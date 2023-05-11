Poll: Donald Trump leads Ron DeSantis in Florida GOP Primary

A new survey of the 2024 GOP presidential primary suggests that Florida is no firewall for Ron DeSantis.

A National Research Inc. poll commissioned by American Greatness shows Donald Trump ahead of the Florida Governor, 42% to 34%, in a survey conducted Monday and Tuesday. An additional 16% of the 500 likely Primary voters polled were undecided, with no other candidate receiving more than 2%.

“Trump’s current ballot lead increases among voters who are most engaged: those who are favorable to both candidates, those who are the most enthusiastic about voting, and those who have recently seen commercials about both candidates,” asserts the polling memo.

Those who like both DeSantis and Trump prefer the former President, 53% to 34%. Those who will definitely vote likewise go with Trump, 44% to 34%. And those who have seen ads also trend Trump, 51% to 34%.

Though this survey trends Trump, DeSantis has been competitive or better in other Florida polls.

In a Mason-Dixon Polling and Strategy survey conducted in late March, DeSantis was ahead of Trump, 44% to 39%, with other names far behind.

A March survey of 443 Republican Florida voters from Emerson College shows the former President up 3 points over the Florida Governor. Trump took 47% of those surveyed with DeSantis taking 44%. No other candidate even got 5% support in that poll, again indicating a two-person race.

Other polls have shown more variance.

The Florida Governor had 52% support in the University of North Florida Public Opinion Research Lab survey of the race conducted early in March, 25 points ahead of Trump.

Meanwhile, a January survey by Suffolk University and USA Today found Trump was the choice of 47% of those surveyed, while 40% preferred DeSantis.