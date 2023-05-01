Personnel note: Mercury adds Tammy Gordon as Managing Director

Global bipartisan public strategy firm Mercury has hired top public affairs strategist and social-digital communications expert Tammy Gordon as Managing Director for its Florida and D.C. units.

Gordon brings two decades of experience advising nonprofits, associations, political campaigns, corporate brands and thought leaders.

“We are thrilled to have Tammy join the Mercury team. Her forward-thinking mindset and creativity as a communicator will keep our clients one step ahead,” said Mercury Partner Ashley Walker. “Tammy marries traditional public affairs with expertise in digital and social communications — the secret formula for a successful campaign.”

Previously, Gordon founded a boutique public relations agency where she serviced clients in a variety of sectors including education, tech, energy and business. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Gordon served as the Director of Digital Experience for Novavax where she brought her intrapreneurial/entrepreneurial mindset to build the company’s first-ever external-facing global social media and global customer experience strategy, platforms and teams.

“I am honored to be joining the talented team at Mercury,” said Gordon. “I look forward to working with our clients to stay ahead of the ever-evolving, highly competitive landscape of communications to help them achieve their goals.”

During the 2020 campaign cycle, Gordon served as the Digital Communications & Creative Director in Florida for Joe Biden’s presidential campaign. She is also a former Vice President at AARP where she founded their social media department and launched their first-ever in-house multimedia digital content studio.

Gordon currently serves as a Commissioner of Washington, D.C.’s Advisory Neighborhood Commission (3C06), is the co-founder of Women Of Wine, is an advisor to Black Wine Professionals, and is a board member of the DC Public Library Foundation. Gordon is a graduate of Florida State University.