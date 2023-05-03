May 3, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Legislature votes to eliminate permanent alimony. Will Gov. DeSantis give his blessing?

Jacob OglesMay 3, 20235min0

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Jacksonville Bold for 5.3.23: BFD … ‘Big Florida Deal’

HeadlinesInfluence

After tort restrictions, lawmakers approve insurer ‘accountability’ bill

HeadlinesInfluence

Blood clot prevention act clears final hurdle in Legislature

alimony fight
Divorce is messy. Lawmakers say this legislation will produce more fair dissolutions.

Permanent alimony could be a thing of the past in Florida.

The Legislature passed a measure (SB 1416) that would change the terms for couples parting ways. That includes eliminating the possibility of divorced couples remaining eternally tied together.

“Divorce is devastating,” said Sen. Joe Gruters, the Senate sponsor, “but the process of going through divorce is more devastating for families involved.” The bill aims to streamline the process and derive a more fair division of assets even in acrimonious situations.

House lawmakers passed the bill Tuesday on a 102-12 vote, with no debate on the floor. That was after the Senate in April passed the legislation on a 36-6 vote.

But while the House and Senate ultimately passed legislation in union, Gov. Ron DeSantis still can annul the bill. He vetoed a similar attempt at alimony reform passed by the Legislature last year.

Temple hopes the legislation can ease separations.

“Divorce is hard,” Temple said in committee. “It can be ugly and hurtful. What I believe this bill does is it helps make that process smoother and less ugly.”

The legislation would replace permanent financial situations with “durational alimony,” where courts would determine financial obligations based on the length of marriages.

Temple stressed in committee the need to bring finality to the end of a marriage, including financial transactions. The bill does allow a one-year period when any agreements can be reevaluated following a divorce.

Importantly, the legislation is not retroactive and will not undo arrangements that already exist.

Advertisement

Gruters and Temple worked closely with parties on both sides of the alimony debate, and picked up support from disparate advocates and attorneys at the time.

“We sat down and worked out every single issue that was in conflict with attorneys and reform groups,” he said. He recalls divided crowds and extended floor debate before his alimony bill passed last year. By comparison, the majority of public comment on this bill was supportive.

Gruters said his goal was to make sure a system was created that leads to quicker resolutions and allows families breaking apart to fairly divide the assets accumulated during their union instead of enriching divorce lawyers for eternity.

But the legislation still has detractors. Camille Malone, of the First Wives Advocacy Group, has said the bill will hurt women, including survivors of domestic abuse like herself.

“This bill does not protect future women in the decision to stay home to raise a family,” she tweeted, adding that “46 other states have forms of permanent Alimony. We are not behind. We already have great laws to protect women and mothers. Please keep those laws.”

She has asked DeSantis to veto the bill this year as well, and has also reached out to First Lady Casey DeSantis.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousAmended China crackdown bill heads back to Senate

next‘No one’s going to be left behind’: Second Joe Biden 2024 ad spotlights economic agenda

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more