Poll: Donald Trump leads Ron DeSantis by 28 points in Florida

Another Florida poll shows that Ron DeSantis may have difficulty selling in-state Republicans on his presidential ambitions.

A just-released survey from Florida Atlantic University shows former President Donald Trump leading the Florida Governor, 59% to 31%, among 1,081 registered Republican voters in Florida polled in mid-April. That margin is well outside the +/- 3-percentage-point margin of error.

The polling memo suggests geographical and generational differences.

“Trump wins decisively against DeSantis in the Tampa Bay area (69% for Trump vs. 22% for DeSantis); in southwest Florida (80% for Trump vs. 7% for DeSantis); and in Palm Beach County (65% for Trump vs. 33% for DeSantis). However, in northwest Florida, Trump and DeSantis tie with 43% each. As for the generational gap, Trump wins 66% of support among voters who are 50 to 64 years old, while his support among younger voters (18 to 34) is 40%.”

This is the latest strong poll for Trump against DeSantis, who seems like an eventual presidential candidate.

A National Research Inc. poll commissioned by American Greatness shows Trump ahead of the Florida Governor, 42% to 34%, in a survey conducted Monday and Tuesday. An additional 16% of the 500 likely Primary voters polled were undecided, with no other candidate receiving more than 2%.

Not all Florida polls have gone against the Governor.

In a Mason-Dixon Polling and Strategy survey conducted in late March, DeSantis was ahead of Trump, 44% to 39%, with other names far behind.

A March survey of 443 Republican Florida voters from Emerson College shows the former President up 3 points over the Florida Governor. Trump took 47% of those surveyed with DeSantis taking 44%. No other candidate even got 5% support in that poll, again indicating a two-person race.

The Florida Governor had 52% support in the University of North Florida Public Opinion Research Lab survey of the race conducted early in March, 25 points ahead of Trump.

Meanwhile, a January survey by Suffolk University and USA Today found Trump was the choice of 47% of those surveyed, while 40% preferred DeSantis.