Donald Trump cites poll lead, tells Ron DeSantis to ‘think about the future’

Former President Donald Trump touched on a number of subjects during his CNN Town Hall, and Ron DeSantis was among them.

Talking to a supportive crowd at St. Anselm College in New Hampshire, Trump referenced his poll lead over the Florida Governor toward the end of his remarks.

“I’m leading DeSanctimonious by a lot, by 40 points or 45 points. I think he ought to just relax and take it easy and think about the future because right now his future is not looking so good,” Trump said.

In fact, two national polls show that kind of lead.

A survey of 436 likely GOP Primary voters conducted April 24-27 by McLaughlin and Associates shows DeSantis mustering just 16% in a crowded field. An Emerson College poll in the field in April also has DeSantis 46 points behind Trump, with Trump drawing 62%.

New Hampshire polling has gone the former President’s way, meanwhile.

A recent New Hampshire poll from J.L. Partners shows the former President nearly tripling DeSantis’ vote share, 51% to 18%.

Trump is up by 20 points over DeSantis in the most recent Granite State Poll from the University of New Hampshire Survey Center.

A poll from the St. Anselm College Survey Center pegs the former President at 42% support, 13 points ahead of DeSantis.

A March poll from Emerson College found Trump taking 58% support, with DeSantis in a distant second place with 17%.

DeSantis’ political operation is making its feelings known. The Never Back Down PAC said it was “stunning to see Donald Trump transform into a made-for-CNN candidate, desperately seeking a national town hall, the most elite of elite forums.”

The Governor himself was somewhat more oblique in Jacksonville Wednesday, not commenting when asked about Trump.

“I may have something to say about the overall landscape for ’24 but stay tuned on that,” DeSantis teased.

After the event, Never Back Down offered a tweet that addressed the town hall, none of which had to do with the polls of the 2024 race.