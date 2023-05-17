Universal reveals Minion Land details, but still no official opening day set

Universal is teasing what kids can expect to see and eat when the new Minion Land opens sometime this summer at Orlando’s Universal Studios Florida.

A stand selling banana-flavored popcorn.

A whimsical bakery topped with a giant pink cupcake on the roof so you can’t miss it.

An outdoor meet-and-greet featuring characters from Universal films “Minions” and “Sing.”

A new sit-down eatery and a retail store.

These were some of the details Universal released Wednesday in a press release and on social media.

“The new land expands upon the wildly popular Despicable Me Minion Mayhem attraction and will debut a new collection of experiences for guests of all ages inspired by the beloved Minions franchise,” the theme park operator said.

The land is set to open sometime this summer, although Universal hasn’t said exactly when, even as the calendar moves into mid-May.

Anchoring the land is a new attraction called Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast where visitors will use blasters to compete against each other during the interactive game. The ride will be housed in the old Shrek 4-D building that permanently shut down last year. Through the ride’s exit will be the Evil Stuff retail store selling Villain-Con and Minions merchandise.

The Illumination’s Minion Café will have three themed rooms as well as an outdoor patio. On the menu will be 20 different items inspired from the film franchise, including a noodle bowl, vegan crispy cauliflower, a steak and cheese sandwich and a chocolate cream puff. The café will also have an express window with a limited menu for a quick service option.

The Bake My Day Bakery, adorned with the giant cupcake, will sell cupcakes, macarons, s’mores as well as merchandise.

The land will also be decorated for plenty of photo opportunities, Universal said.

“Guests can also discover murals, photo ops and more throughout Minion Land that celebrate additional characters from popular Illumination films,” Universal said.

The new Minion Land comes as Universal Studios undergoes a transformation and recently shut down the KidZone area.

The company is targeting younger demographics and announced it is building a new theme park in Texas geared toward smaller children.

Universal is also building a new theme park in Orlando called Epic Universe that’s set to open by the summer of 2025.