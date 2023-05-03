Poll: Donald Trump leads Ron DeSantis by 34 points in Tennessee

A Volunteer State survey shows that not many voters are lining up to support Ron DeSantis in 2024.
A Vanderbilt University poll has Donald Trump topping the field of potential and declared 2024 Republican presidential candidates, with 59% support.
DeSantis earns 25%, placing him in a distant second place.
DeSantis does win with self-styled “non-MAGA Republicans” against Trump, 38% to 32%. But MAGA Republicans overwhelmingly choose Trump, 74% to 19%.
Former Vice President Mike Pence takes 5% support, former United Nations envoy Nikki Haley commands 4%, U.S. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina has 3%, and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson holds 2% backing.
In a head-to-head matchup with Trump, DeSantis does somewhat better, taking 38% support against 57% for the former President. But this is worse than last fall, when DeSantis led Trump 54% to 41% in the binary battle.
This poll is the latest southern survey to bear bad news for the Florida Governor, following up on one released last month from neighboring Kentucky.
A survey released by WJHL-TV of Johnson City, Tennessee, and Emerson College Polling shows Trump is the choice of 62% of respondents, with DeSantis pulling only 23% support.
Nationally, Trump leads DeSantis 52% to 23%, according to the FiveThirtyEight average of polls. State polling is telling a similarly lopsided story of late.
3 comments
Dont Say FLA
May 3, 2023 at 10:37 am
Folks in Tennessee where the press ain’t controlled by Rhonda’s Panties have heard about his woketivism with MTG in Metro Atlanta. His book signing tour stopped at a gun shop (not any book store, hmm) in Metro Atlanta where the ATF had a routine inspection earlier the same week. As a courtesy, the ATF sent extra folks to get in and get out and be gone before Meatwad would be there. And his reaction? He and MTG cried about the systemic injustice of the ATF doing its job, inspecting a gun store, and especially with SO MANY agents despite them being a courtesy for Rhonda’s Panties. While hardly anybody complaining about Wokeness can define the word, being “woke” means you have an awareness of …………….. systemic injustice! LOL. Rhonda’s Panties, the Mo. Mo. Ron.
Billy Bamboozler
May 3, 2023 at 10:49 am
He has cooked his goose with all the right wing police state propaganda and whacko religious laws. Trump will get the nomination again in 2024 and lose. Dark Brandon will continue to annihilate the MAGA terrorists.
Andrew Linko
May 3, 2023 at 11:09 am
Would Mussolini lead Hitler, or vice versa? Choose your fascist carefully!