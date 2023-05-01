May 1, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Personnel note: Mercury adds Tammy Gordon as Managing Director

Peter SchorschMay 1, 20233min0

Related Articles

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Donald Trump campaign claims Ron DeSantis ‘abdicated his duty’ as Governor

BudgetHeadlinesInfluence

Budget conference: Hillsborough County surtax refund fix could wait a year

HeadlinesInfluence

Personnel note: Dean Izzo joins Deloitte

gordon_tammy_ 28 copy
Gordon brings 'the secret formula for a successful campaign.'

Global bipartisan public strategy firm Mercury has hired top public affairs strategist and social-digital communications expert Tammy Gordon as Managing Director for its Florida and D.C. units.

Gordon brings two decades of experience advising nonprofits, associations, political campaigns, corporate brands and thought leaders.

“We are thrilled to have Tammy join the Mercury team. Her forward-thinking mindset and creativity as a communicator will keep our clients one step ahead,” said Mercury Partner Ashley Walker. “Tammy marries traditional public affairs with expertise in digital and social communications — the secret formula for a successful campaign.”

Previously, Gordon founded a boutique public relations agency where she serviced clients in a variety of sectors including education, tech, energy and business. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Gordon served as the Director of Digital Experience for Novavax where she brought her intrapreneurial/entrepreneurial mindset to build the company’s first-ever external-facing global social media and global customer experience strategy, platforms and teams.

“I am honored to be joining the talented team at Mercury,” said Gordon. “I look forward to working with our clients to stay ahead of the ever-evolving, highly competitive landscape of communications to help them achieve their goals.”

During the 2020 campaign cycle, Gordon served as the Digital Communications & Creative Director in Florida for Joe Biden’s presidential campaign. She is also a former Vice President at AARP where she founded their social media department and launched their first-ever in-house multimedia digital content studio.

Gordon currently serves as a Commissioner of Washington, D.C.’s Advisory Neighborhood Commission (3C06), is the co-founder of Women Of Wine, is an advisor to Black Wine Professionals, and is a board member of the DC Public Library Foundation. Gordon is a graduate of Florida State University.

Post Views: 0

Peter Schorsch

Peter Schorsch is the President of Extensive Enterprises Media and is the publisher of FloridaPolitics.com, INFLUENCE Magazine, and Sunburn, the morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics. Previous to his publishing efforts, Peter was a political consultant to dozens of congressional and state campaigns, as well as several of the state’s largest governmental affairs and public relations firms. Peter lives in St. Petersburg with his wife, Michelle, and their daughter, Ella. Follow Peter on Twitter @PeterSchorschFL.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousPersonnel note: Dean Izzo joins Deloitte

nextBudget conference: Hillsborough County surtax refund fix could wait a year

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more