May 13, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Jimmy Patronis — and your mom — don’t want you getting scammed on Mother’s Day

Jacob OglesMay 13, 20234min0

Related Articles

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Ron DeSantis jokes about ‘dead people voting’ in Illinois

HeadlinesInfluence

More z’s: Middle and high schools will begin later starting in 2026-27 school year

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Sunrise man faces five years imprisonment for threatening elections staff

Patronis
The Better Business Bureau has advice for those buying last-minute gifts for mom.

If a last-minute flower purchase is in your plans this Mother’s Day, Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis has a warning: Don’t get scammed.

“Whenever there’s a special holiday like Mother’s Day, scam artists come out of the woodwork to try and separate consumers from their money,” Patronis said.

“With more and more consumers going online to buy flowers and jewelry, you must stay on guard and be on the lookout for signs of fraud.”

Patronis offered tips, many courtesy of the Better Business Bureau, on how to avoid becoming a victim.

When shopping online, only use secure websites, ones that use the “https” prefix on web addresses. Most browsers also show a lock on these sites. The security on secure websites allows for safer e-commerce.

Pay through a credit card or with PayPal.

Read and understand the return and refund policies for a consumer, along with all the fine print.

Choose a reputable florist. Mother’s Day is the second busiest day for florists, but it is worth shopping around. BBB offers consumer reviews on flower shops.

Since many florists work through online partners, confirm the order is being properly placed whether with the florist or the affiliate, and confirm the relationship exists according to both sides.

If you place an order in a different city, check online if the florist serves the area where you want flowers delivered. Also, confirm that the projected delivery time meets consumer expectations.

Find out in advance what service fees will be charged in connection with a delivery.

If you plan to buy any time of expensive electronic advice as a gift, leave the original packaging in case consumers need to process returns or exchanges.

If purchasing jewelry, consider visiting a store instead of purchasing products online. If you buy a gift card, make sure to understand terms like where the card can be used and if any time restrictions apply.

In any event, keep receipts and a paper trail on purchases.

And he reminds you that your mother doesn’t want you to be cheated either.

“I know how much moms across our state look forward to celebrating Mother’s Day with their loved ones,” Patronis said. “Don’t let scam artists ruin Mom’s special day.”

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousRon DeSantis jokes about 'dead people voting' in Illinois

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories