Lime e-bikes now available in St. Pete

Lime, the world’s largest provider of shared electric vehicles, launched a fleet of Gen4 e-bikes in St. Pete, marking a return to bike-sharing for St. Pete after the city decided earlier this year to upgrade its previous fleet from manual pedal bikes to the more popular e-bikes.

The partnership with Lime is expected to save the city about $63,000 in annual subsidies.

“Getting around Downtown St. Petersburg should be safe, affordable, easy, and convenient for our residents and visitors,” said St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch.

“Lime’s Gen4 e-bikes are smooth, eco-friendly, and comfortable. We’re pleased to add this amenity as another green complement to the other modes of transit enjoyed by our residents and visitors like walking, e-scooters, the Downtown Looper and Central Avenue Trolley, and the SunRunner.”

Users can access the e-bikes through the Lime app or through the Uber app, which is available due to Lime’s micromobility integration with Uber.

“Lime is thrilled to bring bikeshare back to St. Pete and encourages everyone to ride green on our smooth and safe Gen4 e-bikes,” said Trisha Botty, senior manager of government relations at Lime.

“Our e-bikes provide a safe, affordable, and sustainable way to get to work, class, or to support a small business in the city, which is how micromobility boosts local economies. We look forward to working with the city and our local partners to build a successful bike-share program that benefits all of St. Pete.”

The new e-bikes feature upgrades to create a smooth and environmentally friendly ride, including a new swappable, interchangeable battery that enhances operations efficiency and sustainability, as well as vehicle availability for riders. New features also include increased motor power, a phone holder, new handlebar display, an automatic two-speed transition (rather than manual), and a modular design that extends usability to five years.

The new bikes have a 25-mile range and a top speed of 15 miles per hour. About 45 hubs, some that share space with scooters, are located throughout downtown and surrounding areas.

Riders must be 18 years old to ride and must follow all traffic rules. E-bike use on sidewalks is prohibited. Riders are expected to yield to pedestrians at intersections and crossings and park only in designated bike share hubs. Violations may result in fines and/or account suspension.

To get started, download the Lime or Uber app on Apple or Android devices. Riders can then scan the QR code on the bike or enter the code to unlock. At the end of a ride, riders should park neatly and click “end ride” in the app.”

Individuals who need help affording e-bike rides may qualify for discounts. More information on Lime’s Access Program is available here, along with an application.

Lime’s mission is to build a future where transportation is shared, affordable and carbon-free. It recently became the first micromobility company to post a full profitable year, and achieved its best year ever with a record $466 million in gross bookings in 2022, a 33% increase from 2021.

The company was named one of Time Magazine’s 100 most influential companies in 2021. It has powered more than 400 million rides in nearly 250 cities on five continents since its launch.

Future bike share expansions could be considered near the Clam Bayou Trail connecting to the Pinellas and Skyway trails, offering potential future service to south St. Pete.