May 11, 2023
Political football: Daniel Davis opposes Jaguars playing out of town during stadium renovation

A.G. GancarskiMay 11, 20233min2

Jacksonville, FL USA - January 11th 2023: Aerial view of the Ja
We've reached out to Donna Deegan for comment.

A Republican candidate for Mayor is saying that he opposes the Jacksonville Jaguars playing games out of town during an upcoming stadium renovation.

On Twitter, Republican Daniel Davis seemed to respond to Mayor Lenny Curry’s take on where the Jaguars may play home games during stadium renovations later this decade. While plans haven’t been agreed to yet, they are widely expected as a condition for keeping the team.

These are going to be tough negotiations, but the Jaguars playing out of town for two years is a nonstarter for me,” Davis, the CEO of the JAX Chamber, asserted.

Curry said “the goal would be to play somewhere in Jacksonville. Those discussions are happening, but two years is the goal. … I do know that they are considering certain sites that are local that could accommodate them for at least two years.”

“I really believe it’s going to be a major renovation but when it’s done, you’ll think you’re in a brand-new stadium,” Curry added.

It is uncertain what local sites are capable of hosting NFL games, due to capacity limitations and the lack of even a major college team in Jacksonville. Conversely, Gainesville, Tallahassee and Orlando all have college football stadiums.

The Jaguars’ stadium renovations have been a point of contention in the campaign between Davis and Democrat Donna Deegan.

“I’m not going to bring anybody in from the outside to negotiate our deal as a city,” Davis said April 20 during a televised debate.

Deegan has left the door open to outside negotiators, meanwhile, saying they could strike a deal for the city better than locals could negotiate.

The election is May 16, and Democrats have nearly a +4 turnout advantage, but Republicans typically dominate Election Day turnout.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

2 comments

  • Dont Say FLA

    May 11, 2023 at 1:37 pm

    If Daniel Davis does not want to see the Jaguars playing out of town, Mr Davis should not purchase tickets to out of town games. Simple as that. Too bad Florida’s Government wants nothing more than getting into everybody pants and hassling private businesses about stuff Gross Old People do not personally like. WWTF, GOP. WTF. What on Earth have you become, GOP. Nobody recognizes the GOP anymore. Today’s GOP is all about hassling non-GOPs. That’s it. That’s all. Folks.

    Reply

