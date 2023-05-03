‘No one’s going to be left behind’: Second Joe Biden 2024 ad spotlights economic agenda

President Joe Biden just released a new ad for the 2024 cycle, and it’s all about the American economy.

The spot highlights some of the successes and ambitions of Biden’s economic plan.

That includes reviving domestic manufacturing, creating “good jobs” and what his administration described as a “historic,” “once-in-a-generation investment” in the nation’s infrastructure.

“And it’s about damn time we’re doing it,” he says on screen. “We’re building an economy from the bottom up and the middle out where no one’s going to be left behind.”

The ad, titled “Backbone,” is second of two spots the Biden campaign announced it would be releasing in late April and early May through a seven-figure ad buy. It’s the first one this cycle targeting Floridians.

In keeping with the messaging strategy detailed Sunday by Biden’s campaign Co-Chair, U.S. Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware, the latest ad notes the creation of 12 million jobs since he took office, including 850,000 new manufacturing jobs, and a 50-year low in unemployment.

“We’re investing in places and people that have been forgotten. They’ve been invisible,” he said. “But we haven’t forgotten.”

Understandably, there is no mention during the ad’s 60-second runtime about U.S. inflation woes and the failure of three major banks this year that had some economists worried last month about a possible recession.

“Backbone” will run on national cable channels and digital platforms in key battleground states and markets, according to Biden’s campaign, which is adding Florida and North Carolina this week to six states across which its prior ad, “Flag,” aired last week.

The states and markets for the second week include Orlando and Tampa in Florida; Phoenix and Tucson in Arizona; Atlanta; Detroit, Grand Rapids-Kalamazoo, Lansing and Flint-Saginaw in Michigan; Las Vegas and Reno in Nevada; Charlotte and Raleigh in North Carolina; Philadelphia, Pittsburg and Wilkes-Barre-Scranton in Pennsylvania; and Milwaukee, Green Bay and Madison in Wisconsin.

“The media buying strategy reflects a campaign that is optimizing reach —buying across a broader set of markets to go deeper into states and reach more voters,” a Biden campaign press note said. “Coming off one of the best Midterms for a sitting President since FDR, including key wins in six of these states, (Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris) will do it again in 2024 and prevail over the extremist MAGA agenda.”