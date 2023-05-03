May 3, 2023
Busy Bee building biggest-ever store in Columbia County
Busy Bee's Live Oak store. Image via Busy Bee.

May 3, 2023

25- Live Oak A
The groundbreaking is set for October.

Busy Bee is embarking on a big-time expansion in Florida.

The chain of comfy and clean service stations announced plans to break ground on its largest store to date in October, right here in the Sunshine State.

“It is an exciting time for Busy Bee,” said Elizabeth Waring, Busy Bee’s CEO. “We have just completed expansion and renovation projects at our current Columbia County location, signed a contract with Starbucks to house their store at select Busy Bee’s, and now, we’re gearing up to build our largest store to date.”

The newest location will be in Columbia County at the intersection of US Hwy 441 and I-75. It is set to be 70,000 square feet and will feature Busy Bee’s full line of branded snacks and sweets, as well as gifts and other items. It will also have 60 gas pumps, six diesel fueling lanes and be one of the select locations to feature a Starbucks.

“We are proud to be a Florida job creator; we currently employ over 400 employees in 6 counties across Florida, and this new store will create approximately 200 jobs,” said Waring. “Busy Bee is a Florida tradition, and we are proud to fuel cars, trucks and people and we look forward to a bright future in the Sunshine State.”

Busy Bee is also currently working on two additional locations on I-10 and I-75 and is constructing a 10,000-square-foot warehouse for their proprietary branded store items in Columbia County.

