Converge Public Strategies launches new practice, Converge:Transport

Government relations and public affairs firm Converge Public Strategies is launching a new transportation-focused practice.

Converge:Transport will be co-chaired by Ron Bilbao and Mike Daley, both seasoned leaders in government relations, technology and transportation.

The practice will focus on helping clients navigate government to solve complex problems in the mobility, transportation and logistics sectors.

Converge said Bilbao, a 15-year government relations veteran and former tech executive, and Daley, a former Obama administration official at the U.S. Department of Transportation, bring “valuable perspective and experience that is critical for success in today’s tech-business-government environment.”

“We are thrilled to announce the launch of Converge:Transport,” said Jonathan Kilman, the founder CEO of Converge Public Strategies. “This practice is the result of our firm’s continued growth in the transportation and mobility innovation sectors and our commitment to providing clients with the best public-private leadership experience.”

Converge Public Strategies has represented several major companies in the transportation and mobility industries, such as Cruise, Lyft, Spin, Lime, Helbiz, Revel, REEF, CoCo, Replica, Alto, Starsky Robotics and Firefly. The practice will continue to expand its presence in both sectors across the U.S., Canada and South America.

In addition to Bilbao, based in Miami, and Daley, based in Chicago, the firm has several other advocates well-versed in the intersection of government relations and transportation.

They include Vivian Myrtetus, the former Head of Partnerships and Policy for Helbiz, who will serve as Strategic Communications and Public Procurements Lead for Converge:Transport. Myrtetus joined Coverage Public Strategies in mid-March.

Others on board for the launch: Gerard O’Rourke, formerly a senior leader at the Florida Department of Transportation; Brad Nail, who served in senior roles at Uber where he was involved in the passage of legislation enacting statewide regulatory schemes for ridesharing in over 40 states; John Daley, based in Chicago; and Elnatan Rudolph, based in Miami and New York City. Daley and Rudolph, both partners at the firm, have extensive experience representing innovative transportation and mobility clients.

Converge made the announcement at the premier national mobility conference, CoMotion MIAMI.

CoMotion founder and CEO John Rossant said, “Converge:Transport is really the culmination of the firm’s consistent role as a top player at the intersection of government, transportation and mobility. I look forward to working with them as they champion innovative solutions.”