a grassroots campaign. Ultimately a good candidate is a good candidate, and Lynn was a good candidate, Janet was not. Hurtak’s win secures a progressive wing of Tampa City Council, and a strong check on Mayor Jane Castor.

“Charlie Miranda to serve ninth term on Tampa City Council” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — Miranda has proven once again that he has staying power among city voters, landing victory over challenger Hoyt Prindle in the municipal runoff election Tuesday. Miranda captured 50.91% of the vote, sending him to a ninth term in office. Miranda has served variable on Council since 1974. Prindle posed the most credible threat Miranda has faced in recent memory, securing just enough votes in the March General Election to force a runoff. Miranda fell less than a percentage point from winning the race outright but fell short of the 50% plus one vote needed to avoid a runoff.

—“Guido Maniscalco sails to easy victory over Robin Lockett” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics

“Alan Clendenin finally gets his election victory” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — Clendenin will become the next Tampa City Council member in District 1 after defeating Sonja Brookins Tuesday with 64.51% of the vote. That’s based on unofficial election results with all precincts in. Clendenin will replace City Council member Joe Citro who was defeated in the March election after finishing third in the four-person race. Clendenin came out on top in that election, with more than 40% of the vote. But since no candidate exceeded 50%, a runoff was required.

“USF fires employee, recommends more training and bodycams after protest” via Divya Kumar of the Tampa Bay Times — The University of South Florida said Tuesday it has fired an employee who was one of five people arrested in connection with a tense March 6 protest over statewide initiatives to curb diversity programs. The school also issued a report on the incident that largely reflected the account of university police but recommended additional training for officers and other university employees in dealing with demonstrators. It further called on students to be more aware of campus policies and said all university police officers would soon be required to wear body cameras, boosting transparency and accountability.

“A Duke Energy contractor hit a pipe. 45,000 gallons of wastewater dumped into Boca Ciega Bay.” via Max Chesnes of the Tampa Bay Times — Enough wastewater to fill more than 1,000 bathtubs dumped into Boca Ciega Bay on April 14 after a contractor working for Duke Energy hit a pipe during construction, according to a state pollution notice. Roughly 45,000 gallons of reclaimed wastewater spilled from the 4-inch water pipe near Bayshore Drive on Treasure Island after a worker struck the line while anchoring a wire that holds power poles into place. The spill lasted for roughly 7½ hours as water drained into a nearby basin and ultimately into the popular bay bordered by St. Pete Beach, according to an incident report submitted by Pinellas County Utilities to state environmental regulators.

“Pinellas County approves changes to school start times” via Kerry Sheridan of WFSU — School start times will be changing next year in Pinellas County. The idea is to get buses to school on time, but not everyone is happy about it. The move was approved by the board, 7-0, and came after a series of meetings and workshops trying to find ways to get 80,000 students to school on time and end chronic lateness on some routes. “First thing, in terms of bus stops changing, it is the arterial stops, it’s not the neighborhood stops,” said Superintendent Kevin Hendrick.

“3 years after Hurricane Sally, Santa Rosa still mulling how to renourish Navarre Beach sand” via Tom McLaughlin of the Pensacola News Journal — Santa Rosa County Commissioners will be asked Thursday to decide how much, if any, Navarre Beach restoration they are willing to pay for. Commissioners on Monday were presented with a preliminary design report that provided options for beach renourishment that include full restoration of 4.1 miles of coastline or partial restoration of areas on the western side of the beach identified as being impacted by Hurricane Sally. Alternatively, the county could decide not to move forward with any restoration.

—“Three takeaways from the heated Donna Deegan-Daniel Davis Jacksonville mayoral forum” via Hanna Holthaus of The Florida Times-Union

“Bees bring hope to Leon County jail inmates with new reentry program” via Alicia Devine of the Tallahassee Democrat — Bees were buzzing as they were getting acquainted with their new bee boxes in the apiary built by Leon County Jail inmates. Dustin Nixson, an inmate, was eager to learn how to care for the thousands of bees in the four bee boxes as part of the Leon County Sheriff’s Office Ecology and Reentry Training Hub (EARTH) Haven. He suited up in a beekeeper suit before gently blowing smoke into a bee box under the guidance of Sgt. Daniel Whaley, who cares for his own apiary outside of his day job.

“Tallahassee City Hall proposes raising property tax. Here’s what it could mean to you” via TaMaryn Waters of the Tallahassee Democrat — An early look at the city’s proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year includes a property tax rate increase to obtain more police officers, cameras and monitoring equipment to combat Tallahassee’s violent crime. The additional revenue would represent $9.5 million, or a 14% increase in the Tallahassee Police Department’s budget, according to workshop materials. Funds would be used to hire 20 new officers, new technology including artificial intelligence and more analytics.

“As Duval School Board meets over bad teachers, is Superintendent Diana Greene’s job safe?” via Steve Patterson of The Florida Times-Union — Days before a Wednesday meeting about a legal review of teacher misconduct at Douglas Anderson School of the Arts, a crowd rallied to protect the job of Superintendent Greene. Should the two subjects have anything to do with each other, anyway? The question holds extra meaning after repeated friction between Duval County schools and state education administrators ultimately accountable to DeSantis and appointees his office approves. Greene’s employment isn’t on the School Board’s Wednesday 1 p.m. meeting agenda.

“Women report ‘rampant’ sexual abuse at federal prison where Ghislaine Maxwell is held” via Silja J.A. Talvi of The Appeal — In a matter of days, me­dia out­lets in the U.K. and U.S. were awash in sen­sa­tion­al ac­counts of how Max­well, 61, the pro­cur­er, groomer, and sex traf­fick­er for de­ceased bil­lion­aire Jef­frey Ep­stein, would be spend­ing her days in the ease of a fa­cil­i­ty in which she reportedly could teach yoga, study Russ­ian, watch movies, and try her hand at art, baking, and cosmetology. “Sex­u­al abuse is ram­pant here,” said Rachel Padgett, who arrived at FCI Tal­la­has­see in 2017 and received her paralegal degree while she was incarcerated. “Abuse of fe­male in­mates by male staff is out of con­trol.”

“Vote now: Pensacola street sweeper naming contest down to 12 finalists.” via the Pensacola News Journal — The City of Pensacola has opened public voting for the street sweeper naming contest, which will ultimately determine the official names for the city’s three newest street sweepers. City staff and Mayor D.C. Reeves reviewed more than 1,500 street sweeper name submissions from the public to select 12 finalists for the public vote, which is now open on the city’s website. Voting is open until 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 3.

“Sarasota County backs beach smoking ban” via Barb Richardson of the Englewood Sun — Months after their counterparts in Charlotte County and three area cities enacted smoking bans on public beaches, Sarasota County Commissioners are ready to follow suit. But a ban on smoking in Sarasota County beaches and parks won’t be happening soon. On a 3-1 vote, Commissioners gave county staff in the parks and natural resources department the go-ahead to draft an ordinance that would ban smoking, except for cigars, on all beaches and in all parks owned by the county. That ordinance will come back to Commissioners at a later date for consideration during a public hearing, but the effective date will be well down the road.

“‘Putting the fox in the hen house’: Martin Hyde roasts Manatee County plan to hire Jon Mast” via Jesse Mendoza of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Sarasota businessman Hyde could not resist an opportunity to roast Manatee County Commissioners over a plan to hire Manatee-Sarasota Building Industry Association CEO Mast as interim administrator and over recent squabbles over the Board Chair. Hyde was the first of several residents to walk up to the podium during a public Manatee County meeting on Tuesday and ream Commissioners over the decision to hire Mast, although Commissioners decided not to approve the $225,000 contract proposal.

“Sarasota Superintendent search: Parents, community voice concerns at first public forum” via Steven Walker of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Differing opinions anonymously clashed at a town hall meeting in Venice that kicked off public input to help guide the Sarasota County school district’s search for a new Superintendent. More than 30 people gathered in the Venice High School cafeteria to voice their thoughts to district officials and representatives from the search firm McPherson & Jacobson LLC on qualities and characteristics they wanted in the next top administrator. The community forum was the first of a four-part series scheduled across the district, and the firm had attendees participate in an anonymous live survey in which answers were placed on screen for the audience to see.

“Charlotte Superintendent search down to 5” via the Punta Gorda Sun — Charlotte County Public Schools’ search for a new Superintendent is down to five finalists. The finalists are Ernie Lozano, executive director of Behavioral Threat Assessments, Broward County Public Schools; Robert Bedford, principal at Lemon Bay High School, Charlotte County Public Schools; Scott Schneider, chief of schools, Duval County Public Schools; Kim Moore, assistant Superintendent of Career/Innovation Progress, Pasco County Public Schools; and Mark Vianello, chief operations officer, Marion County Public Schools. The Charlotte County School Board will interview the five finalists from 8 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. on May 4 at the district office, 1445 Education Way in Port Charlotte.

“Bradenton’s IMG Academy to be sold to Swedish private equity firm for $1.25B” via Derek Gilliam of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — The parent company of IMG Academy has agreed to sell the Bradenton prep sports powerhouse to a Swedish private equity firm for $1.25 billion in cash. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. announced the “definitive agreement” to sell IMG Academy to BPEA EQT, an affiliated investment fund of EQT. The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of 2023, according to an Endeavor news release. EQT website describes BPEA EQT as having 44 companies consisting of 87 investment advisory professionals that focus on transforming Asian companies through its pan-Asian investment platform. EQT noted in its release that Nord Anglia Education, a company that the fund already owns, is involved in the transaction as a partner.

“A closer look at the U.S. pandemic response reached an unsettling conclusion” via The Washington Post editorial board — The United States, once the paragon of can-do pragmatism, of successful moon shots and biomedical breakthroughs, fell down on the job in confronting the crisis. The pandemic, the experts say, revealed “a collective national incompetence in government.”

This warning comes through over and over again in “Lessons from the COVID War: An Investigative Report,” a book published Tuesday by a group of 34 specialists led by Philip Zelikow, the executive director of the 9/11 Commission and a history professor at the University of Virginia.

Their verdict: “The leaders of the United States could not apply their country’s vast assets effectively enough in practice.”

The United States started out “with more capabilities than any other country in the world,” they note. But it ended up with 1 million dead. “The COVID war is a story of how our wondrous scientific knowledge has run far, far ahead of the organized human ability to apply that knowledge in practice.”

Early on, the government went off the rails.

In February 2020, the focus was on containment, with measures such as the travel ban on China and the repatriation of Americans, including those stranded on cruise ships. Emergency mobilization efforts “languished,” the report noted. There was “confusion and friction about who was in charge of what problems.”

The government’s “crisis action plan” amounted to little more than jargon. “There was little in it about what people would actually do.”

“He may be older, but Biden has what Trump and DeSantis sorely lack: substance” via Fabiola Santiago of the Miami Herald — Biden is running for re-election, and now that he’s made it official, casting aside the consideration that he’s 80, I couldn’t be happier for GOP-hijacked Florida. Biden can get away with ending a two-term presidency at 86. A woman couldn’t. However, Biden’s a White establishment male, and here’s an opportunity to put privilege to work for the greater good. Red states like ours need the federal protection Biden’s re-election would bring against unabashed and contagious fascism, racism, fanaticism, idolatry for one-party rule — and guns.

“Florida’s homegrown cancer center — beacon of hope, engine for economic growth” via Patrick Hwu for Florida Politics — In 1986, Moffitt Cancer Center was officially formed with help from the Florida Legislature. As we expand and invest in new facilities around the Tampa Bay area and across the state, so does the potential for economic growth. Our Speros FL project in Pasco County is an excellent example of this. This influx of resources has great potential to advance cancer research and grow Florida’s economy through job creation and innovation in health care, biotechnology, education and beyond — positioning Florida as a leading hub in these areas.





“‘One of the most powerful Black women on Wall Street’ will speak to Bethune-Cookman grads” via Mark Harper of The Daytona Beach News-Journal — Bethune-Cookman University has announced its commencement speaker, Carla Harris, a Morgan Stanley executive who grew up in Jacksonville. The Wall Street Journal called Harris “one of the most powerful Black women on Wall Street” in a 2022 story. Interim B-CU President Lawrence Drake said he’s “absolutely thrilled” Harris will be the university’s 78th commencement speaker. “Choosing someone who can share their wisdom, experience and knowledge to inspire the sons and daughters of Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune to leave our university and continue the journey of becoming the best versions of themselves is one of the most important final tasks we have as we send our graduates out to change the world,” Drake said.

“Hollywood Studios: Reimagined Pixar Place returns with Incredibles, Edna Mode in May” via Dewayne Bevil of the Orlando Sentinel — An Incredibles meet-and-greet area is returning to Disney’s Hollywood Studios theme park next month. Disney said the Edna Mode Experience will be part of a “re-imagined” Pixar Place. Before the pandemic, the area was home to multiple themed experiences and snacks. The closed-end section of the park, just beyond the Walt Disney Presents attraction, has had multiple uses, including as an entrance to Toy Story Mania. The ride’s building and queue were adjusted to be oriented to Toy Story Land, which opened in 2018. Since the reopening following the four-month shutdown in 2020, the space has been mostly abandoned with spaced-out seating and unstaffed photo opportunities.

“Dean Cain is Dunedin Mayor in film trailer about a farting robot dog” via Paul Guzzo of the Tampa Bay Times — In Cain’s new movie, lasers shoot from a superhero’s eyes, but the actor best known for being Superman in the series “Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman” is not playing that character. Beck, a Belgian Malinois from Plant City, has the title role of R.A.D.A.R. in “R.A.D.A.R.: Adventures of the Bionic Dog,” which was shot in Dunedin in April 2022. But, in the movie’s trailer released last week, Cain is front and center as the Mayor of Dunedin.

Celebrating today are Rep. Wyman Duggan, former Rep. Larry Ahern, Alex Barrio; Gina Evans, Director of Government Relations at Tampa International Airport; and Andres Malave, Communications Director for the Florida House of Representatives.

