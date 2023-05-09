May 9, 2023
Ron Book elected to Tulane Law School Hall of Fame

Peter SchorschMay 9, 20235min2

Ron Book
'Ron is a lawyer and advocate of formidable talent, and yet he pairs that power with a heart that is larger than anyone I know.'

South Florida lawyer and prominent Florida lobbyist Ron Book will be inducted into the Tulane Law School Hall of Fame Friday.

The honor recognizes Book’s achievements, leadership and service to the public.

Book is a Tulane Law School graduate.

“Induction into our Hall of Fame is the highest honor that Tulane Law School can bestow and there is no one more deserving of that recognition than Ron Book,” said Tulane Law School Dean David Meyer.

“Ron is a lawyer and advocate of formidable talent, and yet he pairs that power with a heart that is larger than anyone I know. Ron is passionate about using his talents and his time selflessly to serve those who are most vulnerable in our society and most in need. He is the perfect exemplar for what we hope our graduates will become and we are intensely proud to count Ron Book as one of our own.”

Meyer added that Book has been an active member of the legal community, “and his contributions to the field have been widely recognized.”

“His election to the Tulane Law School Hall of Fame is a prestigious honor that reflects his exceptional legal skills, as well as his deep commitment to helping others,” Meyer said.

Book is well known for his tireless service to underserved communities through hundreds of thousands of hours of pro bono work over his career.

Book’s top passion is combatting homelessness and helping survivors of childhood sexual abuse, a project particularly close to home as his daughter, Sen. Lauren Book, herself is a survivor.

Book chairs the Miami-Dade County Homeless Trust where he oversees a $96 million budget. Under his leadership, the trust has helped successfully reduce Miami-Dade County’s homeless population from more than 8,000 in 1993 to just 1,057 today. Book has led the organization for more than 27 years.

Book also provides pro bono counsel to the Florida Council Against Sexual Violence and chairs the Lauren’s Kids Foundation, which he and his daughter founded more than 15 years ago after she disclosed her childhood abuse at the hands of a nanny.

The father-daughter pair have successfully advocated for the passage of more than three dozen state and national laws to protect children and thwart predators.

“I am deeply honored to be elected to the Tulane Law School Hall of Fame,” Book said. “Tulane has played a significant role in my career as a lawyer, and I am grateful for the opportunities that it has provided me. I look forward to continuing to serve the legal community and making a positive difference in the lives of those around me.”

In addition to the hall of fame recognition, Book was also recently honored with the 2023 Florida Pro Bono Service Award. The award recognizes Book’s exceptional commitment and selfless contributions toward ensuring access to justice for all members of the community.

Peter Schorsch

