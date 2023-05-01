May 1, 2023
Personnel note: Dean Izzo joins Deloitte

Peter Schorsch

DEAN IZZO copy
Izzo will serve as the client relationship executive for Florida.

Dean Izzo is joining Deloitte’s Tallahassee team as the client relationship executive for Florida.

Izzo comes to Deloitte with nearly two decades of experience in various Florida executive branch agencies, having served in leadership roles such as chief of staff, director of real estate, and chief information officer, as well as in the private sector.

“Dean brings to Deloitte a keen understanding of Florida government and a reputation as a trusted advisor to our state clients,” said David Friedman, principal of Deloitte Consulting, LLP, who leads Deloitte’s work with the state. “I look forward to working with him to develop the resources, insights and innovative solutions that our clients need to strengthen the services they provide to the people of Florida.”

Izzo’s experience in the private sector includes serving as vice president of operations at JP Morgan Chase Bank and project manager with IBM. Before joining Deloitte, Izzo was a partner at Capital City Consulting.

Deloitte, which has six locations and more than 5,000 professionals in Florida, provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax, and advisory services to many of the world’s most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500 and more than 7,000 private companies.

Peter Schorsch

Peter Schorsch is the President of Extensive Enterprises Media and is the publisher of FloridaPolitics.com, INFLUENCE Magazine, and Sunburn, the morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics. Previous to his publishing efforts, Peter was a political consultant to dozens of congressional and state campaigns, as well as several of the state’s largest governmental affairs and public relations firms. Peter lives in St. Petersburg with his wife, Michelle, and their daughter, Ella. Follow Peter on Twitter @PeterSchorschFL.

