House septic tank and land conservation package rolls to Senate

A set of new regulations on septic tank systems are tied in with changes to the Florida Forever program in an environmental package that passed the House.

The bill (HB 1379) bans new septic tanks in areas governed by basin management action plans (BMAPs) for the Banana River Lagoon, Central Indian River Lagoon, North Indian River Lagoon, and the reasonable assurance plan for the Mosquito Lagoon.

“The Indian River Lagoon area is going to have $100 million of annual funding appropriated to the cleanup of the water in that area, so there’s funding for (transitioning to the new standard),” Dade City Republican Rep. Kevin Steele said.

In areas where a central sewer connection wasn’t possible, the developer could install septic tanks, as long as they remove at least 65% of nitrogen compared to standard systems.

For those same areas, any existing development would need to move from septic tanks to a centralized sewer system by 2030. If such a connection was impossible, septic systems that achieved at least 65% nitrogen reduction would be required.

However, for lots 1 acre or smaller where such a sewer system isn’t available, the property owner has to install enhanced nutrient-reducing septic tanks, which are those that reach at least 65% nitrogen reduction compared to a standard septic tank.

“I’m particularly pleased to see the focus on the Indian River Lagoon ecosystem,” St. Petersburg Democratic Rep. Lindsay Cross said. “As we know this is an area that’s been in severe decline. It’s one of the places where we’ve lost thousands of acres of seagrass and have had mass manatee mortalities.”

She also appreciated the language encouraging a move away from septic systems, though she worried the bill doesn’t go far enough in its water quality protections.

“We know that traditional septic systems do not address nutrient pollution, and even some of the more advanced septic systems do not have the capacity to remove the growing numbers of chemicals and pharmaceutical products that end up in our water, anything from birth control to anti-depressants to PFAS,” Cross said.

BMAP comprehensive plans would be required to address coordination of upgrading water facilities and prioritizing advanced waste treatment, along with looking at the possibility of providing sewer services within 10 years to any group of more than 50 residential lots with a density of more than one septic tank per acre.

BMAPs that include springs, meanwhile, would have to include a septic tank system remediation plan for that spring if the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) determines the septic tanks in that BMAP contribute at least 20% of the waterbody’s nonpoint source nitrogen pollution, or if DEP determines remediation is necessary.

“The people of Florida have requested in many cases, or even demanded, a comprehensive strategy applied statewide to restore our environment through nutrient reduction and comprehensive, detailed planning,” Palm City Republican Rep. Toby Overdorf said.

The bill also amends the Florida Forever program to up the contract price for land acquisition needing Internal Improvement Trust Fund Board approval from $1 million to $5 million. It also contains a long-sought $100 million in annual funding for the program.