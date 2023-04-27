Rick Scott backs resign-to-run change benefiting Ron DeSantis

Florida’s most recent former Governor is backing clarification of the state’s resign-to-run law.

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott said Thursday that he supported an amendment to an elections bill (SB 7050) in the Senate removing all doubt surrounding Ron DeSantis and Florida’s resign-to-run law.

“I think that if citizens want you to … run for an additional office while you’re in office, I think it’s great,” Scott told radio host Brian Mudd on Thursday.

“I came to the Senate after I finished my time as Governor,” Scott added. “But (if) the state wants you to want you to run, then there ought to be an opportunity to do that.”

Despite any dialogue for years between Scott and DeSantis, the Senator is not offering pushback on the changes.

“The amendments made to s. 99.012, Florida Statutes, by this act are intended to clarify existing law,” the new language stipulates.

“Any person seeking the office of President or Vice President of the United States is not subject to the requirements of chapter 99, Florida Statutes, which govern candidate qualifying, specifically those which require the submission of certain documents, full and public disclosures of financial interests, petition signatures, or the payment of filing fees. This section shall take effect upon this act becoming a law.”

The bill was filed as a shell at the end of March, raising immediate speculation about what the legislation might address.

Senate President Kathleen Passidomo affirmed the language this week in a statement provided to Florida Politics.

“To have any President or Vice President from our state would be a great honor. I don’t want a candidate to have any problems because of a perceived ambiguity in our laws,” Passidomo said.

“In my view, it is always preferable that decisions to clarify our laws come from the Legislature, not the courts. Providing unequivocal clarity on this issue is in the best interest of our state long-term, regardless of who is running for President now or in the future.”

The bill passed the Senate and will be on the House Special Order calendar Friday.