May 12, 2023
Poll: Donald Trump leads Ron DeSantis by 28 points in Florida

A.G. Gancarski
May 12, 2023

trumpdonald_desantisron_122322ap-see-credits_split
FAU's survey is the strongest in-state poll for Trump yet.

Another Florida poll shows that Ron DeSantis may have difficulty selling in-state Republicans on his presidential ambitions.

A just-released survey from Florida Atlantic University shows former President Donald Trump leading the Florida Governor, 59% to 31%, among 1,081 registered Republican voters in Florida polled in mid-April. That margin is well outside the +/- 3-percentage-point margin of error.

The polling memo suggests geographical and generational differences.

“Trump wins decisively against DeSantis in the Tampa Bay area (69% for Trump vs. 22% for DeSantis); in southwest Florida (80% for Trump vs. 7% for DeSantis); and in Palm Beach County (65% for Trump vs. 33% for DeSantis). However, in northwest Florida, Trump and DeSantis tie with 43% each. As for the generational gap, Trump wins 66% of support among voters who are 50 to 64 years old, while his support among younger voters (18 to 34) is 40%.”

This is the latest strong poll for Trump against DeSantis, who seems like an eventual presidential candidate.

National Research Inc. poll commissioned by American Greatness shows Trump ahead of the Florida Governor, 42% to 34%, in a survey conducted Monday and Tuesday. An additional 16% of the 500 likely Primary voters polled were undecided, with no other candidate receiving more than 2%.

Not all Florida polls have gone against the Governor.

In a Mason-Dixon Polling and Strategy survey conducted in late March, DeSantis was ahead of Trump, 44% to 39%, with other names far behind.

A March survey of 443 Republican Florida voters from Emerson College shows the former President up 3 points over the Florida Governor. Trump took 47% of those surveyed with DeSantis taking 44%. No other candidate even got 5% support in that poll, again indicating a two-person race.

The Florida Governor had 52% support in the University of North Florida Public Opinion Research Lab survey of the race conducted early in March, 25 points ahead of Trump.

Meanwhile, a January survey by Suffolk University and USA Today found Trump was the choice of 47% of those surveyed, while 40% preferred DeSantis.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

One comment

  • Michael K

    May 12, 2023 at 1:49 pm

    Floridians know better than most what governor DeathSentence is really all about. I’m not for Trump by any stretch – but let these two vile hate mongers roll in the gutter together. Neither one will get anywhere near the White House.

