May 17, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Florida listed on national Republican group’s ‘must defend’ list

Anne GeggisMay 17, 20234min3

Related Articles

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Another 2024 poll finds Ron DeSantis below 20% ahead of campaign launch

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Poll: Ron DeSantis competitive with Donald Trump in Georgia

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Ben Albritton, Daniel Perez line up behind Ron DeSantis’ presidential ambitions

Florida-Capital-Building-2-1
The Republican State Leadership Committee is not taking its eye off Florida.

Republicans now hold a supermajority of state legislative seats — the most they’ve held in a decade — but national Republicans don’t want to take any chances of losing the party’s Florida foothold.

The Republican State Leadership Committee (RSLC) lists the state as one of its six top priorities to defend in 2024. Florida ranks along with Arizona, Georgia, New Hampshire, Texas and the Pennsylvania Senate in the “must defend” category.

That’s despite much chatter about how national Democrats have written the state off as a battleground that could go blue. That hasn’t happened since 2012, when President Barack Obama kept the state out of Mitt Romney’s column.

Currently, Republicans hold 56 of the 93 state legislative chambers on the ballot this cycle and 58 of the 99 overall across the country, according to a news release from RSLC.

“As the cornerstone of the conservative movement it is imperative that we defend our majorities against the onslaught of outside spending from liberal groups across the country,” said RSLC President Dee Duncan.

“Now more than ever, Americans need state Republican leadership to pass policies that will counter the disastrous Joe Biden agenda coming out of Washington and provide real relief from the multiple crises created by Biden and his administration.”

The margin of Republicans’ edge in some states is razor-thin compared to the breakdown in the Florida Legislature. Florida Republicans hold 28 seats in the Senate, compared to the 12 that Democrats have. The GOP also occupies 78 House seats, compared to the Democrats’ 42 seats.

The RSLC also sees opportunities to flip chambers in Michigan, Minnesota and the Pennsylvania House.

The national organization which calls itself the largest organization focused on electing Republicans to state office, is also eyeing opportunities to make gains in seven “liberal strongholds.” They are Illinois, Maine, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, Oregon and Washington, according to an RSLC release.

Post Views: 0

Anne Geggis

Anne Geggis is a South Florida journalist who began her career in Vermont and has worked at the Sun-Sentinel, the Daytona Beach News-Journal and the Gainesville Sun covering government issues, health and education. She was a member of the Sun-Sentinel team that won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the Parkland high school shooting. You can reach her on Twitter @AnneBoca or by emailing [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousBen Albritton, Daniel Perez line up behind Ron DeSantis' presidential ambitions

nextPoll: Ron DeSantis competitive with Donald Trump in Georgia

3 comments

  • Dont Say FLA says Trickle Down Public Safety is the BEST IDEA EVER

    May 17, 2023 at 9:42 am

    If Florida must be defended, add more guns. Someday there will be enough guns amassed in USA such that public safety will trickle down to all of us.

    Reply

  • corruption and abuse of power in Florida

    May 17, 2023 at 9:50 am

    Florida is turning purple with highlights of BLUE!!!

    Reply

    • Dont Say FLA

      May 17, 2023 at 9:52 am

      The people of Florida currently are purple and blue, but the Supermajority GOP draws the districts, so state government will still be GOP for an unfortunately extended painful, destructive spell.

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories