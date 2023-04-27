Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 4.27.23

Good Thursday morning.

One of the top health care advisers in the Governor’s office is joining one of the “Big Four” firms.

Mary Beth Vickers, who served a full four-year term as a top health care adviser under former Gov. Rick Scott and another full term under Gov. Ron DeSantis, has left the Governor’s office to join KPMG.

Based in the firm’s Tallahassee office, Vickers starts her new job this month and will bring a wealth of health care policy and as well as state fiscal policy experience to the firm. Vickers also worked on the state’s navigation through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vickers earned master’s and bachelor’s degrees in nursing from Florida State University and worked as a nurse before her eight-year stint at EOG.

“We’re excited to welcome Mary Beth to the team after adding former DCF Secretary Chad Poppell,” said Partner Anthony Monaco, who leads KPMG services to government in Florida.

“The government health and human services sector in Florida continues to grow quickly and their addition to the team will enable us to continue to provide unique perspectives and experience to help our clients face the challenges of the next decade.”

Poppell joined KPMG in 2021 after leading the Department of Children and Families for half of DeSantis’ first administration. At KPMG, he is the Managing Director of Health and Government Solutions and works with government agencies across the country.

KPMG is a multinational professional services network and is known as one of the “Big Four” accounting firms alongside Ernst & Young, Deloitte and PricewaterhouseCoopers.

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

Tweet, tweet:

Newly released photo of Disney's legal team pic.twitter.com/U7IYoEwoz6 — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) April 26, 2023

—@Fineout: FWIW — Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker has been assigned the Disney v. DeSantis case … Walker has issued several ahem — colorful — rulings that have gone against Florida. And some of them have also been overturned

—@RealCandaceO: I cannot fathom how there are people defending Ron DeSantis’ world tour. He and his wife are acting like they’re JFK and Jackie O. If Gavin Newsom was doing this, we would all agree it was inappropriate. Because it is.

—@EWErickson: Dukakis was Governor of Massachusetts. Clinton, of Arkansas. Bush, of Texas. Obama was an Illinois Senator. We have a long history of incumbents running for President without the press demanding they resign their positions to run.

—@DanWilbur: I once tagged Disney on Instagram pretending they had commissioned a weird drawing I made, and I was banned from all monetization on the platform for a year. Good luck, Ron!

Tweet, tweet:

5th Rural Counties Day is in the books, with a reception with 350 people and a courtyard full of people from across the state. Thank you to everyone who helped make this event a success! pic.twitter.com/3SwZ94uOim — Bobby Payne (@bobbypaynefl) April 26, 2023

—@ChristianCamara: The most sweeping public sector union reform in the country just passed the Florida Legislature and is headed to @GovRonDeSantis. Huge congrats to Sen (Blaise) Ingoglia (@GovGoneWild) and Rep @DeanBlackFL for shepherding this great legislation — and @scottplakon for paving the way.

Tweet, tweet:

Dwyane Wade explains why he moved out of Florida “My family would not be accepted or feel comfortable there. And so that's one of the reasons why I don't live there.” (Via @people ) pic.twitter.com/s68Dp7jExV — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) April 26, 2023

—@MDixon55: Neighbors and their lawn mowing have no respect at home TV hit timing

Tweet, tweet:

Snow?! That ground is covered with hail — it’s Central Middle School in West Melbourne, Florida! pic.twitter.com/A2hPiN4L39 — Brian Shields (@BrianWeather) April 26, 2023

— DAYS UNTIL —



‘White House Plumbers’ premieres — 4; 2023 Session Sine Die — 8; ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ premieres — 8; Florida Chamber 2023 Leadership Conference on Safety, Health & Sustainability — 12; Florida TaxWatch’s Spring Meeting — 21; ‘Fast X’ premieres — 21; Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ premieres at Cannes — 23; Florida Chamber 2023 Florida Prosperity & Economic Opportunity Solution Summit — 30; NBA Finals begin — 35; ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ premieres — 35; ‘The Flash’ premieres — 50; ‘Secret Invasion’ premieres on Disney+ — 55; Florida Chamber 2023 Florida Learners to Earners Workforce Solution Summit — 61; ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ premieres — 64; ‘Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning — Part One’ premieres — 78; Florida Chamber 37th Annual Environmental Permitting Summer School — 84; Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ premieres — 89; ’Captain Marvel 2′ premieres — 96; Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ tour in Tampa — 110; 2023 Florida Chamber Annual Meeting & Future of Florida Forum — 179; ‘Dune: Part Two’ premieres — 193; Ridley Scott’s ‘Napoleon’ premieres — 208; South Carolina Democratic Primary — 274; New Hampshire and Nevada Democratic Primaries — 288; Georgia Democratic Primary — 293; Michigan Democratic Primary — 305; 2024 Oscars — 318; ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Part 2 premieres — 338; ‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ premieres — 393; Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Games — 456; ‘Thunderbolts’ premieres — 456; Georgia Tech to face Florida State in 2024 opener in Dublin — 485; ‘Blade’ reboot premieres — 498; ‘Deadpool 3’ premieres — 563; ‘Fantastic Four’ reboot premieres — 709; ‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’ premieres — 736; ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ premieres — 925.

— TOP STORY —

“Disney sues Ron DeSantis over control of its Florida resort” via Brooks Barnes of The New York Times — Disney has quietly maneuvered to protect itself, enraging the Governor and his allies.

On Wednesday, however, the company decided enough was enough: Disney filed a First Amendment lawsuit against DeSantis and a five-member board that oversees government services at Disney World in federal court, claiming “a targeted campaign of government retaliation.”

“In America, the government cannot punish you for speaking your mind,” Disney said in its complaint, which was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida. Disney had criticized the Parental Rights in Education law, which opponents labeled “Don’t Say Gay” and which prohibits classroom discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity for students through the third grade.

The DeSantis administration recently expanded the ban through Grade 12.

The lawsuit accused DeSantis of a “relentless campaign to weaponize government power against Disney in retaliation for expressing a political viewpoint.” The campaign, the complaint added, “now threatens Disney’s business operations, jeopardizes its economic future in the region and violates its constitutional rights.”

Taryn Fenske, a spokesperson for DeSantis, called the lawsuit “yet another unfortunate example of their hope to undermine the will of the Florida voters and operate outside the bounds of the law.” She added, “We are unaware of any legal right that a company has to operate its own government or maintain special privileges not held by other businesses in the state.”

“New polling shows Republicans support DeSantis’ attacks on Disney” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — New national Reuters/Ipsos polling suggests the continued machinations against Mickey Mouse make sense to GOP voters. The survey shows 64% of the 366 GOP voters maintain there is nothing maleficent about DeSantis demanding concessions from the company for opposing the 2022 Parental Rights in Education law. Overall, 44% of Republicans regard DeSantis more favorably, even as 63% tell Reuters they are generally “less likely to support a political candidate who backs laws designed to punish a company for its political or cultural stances.” Meanwhile, 54% of Republicans are aware of the gubernatorial campaign against the theme park. A Harvard-Harris Poll says the Governor’s war against The Walt Disney Co. appears to be a net positive, with 73% of Republicans supportive of the anti-Disney stance.

“‘A legal mess’: Disney district’s DeSantis-appointed board voids previous agreements” via Grethel Aguila of the Miami Herald — DeSantis’ hand-picked oversight board delivered more blows to Walt Disney World, voiding the previous board’s development agreements and restrictive covenants. The move came as local business owners urged the board to work with Disney leadership. Chair Martin Garcia detailed how the board met with Disney vice presidents but were ultimately slighted by the company, which he said created an “absolute legal mess” that’s pushing the board to raise taxes to cover costs.

“DeSantis ally in talks to become Disney World government’s district administrator” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — The new state-appointed members of Disney World’s governing board are cleaning house and eyeing a new face to become the special district’s next administrator. Glen Gilzean, CEO of the Central Florida Urban League and a DeSantis ally, is interested in the job and will start negotiating his contract with the special district. Garcia mentioned the move at Wednesday’s meeting.

“Senate panel OKs plan for state inspectors to check Disney World monorail” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — State inspectors could soon be allowed to perform safety checks on Disney World’s monorail for the first time as proposed legislation calling for more state oversight at The Mouse cleared a Senate Committee Tuesday. Under current Florida Department of Transportation procedures, on-site state inspections would happen every three years at the monorail while Disney would be required to update its safety plan annually, said Sen. Nick DiCeglie, who sponsored the amendment that was tacked onto SB 1250. Currently, Disney self-inspects the monorail and its rides.

“You’ve got a friend? Joe Gruters sides with Disney, bucks DeSantis on land-use powers” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Sen. Gruters joined Democrats in voting against an amendment undermining Disney’s control over developing its Central Florida properties. “We should be finding ways to support our job creators and turbocharge Florida’s economy,” the Sarasota Republican said. “People’s pocketbooks are more powerful at influencing corporate behavior than the heavy hand of government. I’m sure Floridians will make their voices heard on this issue.” That makes Gruters the first Republican to side with Disney in a long-running feud with DeSantis.

“Nikki Haley urges Disney to ditch DeSantis and move to South Carolina” via Lauren Dezenski of Bloomberg — Haley dangled a relocation offer for Disney: South Carolina. “Hey @Disney, my home state will happily accept your 70,000+ jobs if you want to leave Florida,” the former South Carolina Governor tweeted on Wednesday. “SC’s not woke, but we’re not sanctimonious about it either,” Haley added, using a nickname for DeSantis coined by another 2024 contender — Donald Trump.

— DESANTISY LAND —

“DeSantis is set to jump into the 2024 presidential fray in mid-May” via Matt Dixon and Natasha Korecki of NBC News — Some of his backers are urging him to declare as early as May 11, to counter the creeping national narrative that Trump is the overwhelming front-runner for the 2024 GOP nomination. Others in the Governor’s orbit, however, have argued that date would be too soon, according to two of those sources. All emphasized, however, that mid-May is the target. An imminent launch would help alleviate the compounding anxiety from supporters over DeSantis taking too long to jump into the fray and risks missing his moment. In a clear sign of movement on the campaign front, national political vendors have descended on Tallahassee this week, vying for work on DeSantis’ forthcoming campaign.

“Florida Senate approves law change that clears path for DeSantis 2024 bid” via Stephen Neukam of The Hill — Senate Republicans in Florida passed an election law overhaul Wednesday that would allow DeSantis to run for President without having to resign from his position, bypassing the state’s resign-to-run rule. The bill, SB 7050, passed the Florida Senate on a party-line vote, 28 to 12, and now heads to the House. The larger package includes a number of notable changes to state election practices, including allowing political organizations to file finance reports less often and increasing the rate at which local election officials have to remove dead and eligible voters from voter rolls.

“DeSantis’ Tampa Bay hometown has evolved. Does it still claim him?” via Jay Cridlin of the Tampa Bay Times — In February, DeSantis popped into his childhood hometown of Dunedin for a couple of national interviews built around the release of his new book. One was with Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade, who interviewed the Governor while playing catch on the Little League fields where DeSantis once starred at first base. Another was with a writer for the conservative Washington Examiner and New York Post, a Fox News sister publication. The headline on one piece: “The DeSantis they know.” Caught off guard by the Governor’s visit to Dunedin: The city of Dunedin. A deputy fire chief saw a Facebook post about the Governor’s visit and notified the Chief, who told city leaders, who knew nothing about it.

“The DeSantis plan to euthanize ‘woke’ Florida” via Miami New Times Staff and Tom Finkel of the Miami New Times — Over the past several months, DeSantis has taken full advantage of his party’s supermajority in Tallahassee. Personal firearms, abortion, transgender health care, school curricula, capital punishment, even drag shows — Republicans have pushed through a raft of new legislation calculated to set right-wing hearts aflutter and liberal hair on fire. There’s no guarantee that the bills will make it to the Governor’s desk by the end of the current Session on Friday, May 5. Regardless, DeSantis will be able to take to the campaign trail and tout a homegrown legislative blueprint that burnishes his leadership bona fides and delivers on his repeated pledge to beat back “the woke mob.” Floridians will have to contend with the fallout from DeSantis’ strikingly big-government agenda for years to come.

“DeSantis super PAC slams Haley Disney recruitment” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Never Back Down is down on Haley pitching Disney to consider relocating to South Carolina. A new six-figure digital ad buy slams “Mickey Haley” in the wake of the former Palmetto State Governor’s pitch to the company, made Wednesday on Fox News, to move to the state given ongoing conflicts with DeSantis’ Florida. “If Disney would like to move their hundreds of thousands of jobs to South Carolina and bring their billions of dollars with them, I’ll let them know,” Haley said. “I’ll be happy to meet them in South Carolina and introduce them to the Governor and the Legislature. They would welcome it.”

— LEGISLATIVE —

“Kathleen Passidomo doesn’t support House efforts to ban insurers from covering gender-affirming care” via Christine Jordan Sexton of Florida Politics — Passidomo is signaling that Senate Republicans are not aligned with House Republicans on a controversial bill that would ban gender-affirming care for minors and make it more difficult for adults to obtain as well. The Senate passed its version of the bill (SB 254) in early April, but the House amended the Senate bill last week, tagging its version of the gender-affirming ban onto the Senate bill before sending it back to the Senate last week. There are three main differences between SB 254 as it passed the Senate and the House’s initial proposal that was amended onto the Senate bill and was initially contained in HB 1421.

“Passidomo says budget will be done by Saturday, Session will wrap on time” via Christine Jordan Sexton of Florida Politics — Senate President Passidomo is optimistic that House and Senate budget negotiators will wrap up their work by Friday or Saturday and be able to place a final budget on members’ desks by Monday night or Tuesday. “Absolutely, that’s our plan,” Passidomo said when asked if negotiations would be finalized before the final week of the 2023 Legislative Session. Passidomo said that budget committees — which started work on Monday — have been meeting repeatedly and exchanging offers unlike in some past years where days went by without any progress. “It’s really remarkable when people work together how much they can accomplish,” said Passidomo, who gave credit to House Speaker Paul Renner for allowing conferees to do much of the heavy lifting.

“House OK’s bill to eliminate automatic dues for some public sector unions” via Gray Rohrer of Florida Politics — Some public sector unions would no longer be able to automatically deduct union dues from their members’ paychecks under a bill passed by the House, over the objections of Democrats who said it unfairly targeted unions that support their party while exempting unions that often support Republicans. The bill (SB 256) doesn’t apply to police, firefighters, prison guards and probation officers, but does apply to unions for teachers, nurses and other public sector jobs. “All this bill does is put an unnecessary burden on unions,” said Rep. Rita Harris. “This is going to make it painfully difficult for unions to exist.”

“House approves more local taxes going to support charter schools’ capital costs” via Anne Geggis of Florida Politics — House lawmakers have passed legislation that would transfer hundreds of millions of dollars from traditional public schools to charter schools’ capital budgets by 2028. The measure now awaits the Senate’s OK. Democrats mounted a fierce floor fight against the bill (HB 1259) that distributes capital dollars raised on local taxes to schools that are considered public but run by private companies. If the bill becomes law, charter schools would receive the money according to student enrollment, not according to specific needs, such as a new roof or a chair lift for students with disabilities, as happens for traditional public schools.

“Legislature increases financial disclosure requirements for city, county elected officials” via Gray Rohrer of Florida Politics — Expanded financial disclosure requirements for Mayors, other city officials and special district board members are one step closer to becoming law after House lawmakers approved the measure. The final House vote Wednesday was 113-2, with only Reps. Christine Hunschofsky and Mike Gottlieb voting against it. The bill will next be headed to the desk of DeSantis. The Senate voted 35-5 in favor of SB 774 earlier this month.

“Thousands could have paychecks cut under House plan” via Lawrence Mower of the Tampa Bay Times — Tens of thousands of Floridians, from baseball players to airport workers, could eventually see their paychecks slashed under a bill advancing through the state Legislature. HB 917 would prohibit local “living wage” ordinances like the ones passed by St. Petersburg and Miami-Dade County, and it would allow Major League Baseball to pay minor league players less than the minimum wage. The bill has the backing of powerful business groups. Last year, a St. Petersburg-based company pushed unsuccessfully for the Legislature to prohibit such ordinances. But labor unions and Florida’s counties argue it would hurt some of the state’s lowest-paid workers while the cost of living continues to rise.

“House amendment would toss Senate-proposed caps on university bonuses” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Could the Legislature lift any limits on bonuses to university presidents and coaches? A proposed change to a bill on university salaries could eliminate any guardrails on how trustees reward university employees. The Senate already passed legislation (SB 7026) that, as written, creates financial flexibility for state universities and colleges to spend money on infrastructure and revises limits on compensation for school employees. While the bill removes caps on funds for renovations and repairs of much of its infrastructure, it also puts in place restrictions on the bonuses universities provide to employees.

“House approves bill taking on campus ‘monoculture’ by requiring diversity in campus speakers” via Anne Geggis of Florida Politics — A bill that would more closely regulate the diversity of speakers at the state’s universities and colleges has advanced through the House and now awaits the full Senate’s approval. The bill (HB 931), which passed 82-34, would create an Office of Public Policy Events through the Board of Governors and the State University System that would put a satellite office on each campus. Those offices would ensure speakers representing “multiple, divergent and opposing” viewpoints were presented. The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Spencer Roach, said he was taking on a monoculture he believes has developed on campuses.

“After family murders, suicide, Florida nears passage of bill to shield kids’ autopsy details” via Fresh Take Florida — Nearly two years after both her sons were killed by her estranged husband, a surviving mother is picking up the pieces of her life to move forward as untold storylines about the murders are just emerging. Minde O’Sullivan, 44, of Gainesville, said her new marriage to the University of Florida baseball coach, Kevin O’Sullivan, and a nonprofit foundation she created in honor of her boys, Rex Reinhart, 14, and Brody Reinhart, 11, have given her a new purpose in life. Meanwhile, her sons’ legacy may be legislation — “The Rex and Brody Act” — that is so far sailing through the Legislature. One bill passed the Senate 39-0 earlier this month, and the House is expected to vote Thursday on another.

“Legislators advance ‘digital bill of rights’ so you control online data” via Mary Ellen Klas of the Miami Herald — Faced with concerns from Florida’s small businesses that rely on digital advertising, a legislative Committee scaled back a technology bill that attempts to give consumers more control over their online footprint by narrowing it to target companies such as Amazon, Google, Apple and Facebook. The measure, SB 262 and its companion, HB 1547, head next to the House and Senate floors for final votes. Both measures attempt to give consumers the right to opt out of sharing their data, which is often collected and sold by companies to advertisers to sell targeted ads to consumers online. But only the Senate bill has been modified to more tightly narrow the scope to target the nation’s tech giants.

“House approves bill, ballot question to raise homestead exemption caps for low-income seniors” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — On Wednesday, Representatives voted unanimously for a pair of linked bills designed to protect certain aged Floridians from losing their homes by expanding a decade-old constitutional amendment. In 2012, 61% of Florida voters approved Amendment 11, which authorized localities to offer homestead exemptions to residents 65 and older who lived for more than 25 years in a home valued at less than $250,000. HJR 159 would ask voters on the November 2024 ballot whether they’d like to raise the cap to $300,000, while HB 161 would install the change in state statute, effective Jan. 1, 2025. A House staff analysis found that if the change is approved by 60% of voters, it will have a recurring negative impact on local government revenues of $5.7 million per year.

“House approves property tax exemptions for spouses of slain, disabled federal agents” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Florida law provides property tax exemptions for the spouses of first responders killed or permanently disabled in the line of duty, but the break does not apply to those employed by the federal government. On Wednesday, Representatives voted 112-0 for HB 101, which would expand the state’s definition of “first responders” to include federal agents. Hollywood Democratic Rep. Marie Woodson, the measure’s sponsor, called it a much-needed update that will bring compassionate relief to the families of those who sacrificed for Florida’s benefit, regardless of which government level employed them. Woodson credited former state Representative and current Broward County Property Appraiser Marty Kiar for helping her to craft her bill, to which Boca Raton Democratic Sen. Tina Polksy is carrying an identical companion (SB 184).

— MORE LEGISLATIVE —

“Processing fee change would hand Walmart, Disney millions while pinching small business” via Drew Wilson of Florida Politics — Legislation ready for a floor vote in the Senate and House could stick it to small businesses while boosting bottom lines at their big box competition. Sponsored by Sen. Travis Hutson and Rep. Mike Caruso, the bills would exempt credit card processing fees from state sales tax, which would save sellers a few pennies per sale. Known in the financial industry as “interchange fees,” the cost typically falls in the 1% to 3% range and applies to the total transaction, including sales tax, which Hutson has described as a “tax on a tax.” But small businesses and the processing companies that cater to them say the broad strokes summary glosses over many facets of the complex payment processing industry.

—”Conservatives, community banks sound alarm over Florida payment processing bill” via Sean Moran of Breitbart

“Budget conference: House and Senate nearly $10M apart on prosecutor pay raises” via Anne Geggis of Florida Politics — The House and the Senate are nearly $10 million apart for bumping salaries in State Attorney offices, with the House offering the higher figure. Assistant State Attorneys last year received their first raise in three years, and it looks like the Senate is not keen to do it again this year. No numbers are filled for cost of living, differential for localities and other items. The House has budgeted $9.5 million to add on to pay in prosecutors’ offices. The biggest chunk of the increase, $5.5 million, would go toward offsetting higher living costs in the more expensive parts of the state.

“Budget conference: House and Senate agree to $2 million for firefighter cancer research” via Anne Geggis of Florida Politics — How much of a cancer hazard does fighting fires present? Budget Conferencing Committees have agreed to give the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Care Center $2 million to continue researching the question. Sylvester’s Firefighter Cancer Initiative (FCI) started in 2015 to address the increased incidence of cancer among those who rush into burning buildings to save others. And now the cancer center at the University of Miami’s Miller Medical School is trying to save more of them. Both the Senate and the House agree it’s worth the cost of trying to put out that malignant conflagration. The appropriation is a repeat of the $2 million in funding the project received last year. Requesting documents say it’s unlikely to be requested again.

—”Budget conference: House holds to demand for $9M to Bernie McCabe courthouse in St. Petersburg” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics

—“Budget conference: Senate wants to expand Harry and Harriette Justice Center” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics

—”Budget conference: Lawmakers fund Cape Coral, Treasure Island firehouses” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics

—”Budget conference: Fairground funds flow to Florida counties” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics

—“Budget conference: Beef butcher bucks bound for Newberry” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics

—”Budget conference: Jacksonville Music History Museum in the money” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics

—”Budget conference: Kennel cash for Putnam County” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics

—”Budget conference: Money allocated for Clay County sports complex” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics

“House, Senate Committees agree to raise Inmate Welfare Trust Fund cap to $32M” via Amanda Rabines of the Orlando Sentinel — Senate and House lawmakers struck a bipartisan agreement on Monday that would add millions of dollars to a fund meant to benefit those behind bars in state-run prisons. The move could end a long pattern of strict caps to the Inmate Welfare Trust Fund, which is generated from profits made from canteen sales and telephone commissions paid by the incarcerated population and their families. On Monday, the House Justice Appropriations Subcommittee and the Senate Appropriations Committee on Criminal and Civil Justice agreed to raise the cap to $32 million, following two years of capping the fund to $2.5 million, despite it generating on average more than $30 million a year.

“Radioactivity concerns not enough to derail phosphogypsum bill on path to Senate” via Wes Wolfe of Florida Politics — One person’s innovative waste reuse plan is another’s health and environmental concern as a potentially dangerous material could be included in road building for limited suitability studies with an aim toward wider use. “Suitability certainly isn’t just to the construction integrity, if you will,” Rep. Lawrence McClure said when the bill was up for a second reading. “It contemplates exposure and environmental impacts as well.” The House passed a bill (HB 1191) that sets out to accomplish several things, but primarily, it directs the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) to look into the suitability of using phosphogypsum in road base, including consideration of existing and ongoing studies.

“New septic tank rules sent to Senate floor” via Wes Wolfe of Florida Politics — A Senate regulatory package that tightens rules on septic tanks received a strike-all amendment in Committee before getting the green light and heading to the floor. “This is a result of a great deal of work between us, the Department (of Environmental Protection), the Department of Ag(riculture) and Consumer Services, the water management districts, stakeholders — I won’t warranty any of their opinions unless they’re willing to testify, but I will tell you we’ve done quite a bit of work on this,” Sen. Jason Brodeur said to the Senate Committee on Fiscal Policy. The amendment is supposed to bring the Senate bill closer in language to the House version, but it doesn’t go all the way.

“House septic tank and land conservation package rolls to Senate” via Wes Wolfe of Florida Politics — A set of new regulations on septic tank systems are tied in with changes to the Florida Forever program in an environmental package that passed the House. The bill (HB 1379) bans new septic tanks in areas governed by basin management action plans (BMAPs) for the Banana River Lagoon, Central Indian River Lagoon, North Indian River Lagoon, and the reasonable assurance plan for the Mosquito Lagoon. “The Indian River Lagoon area is going to have $100 million of annual funding appropriated to the cleanup of the water in that area, so there’s funding for (transitioning to the new standard),” Rep. Kevin Steele said.

“House passes Florida Forever, Wildlife Corridor enhancements” via Wes Wolfe of Florida Politics — While similar provisions are in other active bills, HB 7047 would increase the contract price requiring approval from the Internal Improvement Trust Fund Board from $1 million to $5 million and dedicate $100 million annually to Florida Forever. The House passed the bill this week without a floor debate and it awaits action in the Senate. “As we’re all aware, the state plays an important role in protecting our natural resources and the environment,” Rep. James Buchanan said on the bill’s second reading.

— MORE FROM CAPITOL —

“Ethics Commission finds probable cause against Randy Fine in dispute with West Melbourne” via Tyler Vazquez of Florida Today — A state Commission found probable cause that Rep. Fine violated ethics rules last year when he allegedly threatened to veto funding to the city of West Melbourne over a dispute with school board member Jennifer Jenkins. The new report from the Ethics Committee overturns the findings of an advocate with the Florida Attorney General’s office, which previously said there was not enough evidence to support the complaint, brought by Jenkins.

State Voices Florida slams elections bills — A nonprofit group that encourages civic engagement says the Legislature’s elections package (SB 7050/HB 7067) would it harder to vote and for voter registration organizations to get them on the rolls. State Voices Florida was one of several organizations to sign a letter urging Renner and Passidomo to table the legislation. “Florida elections are already safe and secure, as Gov. Ron DeSantis and Secretary of State Cord Byrd said after the 2022 Election. There is no need to put these restrictions on organizations working to register people to vote. But if passed, these registrations could gut community-based voter registration in Florida while not making elections any safer,” State Voices Florida executive director Juanica Fernandes said in a news release.

Florida Chamber praises union dues bill — The Florida Chamber of Commerce is praising legislation (SB 256) that would prevent non-first responder public employee unions from automatically deducting union dues from their members’ paychecks, which critics say unfairly targets unions more likely to support Democrats, such as teacher unions. The Chamber, however, says the bill would protect taxpayer money. “In Florida, government unions often negotiate directly against taxpayers. As both the employer and steward of public funds, state and local governments have an obligation to spend taxpayer dollars in the best interest of the taxpayer, so we applaud the Florida Legislature for passing much-needed paycheck protection accountability and transparency legislation. This will make Florida more competitive while protecting consumers and taxpayers,” said Florida Chamber President and CEO Mark Wilson.

AFP-FL joins conservative groups cheering union dues bill — Americans for Prosperity-Florida joined the chorus of conservative groups praising the Legislature for passing the bill banning automatic deduction of union dues for teachers and other employees. “By passing legislation that gives hardworking Floridians more say over their union membership and how dues are collected, Florida lawmakers have made a clear statement to prioritize the state’s workforce over the self-interest of unions,” said Skylar Zander, AFP-FL State Director. “We commend our state leaders for fighting to ensure that individuals have freedom and flexibility regarding union membership. We especially appreciate Senate President Passidomo and House Speaker Paul Renner for their leadership and sponsors Sen. Ingoglia and Rep. Black for shepherding this important reform.”

FEA says House ‘stands against working people’ — The state’s largest teacher union says the House put “the Governor’s political ambitions” over “working people” when it approved the dues bill (SB 256). “If you stand up for something the Governor disagrees with, he retaliates. He’s shown that again and again, with Disney and elected officials, and now with public employees,” said Andrew Spar, president of the Florida Education Association. “If Gov. DeSantis thinks he will silence us, he’s dead wrong. We will do everything in our power to guarantee that Florida’s teachers, staff, professors and all public employees have a voice in their workplaces. No matter the pushback, educators will continue to stand up for our students, our professions and public education.” Spar added, “At this point, we are exploring all legal options, and we will do whatever we can to ensure that the voice of Florida’s hardworking families is not diminished by a dictator want-to-be who throws a fit when he doesn’t get his way.”



— LEG. SKED —

— The Senate holds a floor Session: 10 a.m., Senate Chambers.

— The House holds a floor Session: 10 a.m., House Chambers.

— The Senate Special Order Calendar Group meets: 6:15 p.m., Room 401, Senate Office Building.



— STATEWIDE —

“Will the TikTok ban on Florida Universities affect athletes’ NIL deals?” via Talia Blake of WMFE — In March, the Florida Board of Governors, which oversees the state’s universities, issued an emergency regulation banning TikTok and WeChat. This move came about two years after the NCAA started allowing athletes to profit from their name, image, and likeness, or NIL. William Glass, CEO of Ostrich, which is a financial health app for college students with a primary focus on student-athletes. He said these things could be related and affect students here in Florida.

“Voting rights groups sue the state over what they claim is the state’s ‘flawed’ voter registration form” via Mitch Perry of the Florida Phoenix — The League of Women Voters of Florida and the Florida State Conference of the NAACP filed a lawsuit in federal court against Florida’s Secretary of State Cord Byrd, claiming that the state’s voter registration application form violates the National Voter Registration Act of 1993 (NVRA). The groups allege that the form’s lack of information regarding the voter’s eligibility requirements for those with previous criminal convictions “creates confusion, impedes the organizations’ voter registration activities and puts people in danger of criminal penalties.” The plaintiffs are calling for the court to declare that the current voter application registration form should be thrown out, and for the state to “convey” the revised application and its content to Florida’s Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.

“Slide CEO: Reinsurance market threatens more Florida insurance insolvencies” via Christina Georgacopoulos of the Tampa Bay Business Journal — Roughly 30 Florida-based insurance companies remain in operation, and Slide Insurance CEO Bruce Lucas said he expects to see a third or even half of them fail in the next 24 months. Reinsurance — the financial backstop insurance companies purchase to cover unforeseen losses — is the No. 1 challenge pressing the Florida insurance market, the longtime Tampa insurance executive said. “It is a certainty, in my opinion, that a lot of companies won’t be able to find reinsurance capacity, and they will go insolvent as a result,” Lucas said. The amount of reinsurance coverage purchased by Florida companies in 2022 increased 17%, while the cost of that reinsurance increased by 52% from 2021, according to FLOIR. Rising reinsurance costs could reach a “breaking point” in June, according to an AM Best report.

“‘Critical’ to check property insurance now as hurricane season nears, expert says” via Matt Sczensny of WPTV — As Florida approaches the start of hurricane season on June 1, insurance experts said there are some things homeowners should be checking. “It’s critical to check on that property insurance right now,” Robert Norberg of Arden Insurance in Lantana said. He said the first thing to check is the deductibles on your policy. “Don’t be surprised when you see that high hurricane deductible when the claim time comes,” Norberg said. He said many homeowners should contact their agents about possibly adjusting the replacement costs of their homes on policies. “Sometimes that can be a savings, as well if the company has overstated your replacement costs,” Norberg said. It’s also very important to try and keep a copy of your policy handy and safe.

“Florida hurricane season has a 70% shot at normalcy, but it only takes one” via Ryan Truchelut of WeatherTiger — WeatherTiger’s initial forecast for the 2023 Atlantic season holds out around a 70% chance of normal or below normal tropical activity in the year ahead. The ’23 season has a 50-50 shot of landing somewhere between 13-18 tropical storms, 5-8 hurricanes, and 2-3 major hurricanes. The reason for this cautious optimism is that Atlantic hurricane activity has a strong relationship with the multiyear cycle of abnormally warm (El Niño) or cool (La Niña) waters in the Equatorial Pacific. In Florida, La Niña seasons since 1900 have notched an average of 0.8 hurricane landfalls per year, compared with around 0.4 hurricane landfalls per year during El Niños. Roughly doubled hurricane risks in La Niña versus El Niño seasons, with neutral years somewhere in the middle, holds true for U.S. landfalls as well.

— D.C. MATTERS —

“House Republicans pass U.S. debt bill, push Joe Biden on spending” via Lisa Mascaro and Kevin Freking of The Associated Press — House Republicans narrowly passed sweeping legislation Wednesday that would raise the government’s legal debt ceiling by $1.5 trillion in exchange for steep spending restrictions, a tactical victory for Speaker Kevin McCarthy as he challenges Biden to negotiate and prevent a catastrophic federal default this summer. Biden has threatened to veto the Republican package, which has almost no chance of passing the Democratic Senate anyway, and the President has so far refused to negotiate over the debt ceiling which the White House insists must be lifted with no strings to ensure America pays its bills.

“The House narrowly passes Republicans’ debt limit bill, heading for a showdown with Biden.” via Catie Edmondson and Carl Hulse of The New York Times — The House on Wednesday narrowly passed Republicans’ bill to raise the debt ceiling while cutting spending and unraveling major elements of Biden’s domestic agenda, in a GOP bid to force the President to negotiate over spending cuts or risk a catastrophic debt default. Facing his greatest challenge since being elected to his post, Speaker McCarthy barely cobbled together the votes to pass the bill, which was approved in a nail-biter 217-to-215 vote along party lines, with four Republicans voting against it. The legislation would raise the debt ceiling into next year in exchange for freezing spending at last year’s levels for a decade rolling back parts of Biden’s landmark health, climate and tax law.

“How Kevin McCarthy mollified the right on his debt plan — for now” via Sarah Ferris, Olivia Beavers, and Burgess Everett of POLITICO — Soon after House conservatives extracted enough concessions from McCarthy to let him claim the speakership, they began plotting their next move: Pushing him as far right as they possibly could on the debt ceiling. It started in late January when a group of House and Senate conservatives gathered around Sen. Scott’s dining room table to try to solve a seemingly impossible problem. McCarthy muscled through his debt plan in the House’s most consequential vote since he won the speakership on Jan. 7. It was a huge relief for a Speaker who faces the constant risk of a conservative rebellion.

“Despite outrage from some, Congress reluctant to act on Supreme Court ethics” via Robert Barnes, Ann E. Marimow and Liz Goodwin of The Washington Post — If a showdown over Supreme Court ethics is coming, the best thing the justices might have going for them is a Congress divided over whether to try to force change on an independent branch of government. Chief Justice John Roberts “respectful” rejection of an invitation to testify before a Senate Committee, and a recycled statement of ethical guidelines from all nine justices, drew condemnation Wednesday from government watchdog groups and many Democratic members of Congress. But the Senate’s top Republicans staunchly defend the court, and neither the White House nor some key Democrats in Congress seem eager to push past against the court’s self-oversight.

“FEC acknowledges it imposes no ‘security guardrails’ to protect Americans from fraudulent online donations” via Elizabeth Elkind of Fox News — Weeks after a damning report accused Democrat fundraising machine ActBlue of failing to protect Americans from fraudulent donations, the Federal Election Commission acknowledged it does not impose any specific security measures on political groups that solicit money online, and that’s because nothing in federal law requires those measures. Sen. Marco Rubio had written to the FEC demanding a probe of ActBlue after the James O’Keefe Media Group claimed to have spoken with some people on fixed incomes who were stunned to learn that their names and addresses were used to donate thousands of dollars through the site. In addition to calling for an investigation, Rubio also urged the FEC to consider implementing “guardrails” such as requiring a CVV code and other security measures to better protect Americans’ bank accounts.

“Florida Republican introduces ‘Reject Latinx Act’” via Rafael Bernal of The Hill — Rep. María Elvira Salazar introduced a bill to ban the use of the term “Latinx” in public executive branch documents. The bill is the latest volley in a slow-burn battle over the term, which was originally intended as a gender-inclusive variation of the Spanish terms Latino and Latina. “The Biden administration is waging a woke crusade on Latino identity and the Spanish language,” Salazar said. “We cannot allow the Biden administration to use White House communications to attack our language and impose progressive ideology on our people.”

“‘Knife in the back’: Havana Syndrome victims dispute report dismissing their cases” via Nora Gámez Torres of the Miami Herald — “Patient Zero,” an American official stationed at the U.S. embassy in Cuba, was in his Havana apartment one night in December 2016 when he heard a strange sound and felt what he described as a “head-crushing pressure” and a “massive ear pain.” The Miami Herald spoke to three former CIA officials and two Canadian diplomats affected by the strange incidents who said they are convinced they were targeted while serving their countries abroad. And all said that a recent U.S. intelligence report blaming their ailments on preexisting medical conditions or environmental factors is an attempt to whitewash the Havana Syndrome affair, likely due to political considerations.

— EPILOGUE TRUMP —

“Judge sentences Donald Trump allies in ‘we build the wall’ scheme” via Colin Moynihan of The New York Times — In 2019, Brian Kolfage, an Air Force veteran injured in Iraq, formed a nonprofit group to construct the border barrier that Trump had promised. It was called simply We Build the Wall. Kolfage had three co-founders: a Colorado-based entrepreneur, Timothy Shea; a Florida-based financier, Andrew Badolato; and Stephen Bannon, who had served as an adviser to Trump. On Wednesday, Judge Analisa Torres of the U.S. District Court in Manhattan sentenced Badolato to three years in prison and Kolfage to four years and three months, saying their crimes had a “chilling effect on civic participation” in politics.

“Trump lawyers offer detailed defense to Mar-a-Lago case” via Devlin Barrett of The Washington Post — Trump’s legal team on Wednesday offered its most detailed public defense yet of his conduct in the classified documents case now being investigated by a special counsel, arguing that the Justice Department should be ordered to “stand down” on the probe. The unusual 10-page letter seeks to pull the legislative branch further into the classified documents case, in which federal prosecutors have convened a grand jury to hear evidence into whether Trump or those close to him mishandled classified documents or obstructed government efforts to retrieve them. The grand jury has been hearing testimony from dozens of witnesses in recent months, including Trump’s own lawyer Evan Corcoran.

“Trump loses appeal to block Mike Pence from testifying about direct communications” via Katelyn Polantz of CNN — Trump has lost an emergency attempt to block former Vice President Pence from testifying about their direct conversations, in the latest boost to a federal criminal investigation examining Trump’s and others’ actions after the 2020 Election. Trump has repeatedly tried and failed to close off some answers from witnesses close to him in the special counsel’s investigation. This latest order from the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals likely will usher in Pence’s grand jury testimony quickly, an unprecedented development in modern presidential history.

“In searing detail, Trump’s accuser tells her story” via Benjamin Weiser, Lola Fadulu, Kate Christobek and Karen Zraick of The New York Times — The writer E. Jean Carroll on Wednesday told a Manhattan jury a harrowing story of being raped in the mid-1990s by Trump in a department-store dressing room, describing a brutal attack that she tried to fight off by stamping on his foot and that has left her traumatized for decades. Just before she began testifying in federal court, the former President infuriated the judge overseeing the case by railing against the proceeding on social media. Trump, who has so far avoided the trial, was not there as Carroll related a tale she said she had waited decades to tell.

“Judge calls Trump’s posts on rape case ‘entirely inappropriate’” via Lola Fadulu and Benjamin Weiser of the Tampa Bay Times — Trump posted twice about the lawsuit, calling it a scam and writing that Carroll’s lawyer was a “political operative.” He also said that the dress Carroll wore should be “allowed to be part of the case.” The posts tested boundaries set forth Tuesday by Judge Lewis Kaplan, who instructed the parties to “inform your clients and witnesses to please refrain from making any statements that are likely to incite violence or civil unrest.” He said that he was especially concerned for the safety and privacy of jurors. On Wednesday, the judge said Trump’s out-of-court statements seemed “entirely inappropriate” and suggested Trump might be trying to influence members of the jury.

“On eve of trial, discovery of Tucker Carlson texts set off crisis atop Fox” via Jim Rutenberg, Jeremy W. Peters and Michael S. Schmidt of The New York Times — The day before Dominion Voting Systems’ defamation trial against Fox News was set to begin in a Delaware courthouse, the Fox board of directors and top executives made a startling discovery that helped lead to the breaking point between the network and Carlson, one of its top stars. Private messages sent by Carlson that had been redacted in legal filings showed him making highly offensive and crude remarks that went beyond the inflammatory, often racist comments of his prime-time show and anything disclosed in the lead-up to the trial.

“Trump doubles down on GOP debates: ‘What’s the purpose of doing it?” via Julia Mueller of The Hill — Trump doubled down on his earlier comments that he could skip Republican White House Primary debates, suggesting that he’s far ahead enough in recent polling that he doesn’t need to engage. “When you’re way up, you don’t do debates. If you’re even or down you do debates, but when you’re way up, what’s the purpose of doing the debate?” Trump said on the “Cats & Cosby Show” with hosts John Catsimatidis and Rita Cosby. Trump said he’s “leading by 40 points” and stressed that “people don’t debate when they have these massive leads.” He’s threatened to skip debates several times throughout his 2016 and 2020 bids for the Oval Office.

— 2024 —

“‘American democracy will not break’: Biden releases first ad of 2024 cycle” via Jesse Scheckner —The 90-second ad — which runs for the next week on national cable channels in six battleground states, not including Florida — presents Biden as America’s defender of democracy. It indirectly alludes to DeSantis and more explicitly references Trump as authoritarian threats, though neither are mentioned by name. “Flag” opens with a shot of its namesake, the American stars and stripes, and doesn’t go longer than 10 seconds without again showing it. “Democracy must not be a partisan issue,” he says. “It’s an American issue. As your President, I will defend our democracy with every fiber of my being and I’m asking every American to join me.”

To watch the ad, please click on the image below:

“Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson launches White House bid, joining Trump in growing GOP 2024 field” via Paul Steinhauser of Thomas Phippen of Fox News — Hutchinson is formally jumping into the race for the White House, joining a growing field of contenders taking on Trump in the battle for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination. Hutchinson on Wednesday announced his candidacy for President at a campaign launch event in his hometown of Bentonville, Arkansas. “In this campaign for President, I stand alone in terms of my experience, record, and leadership,” Hutchinson said in prepared remarks. “From Congress to DEA to Homeland Security, I have served our country in times of crisis. As Governor of Arkansas, we cut taxes and created record surpluses.”

“Dad who exposed woke infiltration at NYC’s elite Brearley School running for Congress in Florida” via Selim Algar of the New York Post — Andrew Gutmann, 47, roiled the exclusive Brearley School with a scalding letter to parents in 2021, and will now seek office as a Republican in Palm Beach County’s District 22. “I wrote that letter to my fellow parents at Brearley out of a sense of duty,” Gutmann said. “Now I run for Congress out of the same sense of duty.” The “political refugee” argued that slowing the woke infiltration of American institutions will require far greater political representation than currently exists. “Very few of our national leaders or even state leaders understand that this is a fight for our fundamental values and for Western civilization,” he said. “We need people in federal government who can speak to these issues.”

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“‘I couldn’t stop the water from coming in’: Two weeks after historic flood, Fort Lauderdale residents live in moldy homes, waiting for money” via Shira Moolten of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Last Thursday, Shamikah Delcine’s 5-year-old son asked her, “Mommy, are we going to live in a hotel?” The 33-year-old mother of three is still living in the rental home off Sistrunk Boulevard that flooded two weeks ago. The only assistance she has received so far, she said, is water from a local church. In the aftermath of the storm that swept Fort Lauderdale underwater, flood victims are waiting for help as they face new emergencies: layoffs, evictions, and the insurmountable costs of housing and repairs that they can’t afford by themselves. They are Broward’s municipal workers, bankers, nursing assistants, first responders, and teachers. Rather than becoming homeless, they are living in moldy, deteriorating houses.

“Bills open the door to demolishing iconic Miami Beach and Key West sites” via Andres Viglucci, May Ellen Klas and Aaron Leibowitz of the Miami Herald — A pair of related bills rapidly advancing through the Legislature would eviscerate protections for historic buildings and districts in coastal areas across the state, allowing property owners and developers to bypass local regulations and bulldoze and redevelop much of Miami Beach, among many other places. That would include the iconic Art Deco hotel row on Ocean Drive, as well as famed neighborhoods like Key West’s Old Town, the town of Palm Beach and Fernandina Beach. The bills, SB 1371 and HB 1346, sponsored by Republicans Sen. Bryan Ávila and Rep. Roach, are causing alarm among preservationists and municipal officials statewide.

“Miami-Dade becomes nation’s 3rd-largest school district, surpassing Chicago” via Sommer Brugal of the Miami Herald — Miami-Dade County Public Schools is the third-largest school district in the country, according to numbers released this month by the National Center for Education Statistics. Chicago Public Schools has long held the third rank, but according to the agency, housed within the federal Department of Education, Miami-Dade Public Schools enrollment this year reached a total of 319,612 students, about 4,800 more students than Chicago’s 314,784. The total number includes charter school students, which account for about 25% of the district’s overall student enrollment. The ranking change comes after years of declining enrollment in Miami-Dade schools, but the district had a recent uptick during this school year because of an influx of immigrant students.

“Will Hialeah annex a part of Brownsville? What the plan says and how people are reacting” via Verónica Egui Brito of the Miami Herald — Hialeah is considering a plan to incorporate a section of Brownsville, a historic Black neighborhood in Miami-Dade. City leaders say adding an industrial section of the community will generate money for Hialeah. But dozens of Brownsville leaders and residents came to Hialeah City Hall to protest the plan. Hialeah Council member Jesús Tundidor, an incorporation advocate, told el Nuevo Herald that “Hialeah is struggling with many expenses, and we have the same income. Adding a new area to the city would allow us to have additional income.” The proposal comes nearly two decades after Hialeah incorporated 3 square miles west of Interstate 75, known as Hialeah Heights, where people have complained about a lack of services.

“Martin County School Board approves $235K contract for new Superintendent Michael Maine” via Colleen Wixon of Treasure Coast Newspapers — Deputy Superintendent Maine becomes the acting Superintendent immediately to replace John Millay, the School Board decided. Millay will continue as a consultant until the end of the school year. The School Board approved Maine’s four-year $235,000 contract. In addition to benefits, Maine receives a district car to use and $15,000 for moving expenses to relocate to Martin County within six months. Maine replaces Millay, who resigned in February after about 2½ years with the district. Millay was paid $170,000 a year. Maine, 42, becomes the district’s second appointed Superintendent after Martin voters decided in 2018 to move from an elected official in the position.

“Judge calls off sale of Palm Beach Polo properties over $6.8M unpaid fines to Wellington” via Valentina Palm of The Palm Beach Post — The village will not foreclose on any of Palm Beach Polo Inc.’s properties on June 12. The two sides, however, are far from a resolution to their legal disputes over the company’s unauthorized construction in the Big Blue Cypress Preserve. Circuit Judge Joseph Curley on Wednesday called off the sale after Palm Beach Polo agreed to post enough money in a cash bond to satisfy $6.8 million in fines it owes to Wellington. The move effectively removes liens placed on the eight properties in question at Palm Beach Polo Golf & Country Club and allows the company to appeal the fines yet again.





— LOCAL: C. FL —

“Brevard Superintendent finalist drops out after teacher incident in Hernando County” via Finch Walker of Florida Today — Following pushback from parent groups across the state, a finalist to be Brevard Public Schools Superintendent dropped out just two days before scheduled public interviews. John Stratton, Superintendent of Hernando School District and one of four finalists for the Superintendent position in Brevard withdrew from the pool of candidates, according to BPS’ website. His withdrawal follows a backlash over Hernando’s handling of a teacher in his district who reportedly made threatening comments. “Just so that everybody knows, Mr. Stratton withdrew from the actual application process, so that’s official,” said Board Chair Matt Susin.

“Altamonte Springs assisted living facility failed to supervise residents, state regulators say” via Caroline Catherman of the Orlando Sentinel — In August, a dementia patient and resident of Grand Villa Altamonte Springs followed a staff member out of the locked Memory Care unit, pulled the fire alarm, then left through the building’s back door. The resident had been marked as an escape risk and was receiving heightened supervision. Staff didn’t realize the resident was missing until after the alarm went off; however, more than an hour since they were last seen, according to records from the assisted living center that were analyzed by the Florida Agency for Healthcare Administration. The resident was found shortly after the alarm went off, leaning against the building, reportedly unharmed but sweaty and confused.

“Daytona State College has a new strategy to produce more nurses: Improve student success” via Mark Harper of The Daytona Beach News-Journal — A state effort to address shortages on health care’s front lines has infused Daytona State College with $3.8 million to increase the number of its nursing graduates. College officials say the money — $1 million from Halifax Health, $900,000 from local AdventHealth hospitals, and a $1.9 million match from the state — will be used to establish a new, permanent faculty position aimed at helping more students cross the finish line and graduate with nursing degrees. The Linking Industry to Nursing Education (LINE) program, established through a 2022 Senate bill, is a direct response to the needs of an industry stressed by the coronavirus pandemic on top of a demographic trend of baby boomers and others leaving the profession.

“Port Canaveral revamps budget projection with record passenger counts” via Richard Tribou of the Orlando Sentinel — The crowds have been coming to the cruise lines at a higher rate than planned at Port Canaveral, so officials have reprojected what was already set to be record numbers to a total that’s more than double what it saw before the COVID-19 pandemic. The adjusted budget projection for Fiscal Year 2023, which ends on Sept. 30, calls for operating revenue of $180.3 million, the majority of which comes from more than $150 million from cruise and parking revenues. Through the first six months, the port has seen 470 ship calls, bringing in 3.4 million multiday passengers, numbers that have helped drive the port this year to be named the busiest cruise port in the world.

— LOCAL: TB —

“House unanimously passes bill that puts Hillsborough transit agency under the microscope” via Henry Queen of the Tampa Bay Business Journal — The Florida House voted 114-0 on Wednesday to study the policy management structure of the Hillsborough Area Regional Transit Authority. A companion bill exists in the Senate but hasn’t been updated since March and is awaiting a second reading. Lawmakers in the House amended its bill late Tuesday to refine the study’s goals. The bill now focuses less on HART’s dissolution — although the word is still mentioned — and more on how it could be improved.

“More Tampa Bay families are living on the brink of poverty” via Lauren Peace of the Tampa Bay Times — More than 600,000 families across Hillsborough, Pinellas, Manatee, Sarasota and DeSoto counties are living paycheck to paycheck, according to a new report from the United Way. That’s the equivalent of 2 in 5 households on the brink of poverty, often without access to necessities such as reliable transportation, child care, food or stable housing. “These families are living one crisis away from really dire circumstances,” said United Way Suncoast CEO Jessica Muroff. “The number across Florida is growing.”

“USF president says student protesters caused an ‘active shooter’ response from staff” via Arielle Stevenson of Creative Loafing — In a video, USF President Rhea Law spoke to faculty members about the five students facing possible criminal charges, loss of employment, and expulsion for protesting last month. The footage is of Law speaking during the monthly virtual faculty senate meeting on April 19. “I just heard yesterday that some of the people in the Patel Center, that were right adjacent to where this was happening, actually barricaded their doors because they were afraid that this was an active shooter situation,” Law said. “They didn’t know what was going on. So, it was not insignificant.”

“How USF is trying to get ahead of inflation with its on-campus stadium” via Lauren Coffey of the Tampa Bay Business Journal — The pre-construction phase is expected to last through July 2024, with the on-campus stadium debuting in 2026. The University of South Florida’s long-awaited on-campus football stadium is readying for kickoff. The university approved its design-build agreement with Michigan-based Barton Malow in March. The most important question, the cost, remains unanswered, with the design-build contract costing a preliminary $14.8 million. The school’s board of trustees previously approved up to $22 million for design phase expenditures, with the remaining funds covering owner contingency for design services ($2.9 million), additional planning services by USF ($3.9 million) and financing costs ($850,000).

“St. Petersburg now has Lime electric bikes” via Bernadette Berdychowski of the Tampa Bay Times — Lime, an e-bike and scooter company under Uber, debuted its fleet of 300 e-bikes in St. Petersburg. It’s part of a new bike program announced last month after St. Petersburg City Council unanimously approved a three-year contract with Lime to supply a fleet of rental e-bikes. Lime has partnerships with over 250 cities in 30 countries and has a growing presence in Florida in both Tampa and Orlando.

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“Nikki Fried knocks Lenny Curry for ‘lashing out’ on Twitter” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Fried flogged Curry for “lashing out at constituents in a Twitter meltdown” the night before. “Electing Daniel Davis as Jacksonville’s next Mayor would mean another four years of Lenny Curry’s failed policies, and Jacksonville simply can’t afford that,” Fried said. “Jacksonville deserves better, and Donna Deegan is the only candidate in this race equipped to bring the change Jacksonville needs.” “Donna has a real shot at winning this election in May, and clearly, Mayor Curry knows it too; otherwise, he wouldn’t be having a public meltdown threatening his constituents on Twitter,” Fried contended.

“Andrew Gillum trial Day 8: Feds home in on ‘Hamilton’ ticket disconnect, ‘abnormal’ money trail” via Jeff Burlew of the Tallahassee Democrat — Federal prosecutors played potentially damaging recordings in open court of Gillum and his brother Marcus Gillum’s depositions in a state ethics case against the former Mayor involving gifts he allegedly received from undercover FBI agents during a 2016 trip to New York. The recordings were played for jurors on Wednesday, the eighth day of Gillum’s public corruption trial. The government recalled to the stand FBI Special Agent Evan Hurley, one of the case agents in the Gillum investigation, to testify about the former Mayor’s state ethics charges that stemmed from his 2016 trip to New York City.

“Churches asked Pensacola to create a housing trust fund. Why the city gave a ‘hard no.’” via Benjamin Johnson of the Pensacola News Journal — Both a coalition of Pensacola area churches and the city’s administration say they are committed to creating affordable housing in Pensacola, though they are of different minds on how that goal can be accomplished. “We met with the Mayor a week ago, April 17, to discuss our proposal and this upcoming Nehemiah assembly,” said Marian Bennett, Co-Chair of JUST Pensacola. “The Mayor refused to attend this evening. He was a hard no on budgeting the $4 million a year to the trust fund, and the conversation did not produce an alternative.”

— LOCAL: SW. FL —

“Sarasota County names Joshua Moye County Attorney” via Barb Richardson of the Englewood Sun — With three capable applicants, Sarasota County Commissioners unanimously selected Deputy County Attorney Moye as its next County Attorney. Current County Attorney Rick Elbrecht announced in February his plans to retire at the beginning of the summer, leading Commissioners to select from within the talent pool of their existing attorneys for their next legal adviser. Elbrecht’s last day is June 9. Commissioners picked Moye over Chief Deputy County Attorney Karl Senkow and fellow Deputy County Attorney Aleksandr Boksner — both of whom had applied and interviewed for the position. “What really impressed me with Josh was his very, very thoughtful plan on how the office moves forward,” Commissioner Ron Cutsinger said.

“Highest paid County Administrator ever? Manatee reviews contract with industry lobbyist” via Ryan Callihan of the Bradenton Herald — Manatee County officials pumped the brakes on hiring a housing development industry lobbyist to lead the government workforce after his employment contract raised concerns. The Board of County Commissioners voted last week to have the County Attorney’s Office begin negotiations with Jon Mast, CEO and chief lobbyist of the Manatee-Sarasota Building Industry Alliance. On Tuesday, board members voted to tweak the contract, which would have paid Mast more than any previous Administrator. Former County Administrator Scott Hopes made a $215,000 salary before his sudden departure in February. Commissioners said they had serious questions about the salary and other key terms of the agreement to hire Mast as acting County Administrator, an interim position.

“DeSantis-backed New College board scraps 5 professors tenure” via Curt Anderson of The Associated Press — The New College of Florida trustees now dominated by conservatives appointed by DeSantis voted Wednesday to deny tenure to five professors, overriding concerns by faculty and students that the decision poses a threat to academic freedom. The traditionally progressive public college in Sarasota, Florida, currently has only 659 students enrolled this year. The school’s interim president, DeSantis ally and former state House Speaker Richard Corcoran, said in a memo to the trustees that he wanted the professors’ tenure denied or delayed in part because of the administrative changes and because of “a renewed focus on ensuring the college is moving toward a more traditional liberal arts institution.”

“Affordable housing and tiny homes for homeless veterans could be coming to Bradenton” via Ryan Callihan of the Bradenton Herald — Two national nonprofits dedicated to providing housing for homeless veterans are partnering on plans to build a new community in Bradenton. The Tunnel to Towers Foundation, which has opened similar affordable housing developments in Arizona and California, sent a letter of intent to Manatee County officials in September. The offer comes after local leaders committed $15 million to renovate the former jail to create housing for veterans. According to Stephen Peck, Tunnel to Tower’s president and CEO, the nonprofit aims to build 122 units south of Cortez Road where the county’s Utilities Department is based. The housing would be a combination of 38 “comfort” tiny homes that are 500 square feet as well as an 84-unit apartment complex.

— TOP OPINION —

“Here’s how Tucker Carlson, not just Trump, damaged conservatism” via Jonah Goldberg for the Tampa Bay Times — Most right-wing institutions that depend on a large customer or donor base have embraced a strategy of monetizing the constant stoking of crisis and paranoia as the new True Faith. If the real-world facts prove inconvenient to the narrative, invent new facts to fit.

And Tucker was the high priest of that faith.

I quit Fox after more than a decade as a contributor when Carlson released a “documentary” for “Fox Nation,” a streaming service for Fox-addicts who can’t get sufficiently high off the basic cable junk anymore. His “Patriot Purge,” a farrago of deceptions, fearmongering and “just asking questions” conspiracy theories, was put together to leave the viewer with the distinct impression that the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol was some kind of false flag operation or deep state operation. It was the last straw for me.

Much has been written about the damage Trump has done to the right; less has been written about how the right had become so damaged as to be ripe for him to take over. An important part of that story is how the right became seduced by Saul Alinsky, the leftist radical, whose politics and tactics were once condemned by conservatives, me included.

Many of my fellow conservatives became convinced the left “always wins” and they do so by using “Alinskyite tactics.”

Or as many on the right might put it, “Own the libs.”

This was the soundtrack of Trump’s presidency, for which “Tucker Carlson Tonight” served as a kind of liner notes.

— OPINIONS —

“DeSantis leaves no doubt about his politics — which may not help in 2024” via Philip Bump of The Washington Post — DeSantis, eager to peel hard-right Republican Primary voters away from Trump, has gone out of his way to leverage his executive position to build up a partisan track record. He’s not going to be able to arrive in a general election as a blank-slate candidate like Trump or Obama; he won’t be able to position himself as a moderate. That push is probably why he’s in second place — but it hasn’t actually propelled him past Trump. If DeSantis does run, his efforts to bolster his position in the Primary will probably hurt him in the General. Had DeSantis been less-aggressive in embracing right-wing culture-war fights in his effort to leapfrog Trump, he might be able to run a blank-slate candidacy that held broader appeal for General Election voters.

“William Mattox: Florida is wisely welcoming new college entrance exam” via Florida Politics — How much can a state like Florida affect the College Board’s stranglehold over college equivalency courses and college admissions exams? More than one might think, apparently. Earlier this week, the Sunshine State took an important first step toward welcoming a new entrant into the college entrance exam process — the Classic Learning Test (CLT). Specifically, the Florida House adopted a measure that would give college-bound students the option of submitting CLT test scores (rather than SAT or ACT scores) when applying for a Florida Bright Futures Scholarship. The Classic Learning Test is a college-entrance exam that measures student aptitude and achievement in reading, writing, and math.

“Florida won’t tell you what’s wrong at its voucher schools — unless we pay $10,413” via Scott Maxwell of the Orlando Sentinel — Some of the biggest critics about what happens inside these publicly subsidized voucher schools are the teachers who work there and parents who came to regret sending their kids. Teachers and parents have filed hundreds of complaints about these schools that are currently subsidized with more than $2 billion in public money. Some of the complaints are eye-poppingly disturbing. So how did Florida’s education department respond to these complaints? Well, the state won’t provide the public records that answer that question — unless the Orlando Sentinel coughs up more than $10,000.

“A mystery clouds a top judicial appointment” via the South Florida Sun-Sentinel editorial board — Fifteen applicants will be interviewed in public next week in Orlando for a Florida Supreme Court vacancy, but only 10 of them appear to be eligible. Strange backroom maneuvering is going on, but those who know aren’t saying. The other five applicants don’t live in the territorial area of the new 6th District Court of Appeal, as a literal reading of the Florida Constitution would seem to mandate. None of the six sitting justices was appointed from the new Sixth, which came into being on Jan. 1. Two justices live there, only because their home counties were reassigned to the new district.





— INSTAGRAM OF THE DAY —

— ALOE —

“Christopher Nolan brings gripping ‘Oppenheimer’ footage to CinemaCon” via Carolyn Giardina of The Hollywood Reporter — Nolan’s anticipated introduction of his upcoming film Oppenheimer at CinemaCon didn’t disappoint. The filmmaker got a hero’s welcome from theater owners, who cheered and whistled as he walked onstage to show an extended look at the film. The World War II-set biopic, which opens July 21, stars Cillian Murphy as physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, known as the “father of the atomic bomb” for his role in the Manhattan Project. The pulse-pounding footage looked at a moment in history Nolan was particularly interested in: when Oppenheimer knew that testing the atomic bomb might ignite the atmosphere and destroy the world, but he hit the button anyway.

“Harrison Ford introduces new ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ action scene at CinemaCon” via Chris Gardner of The Hollywood Reporter — A new action sequence from Lucasfilm’s Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny debuted during the studio’s presentation at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Wednesday. It featured Ford back in action as the iconic hero archaeologist for filmmaker James Mangold. And Ford introduced the footage himself via a recorded message that played on the Colosseum’s big screen. “Hello, CinemaCon,” said the action hero, who added that “playing Indiana Jones all these years has meant the world to me.” He then went on to say that the films are filled with adventure and heart, “and for some reason, snakes. Why did it have to be snakes?” Classic Indy.

“Disney debuts 20 minutes of Pixar’s ‘Elemental’ at CinemaCon” via Carolyn Giardina of The Hollywood Reporter — Disney previewed 20 minutes of Pixar’s Elemental at CinemaCon, ahead of its May 27 world premiere at Cannes and June 16 theatrical release. Directed by Peter Sohn (The Good Dinosaur), produced by Denise Ream and exec produced by Pete Docter, Elemental is set in Element City, where fire, water, land and air residents live together. Its themes include connection, celebrating differences, and finding your place in the world. The story follows Ember, a tough, quick-witted and fiery young woman whose friendship with a sappy, go-with-the-flow guy named Wade challenges her beliefs about the world they live in, where “elements don’t mix.”

To watch the trailer, please click on the image below:

“‘Black Mirror’ sets season 6 return, reveals cast and teaser trailer” via Jackie Strause of The Hollywood Reporter — Expect the unexpected … says Charlie Brooker in the official announcement of Black Mirror season six. The long-awaited return of Brooker’s Netflix anthology series is coming in June, with plans to “reinvents itself with each new episode.” While the total episode count and premiere date have yet to be announced, The Hollywood Reporter previously reported that season six will have more episodes than the previous season, which had three installments and will continue the show’s trend of producing longer and more cinematic stories.

To watch the trailer, please click on the image below:

— HAPPY BIRTHDAY —

Today would have been Benjamin W. Todd‘s 74th birthday. We think and talk of him often and miss him dearly.

Celebrating today are Congressman Daniel Webster, Rep. Adam Botana, ace photographer Octavio Jones, David Millner, and The Fiorentino Group’s Mark Pinto.

___

Sunburn is authored and assembled by Peter Schorsch, Phil Ammann, Daniel Dean, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, and Drew Wilson.