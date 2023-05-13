Blockchain blocked: Gov. DeSantis signs bill to ban central bank digital currencies

A central bank digital currency (CBDC), which hasn’t been issued in the U.S., would be banned in Florida if it ever were, per new legislation Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed.
The CBDC ban was one of the Governor’s priorities for the Legislative Session, and it’s now law after he signed SB 7054 at an event in Fort Myers. DeSantis argued the ban is important to protect consumers against government oversight of individual purchases, which could lead to restrictions on purchases of some goods like guns and gas.
“Maybe you bought a firearm last week and they don’t want you to buy another one this week,” DeSantis said. “Anyone with their eyes open can see the dangers of what this type of arrangement would mean.”
President Joe Biden issued an executive order last year calling for a study of CBDC, but his administration hasn’t issued one. DeSantis said the ban was needed in case the Federal Reserve attempted to issue a CBDC without approval from Congress.
It’s unclear if Florida has any authority to ban a CBDC, however. Article I, Section 8 of the U.S. Constitution hands the power “to coin money, regulate the value thereof, and of foreign coin, and fix the standard of weights and measures,” to the U.S. Congress. But state-level regulation of digital currencies is a new issue that hasn’t been decided in the courts.
Despite those concerns, the measure passed with plenty of Democratic support, as only six Democrats voted against it. It passed 116-1 in the House and 34-5 in the Senate.
DeSantis also signed another bill Friday (SB 214) banning credit card companies from issuing a specific merchant class code for firearms and ammunition purchases. Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson pushed the measure as one of his top priorities to guard against a campaign by “liberal elites” to track gun buys.
“If you go and buy ammunition for your firearms and you’re going to get flagged for that?” DeSantis said. “In the state of Florida you will not be flagged for doing that.”
The vote for SB 214 was more along party lines, with just one Democrat, Sen. Darryl Rouson of Tampa, voting with Republicans in favor.
5 comments
David Pakman
May 12, 2023 at 12:29 pm
Mini Hitler at it again. Meanwhile, fighting with orange Berlusconi to be king kong hog and puppet of the super rich.
PeterH
May 12, 2023 at 12:55 pm
DeSantis has absolutely no authority to regulate how the Federal Reserve tracks money.
It’s easy for the incompetent leader of America’s “ sunny place for shady people” where Russian and South American money laundering is BIG BUSINESS would not want the Feds looking over the shoulder of Florida’s corrupt politicians and international criminals.
Dont Say FLA
May 13, 2023 at 8:32 am
Blockchain does the exact opposite of what Rhonda is claiming about it. Blockchain is a technology that provides for privacy of individuals. When you put information out there in the world using blockchain technology, you retain control of that information, YOUR information. Blockchain decentralizes ownership of private data that is made available by its owner to some specific audience, keeping the data available only to that audience. Let’s say for example you and all your “Friends” using Blockchain on your Facebooks. You and all your friends could read and share information you provide, but Facebook would be unable to access your personal data. Rhonda doesn’t want Blockchain currency used in Florida because he wants to retain his access to all your expenditures / purchases.
Dont Say FLA
May 13, 2023 at 8:40 am
Now the thing about a merchant code for firearms and ammo, while correct technically, it’s effectively baloney to think that merchant codes are how consumers are tracked. Merchant codes are real but are wildly outdated. Merchant codes do still float around with credit card transactions, but ultimately they mean nothing compared to all the other data floating around about me and you and our transactions and lives and guns and ammo. Folks buying bluetooth and internet enabled shot timers these days, voluntarily, nary a concern about their location and gunshots all being transmitted to “the cloud” where, even if the current shot timer app vendor’s privacy policy says they won’t sell or give out your info, the very day the app is bought and sold, if not before, the privacy policy changes. A privacy policy is not a “forever” contract. It’s just a policy. Policies change. If you put your shot data out there to “the cloud,” and do so without blockchain, you have zero control over who gets all your shooting data including location, firing rate, caliber, plus even range and accuracy when you hit a target that plinks audibly as do most long range targets. Merchant codes, LOL. Rhonda is a stupid meatwad.
Sue g
May 13, 2023 at 9:03 am
The idea of someone knowing that I purchased a firearm by coding the sale is like waving a flag over your residence that u own guns
With gov’t trying so hard to ban weapons in the hands of citizens that flag is their laser guided light as to find you. Another constitutional right being taken away.
Read about Germany prior to the war. We are mimicking their history and most everyone here in the US knows that outcome.
Take your blinders off people…