Poll: Ron DeSantis, Donald Trump in dead heat in Utah

The battle for 2024 supremacy in Utah is far from a done deal, according to one recent poll.

According to the latest Deseret News/Hinckley Institute of Politics poll, Donald Trump holds a marginal edge over Ron DeSantis, 21% to 19% among all voters intending to vote in the GOP Primary. Among registered Republicans, the two are tied at 28%.

The two are ahead of the rest of the field by a wide margin, with former U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming in third place, with 11%.

In the previous Deseret News/Hinckley Institute of Politics poll from March, 21% of the 801 likely voters responding backed DeSantis, with Trump drawing 16% support. Cheney was a competitive third place in this hypothetical, commanding 12% support, with all other possibilities further back.

Among the Republican respondents, 31% said they will back DeSantis, with 23% saying they back Trump.

Though the vast majority of states see their prospective GOP Primary voters backing Trump, Utah has been an exception.

In a survey conducted by WPA Intelligence from April 18-20 among 504 Utah Republican Primary voters, DeSantis leads Trump, 46% to 39%. The poll has a margin of error of +/- 4 percentage points.

In the March Utah Public Opinion Pulse survey from OH Predictive, Trump holds a commanding lead, 41% to 23%.

DeSantis spoke at last month’s Utah Republican Convention, where his remarks were well received.

DeSantis said that he “was recently visiting with some folks in Iowa and people said, you know, Iowa, they’re really the Florida of the Midwest with all the conservative stuff they’re doing. Well, let me just tell you maybe it’s a little secret, but it might just be that Florida is the Utah of the Southeast.”

The speech moved convention attendees. The Florida Governor won a straw poll from the event, 54% to 29% over Trump, according to a report from the Colorado Springs Gazette.