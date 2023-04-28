April 28, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Hurricane relief bill heading back to Senate with controversial utility protection
Hurricane Ian offered lots a rain, and a big hit for those without the right insurance.

Jacob OglesApril 28, 20234min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesJax

Carluccis split in Jax mayoral race endorsements

HeadlinesTampa Bay

Did outside influence cost Hoyt Prindle a potential upset victory against Charlie Miranda?

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Joe Biden declares Fort Lauderdale a disaster area after flooding

G2V2635PU5H7HIPELRD4I6VJNE
Language could shield companies from lawsuits about failures related to storms.

A change to a disaster relief package has drawn skepticism over whether utility companies should be shielding from certain liability.

The House passed a bill (HB 250) that would budget billions toward communities impacted by Hurricanes Ian and Nicole. But an amendment by Rep. Mike Giallombardo, a Cape Coral Republican, adds several restrictions on local government.

Those include limits on comprehensive amendments and land development regulations retroactive to Sept. 28, the day Hurricane Ian made landfall in Lee County. There is also a prohibition on development moratoriums until October 2024, which is also retroactive to the storm strike.

But among the most controversial changes is language that states public utilities will not be liable for damages based in whole or in part on changes in the reliability and quality of service directly resulting from an emergency or disaster.

That prompted questions on the floor about whether that could absolve utilities of responsibility even for negligence unrelated to hurricanes.

“Would that include a lack of maintenance? For example, if the electric utility doesn’t trim their trees and then the lines come down because of that lack of trimming in a disaster?” asked Rep. Christine Hunschofsky, a Parkland Democrat.

Giallombardo said the bill shouldn’t be viewed as a roadblock to any other course of action citizens have for demanding accountability from utilities. He noted citizens can still bring a complaint to the Florida Public Service Commission (PSC).

“Now an individual can go to the PSC and make a complaint or file a complaint against FPL, again, for that specific reason,” he said as an example.

“If a limb fell and it actually injured somebody, that would be a specific incident.

Critics have often complained the PSC shows favoritism to utility companies, whether it comes to rate increases or corporate responsibility.

But Giallombardo said individuals also have the court system as a recourse.

The bill passed in the Senate on a 39-0 vote in early April, but returned in messages after the House added the new language.

Hunschofsky ultimately voted for the legislation in the House. But in the lower chamber, four Democratic Representatives voted against the bill: Reps. Hilary Cassel, Anna Eskamani, Rita Harris and Felicia Robinson.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSenate passes bill to save roller skating rinks

nextRick Scott still hopes 'cooler heads prevail' in Ron DeSantis, Disney war

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more