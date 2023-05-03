Poll: Donald Trump leads Ron DeSantis by 34 points in Tennessee

A Volunteer State survey shows that not many voters are lining up to support Ron DeSantis in 2024.

A Vanderbilt University poll has Donald Trump topping the field of potential and declared 2024 Republican presidential candidates, with 59% support.

DeSantis earns 25%, placing him in a distant second place.

DeSantis does win with self-styled “non-MAGA Republicans” against Trump, 38% to 32%. But MAGA Republicans overwhelmingly choose Trump, 74% to 19%.

Former Vice President Mike Pence takes 5% support, former United Nations envoy Nikki Haley commands 4%, U.S. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina has 3%, and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson holds 2% backing.

In a head-to-head matchup with Trump, DeSantis does somewhat better, taking 38% support against 57% for the former President. But this is worse than last fall, when DeSantis led Trump 54% to 41% in the binary battle.

This poll is the latest southern survey to bear bad news for the Florida Governor, following up on one released last month from neighboring Kentucky.

A survey released by WJHL-TV of Johnson City, Tennessee, and Emerson College Polling shows Trump is the choice of 62% of respondents, with DeSantis pulling only 23% support.

Nationally, Trump leads DeSantis 52% to 23%, according to the FiveThirtyEight average of polls. State polling is telling a similarly lopsided story of late.