May 19, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

DCCC attacks Anna Paulina Luna, Maria Elvira Salazar over debt vote

Jacob OglesMay 19, 20235min0

Related Articles

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Ron DeSantis again tells New Hampshire GOP Florida lacked ‘pride’ before he became Governor

APoliticalHeadlines

Dave Matthews Band has new album ‘Walk Around the Moon’ and perspective: ‘Everything is kind of new’

Culture WarsHeadlines

Wilton Manors Pride event features Commissioner as ‘Lady Vote’ testing new anti-drag law

Screen Shot 2023-05-19 at 10.56.04 AM
The DCCC site says the brinkmanship will have real consequences for Florida.

National Democrats are slamming two members of Florida’s congressional delegation over current debt ceiling talks.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) launched a website, GOPVotedToDefault.com, that calls out Reps. Anna Paulina Luna and María Elvira Salazar for their votes on a House debt plan.

The DCCC also sent out press releases attacking members for voting in favor of the measure.

“When María Elvira Salazar sided with the extremes of their party and voted for the ‘Default on America Act,’ she sold out hard-working families in South Florida and pushed our economy closer to a job-killing recession,” said DCCC spokesperson Nebeyatt Betre in a statement on one sent to Miami outlets.

“Voters will hold her accountable for these disastrous cuts to programs veterans and seniors depend on, and the shameless mistruths Republicans have been telling their constituents.”

House Republicans voted to raise the debt ceiling, but by a modest amount far short of what the Democratic Senate and President Joe Biden say is required. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has been in negotiations with the House about a compromise.

The DCCC site says the brinkmanship will have real consequences for Florida, threatening about 153,000 jobs in Florida. It could also cut benefits for 57,771 veterans in Luna’s district and 13,904 in Salazar’s if the country defaults on debt, according to the DCCC.

The site tallies 209,206 seniors in Luna’s jurisdiction and 142,621 in Salazar’s who could lose Social Security. The site calculates 135,000 of Salazar’s constituents who rely on Medicaid for health care coverage, along with 157,000 of Luna’s.

Luna notably has pushed back on Democratic claims the House plan could impact veteran benefits.

“Not only is this a blatant lie, but as a veteran, I find it abhorrent that the Biden administration and Democrat Party Machine would exploit veterans like this,” she said in a statement last month. “This is a gross politicization of a nonpartisan federal agency and a total abuse of taxpayer funds.”

The site most significantly signals where the DCCC will likely direct resources in the 2024 election cycle, while the stats hint what messaging may be tailored against the incumbents in the future. Nineteen U.S. Representatives from Florida, all Republicans, voted for the House debt plan, including several in districts previously targeted by the DCCC.

The site has tabs on 31 “vulnerable Republicans.”

In 2022, Luna flipped Florida’s 13th Congressional District red after redistricting reconfigured the district to be more friendly for Republicans. She had lost a former version of the district in 2020 to Democratic incumbent Charlie Crist, who ran last year for Governor instead of for re-election.

Salazar flipped Florida’s 27th Congressional District in 2020, defeating Democratic incumbent Donna Shalala. That came two years after Shalala defeated Salazar for the open seat in 2018. Both Luna and Salazar won election in 2022 by solid margins. Luna won by 8 percentage points in CD 13 and Salazar won by 15 points in CD 27.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousWilton Manors Pride event features Commissioner as 'Lady Vote' testing new anti-drag law

nextDave Matthews Band has new album ‘Walk Around the Moon’ and perspective: ‘Everything is kind of new’

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories