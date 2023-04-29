Complaints against Ron DeSantis dismissed by Florida Ethics Commission

The Florida Ethics Commission shut down complaints about political activity from Ron DeSantis.
Gripes from Nikki Fried and a political committee (MAGA, Inc.) associated with former President Donald Trump were dismissed Friday.
The Trump complaint purported to provide “ample evidence that Gov. DeSantis and various political committees have engaged in conduct that violated Florida ethics law.” It contended DeSantis has flouted Florida’s “resign-to-run” law while “skirting federal campaign finance laws,” adding that could present an “impermissible conflict between his public duty and his private interests.”
The Trump complaint also charged DeSantis with having “solicited and accepted a multitude of gifts premised on the understanding that he will run for President.”
Named in the document are various committees presumably supportive of this aim, including Friends of Ron DeSantis, Ready for Ron, Ron to the Rescue, Courageous Conservatives PAC, the Republican State Leadership Committee, And to the Republic, and Run Ron Run!
However, the Ethics Commission rejected the presentation as speculative, as well as rejected the presumption that the Governor had abused his public position by holding events in conjunction with his book, The Courage to be Free.
Ultimately, the complaint was considered legally insufficient.
Fried’s complaint revolved around political committee activity; purported “gifts” from DeSantis’ state-level Friends of Ron DeSantis political committee that she alleged violated a statutory ban, particularly in light of the Governor being termed out of office in 2026.
The Fried complaint cited more than $235,000 in spending from the DeSantis political committee when “top donors and supporters gathered at the Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach for a three-day retreat as part of an effort to increase his national profile in advance of an anticipated run for the Republican nomination as President of the United States in 2024.”
That complaint likewise was ruled to be legally insufficient. Furthermore, the Ethics Commission rejected the complaints attempt to conflate Ron DeSantis with the political committee bearing his name.
3 comments
Corporate Dem Ed 👍
April 29, 2023 at 9:27 am
Fried and Trump using DeSanctimonious as a ping pong ball. Never trust a New York billionaire.
Dont Say FLA
April 29, 2023 at 9:43 am
With a GOP supermajority changin the Resign to Run rules for Ron Duh, it’s no surprise ethics complaints went absolutely nowhere just like Rhon’s campaign gonna.
Earl Pitts American
April 29, 2023 at 9:45 am
Good morning America,
The difference between Don and Ron is our Great Nation’s dook 4 brains leftists know for 100 % sure they can tie Don up in frivilous charges in courts where the jury pool will be made up of dook 4 brains leftists in jurisdictions ran by Soros Judges.
Why you ask?
Because the left knows they only need to sway a tiny fraction of Rino’s, NPA’s, and Independents away from voting for Don. And these frivilous court actions will 100% do just that Win or Loose those frivilous court actions will make no difference. No they dont even need that tiny fraction to vote for a Democrat. No not at all:
They only need those Rino’s, NPA’s, and Independents to vote for any Republican other than Don *should Don be the nominee*.
That my Patriots is why the left desperatly wants Don to be the nominee. With Don the left 100% wins The White House no question about it.
Can you say “President Kamalla Harris” three months after Geezer Biden’s inaugration? Sure you can. That my fellow Patriots is your personal peep into the future should Don (Not Ron) be the nominee.
My final word to our Great Nation:
Should you allow Don to be the nominee *********** “I, Earl Pitts American, &ffin Told You So”!
Thank you America
Earl Pitts “Truth To Power” American