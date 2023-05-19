Wilton Manors Pride event features Commissioner as ‘Lady Vote’ testing new anti-drag law

Tampa might have canceled its Pride event due to a new, anti-drag show law, but one Wilton Manors City Commissioner says he’s ready to risk the Governor’s wrath for his performance at the city’s upcoming Stonewall Pride Parade.

Commissioner Chris Caputo will be at the June 17 parade as “Lady Vote,” according to a post on his Facebook page. Caputo says he’s ready to test — and perhaps push to strike down — the new law that bans having children at live shows that “in whole or in part” depict or simulate “nudity, sexual conduct,” or the exposure of prosthetic or imitation genitals or breasts.

“Personally, I don’t believe drag performances at our stonewall cultural event are illegal,” Caputo wrote. “I believe they are of artistic and political value, and I am comfortable showing up in drag. If the Governor disagrees with that, he is welcome to recall my seat and we can fight it out in the courts.”

The anti-drag bill (SB 1438) originally targeted food and beverage venues for criminal charges — a first-degree misdemeanor — if children were exposed to these “adult live performances.” But an amendment added on the Senate floor also subjects city officials to charges if they issue a permit for an event that exposes children to the same thing.

It was seen, in many quarters, as criminalizing Pride events, which often feature drag queens. The same day that Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the measure — which doesn’t explicitly mention “drag shows” — Tampa Pride canceled its annual Pride on the River event, citing the state’s current political climate.

“In the end, we didn’t want to take any chances,” Carrie West, president of Tampa Pride, told the Tampa Bay Times.

Wilton Manors’ event typically attracts 50,000 spectators and has a direct economic impact of more than $6 million, according to the event’s website.

Caputo argues in his post that drag shows are not illegal. And he’s happy to be the person that will clarify in the courts whether simply dressing as Lady Vote is a violation of the law. He said he disagrees with the state’s “supposed” interpretation of what adult entertainment is — the drag queens at Wilton Manors’ event have not been what most people would call “lewd,” his post says.

But he’s willing to find out exactly how the law defines it in practice.

“It’s an opportunity to clash with the Governor if he wants to push an abusive, inappropriate interpretation of the law and infringe on my civil rights,” Caputo wrote of his upcoming appearance as Lady Vote.

In the comments to his post, Caputo gets more explicit, “I am hoping to address the discrimination by escalating it to a court battle where the law can be struck down.”

He did not respond to a text seeking further comment.