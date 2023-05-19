Florida jobless rate holds at 2.6% in April

Florida added 21,200 jobs in April but the overall unemployment rate remained flat at 2.6%, according to data released by the Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO).

The national rate was at 3.4%, or 0.8 percentage points higher than Florida’s, while the U.S. added 139,000 jobs last month. Over the last year, Florida has seen 363,400 new jobs, a growth rate of 3.9%, or 1.3 percentage points higher than the national rate in that time. Overall, there were 281,000 Floridians out of work last month out of a labor force of more than 10.9 million.

“Through strong economic policy and strategic investments, Florida is outperforming the nation and providing more opportunity for its citizens, resulting in more than 200,000 new business formations this year alone and an unemployment rate near an all-time low,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said in a released statement.

“In Florida, we are combatting negative national economic headwinds by promoting policies that support Florida businesses and families and attract record numbers of tourists every day.”

The education and health care sectors led the job gains over the last 12 months, tacking on 90,600 more positions in that time, or a 6.6% growth rate. The tourism industry in leisure and hospitality was not far behind at 89,200 jobs, a 7.3% growth rate. The only sectors experiencing job losses over the month were construction, which shed 1,600 positions, and trade, transportation and utilities, which lost 11,700 jobs.

It was the fourth consecutive month the construction industry saw job losses. That’s due mainly to higher interest rates, which are driving down demand and therefore interest in new residential housing construction, DEO experts said. The Federal Reserve has hiked the benchmark interest rate to 5%-5.25%, up from nearly 0% at the start of 2022 as it tries to rein in inflation, which had spiked last year to levels not seen in 40 years.

The metro areas with the lowest unemployment rates in the state are the Miami-Miami Beach area with a 1.8% rate and the Fort Walton Beach-Crestview-Destin area of the Panhandle with a 2% mark. Homosassa Springs had the highest jobless rate last month at 3.4%, followed by Sebring (3.3%) and The Villages (3.1%).