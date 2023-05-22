Jimmy Patronis says NAACP is trying to ‘tear down’ Ron DeSantis with travel warning

Yet another Florida Republican is ripping a “travel advisory” from the NAACP, claiming that the 2024 presidential race is the real reason for the warning.
On “Varney and Co.” on Fox Business, CFO Jimmy Patronis said the civil rights group is trying to “prop up” Joe Biden and “cloud” and “bracket” Ron DeSantis ahead of a formal launch to his 2024 presidential campaign.
“It’s ridiculous. It’s silly. The state that this group supports, they’re defunding the police, they’re hurting their own folks, they’re hurting businesses,” Patronis said of the national NAACP group. “So again, I think it’s ridiculous. I think this is another way just to prop up Biden to try to tear down Ron DeSantis.”
“This is all about presidential politics,” Patronis added. “‘What can we do to cloud up the narrative of Gov. DeSantis’ potential announcement?'”
On Saturday, the NAACP Board of Directors issued a travel advisory urging people to avoid the Sunshine State.
“Florida is openly hostile toward African Americans, people of color and LGBTQ+ individuals. Before traveling to Florida, please understand that the state of Florida devalues and marginalizes the contributions of, and the challenges faced by African Americans and other communities of color,” the advisory reads.
The group specifically cited Gov. DeSantis.
“Under the leadership of Gov. DeSantis, the state of Florida has become hostile to Black Americans and in direct conflict with the democratic ideals that our union was founded upon,” asserted NAACP President & CEO Derrick Johnson.
The Governor has not offered comment in the wake of the advisory being issued, but he had plenty to say in March when the Florida NAACP chapter urged the national group to take a stand.
“This is a stunt to try to do that. It’s a pure stunt. And fine, if you want to waste your time on a stunt, that’s fine. But I’m not wasting my time on your stunts,” DeSantis added.
The Governor’s Office doubled down on its stance Saturday evening.
Dont Say FLA
May 22, 2023 at 9:58 am
DeSantis Campaign has released an official statement in response to everything: “Ron DeSantis is never the problem. It’s always whoever else Ron is having problems with. It’s them. Hey. They’re the problem. It’s them.” Disney, drag queens, pronouns.. Pronouns, lol. The man picked a fight with pronouns, but it’s the pronouns, not Ron.
DeSantis created a dystopia
May 22, 2023 at 10:26 am
Ron has a lot of mental illness and is really unfit for office
Mercury Eduardo 👍
May 22, 2023 at 10:05 am
It doesn’t really matter who is trying to supposedly tear him down…he’s playing bad politics and in general not forward thinking. Much of what he doesn’t won’t bid well on a national stage. He’s blew his load on branding Florida..tis a fad.
Hugh in NY
May 22, 2023 at 10:15 am
Perhaps Meatball can find enough white nationalist groups to replace the tourism dollars that will be lost as Black families stay away from Florida.
Will neo-Nazis, most of whom seem to be young white incel losers, spend as much as the families they will be replacing?
Maybe, but their meth will come from the underground economy, hence no tax dollars for Floriduh.
Dont Say FLA
May 22, 2023 at 10:41 am
How will white nationalist incels get to Florida? Rhonda banned the Greyhound bus because it might move a Mexican from point A to point B, with point B not B’ing Martha’s Vineyard like when the Rhonda Bus transports Mexicans. Yet again Rhonda is above the law with a special “Except Rhonda” exemption to his own laws. Nobody can transport Mexicans…. Except Rhonda. When somebody keeps having laws written while granting himself a personal exemption, everybody needs to watch out.
DeSantis created a dystopia
May 22, 2023 at 10:25 am
Florida has become a dystopia due to the draconian governor and his sycophant legislators. They single-handedly in five months destroyed Florida, and made it the most unfree and dangerous place in the United States
Andrew Linko
May 22, 2023 at 10:34 am
Patronis better open up his eyes and see the what’s killing the Governor, is his ‘INSURANCE TAX’ and how he hides from the public his trips and who pays for them, like the insurance industry? His book tour was paid by the insurance industry. Veterans and seniors are leaving Florida because of the ‘insurance tax’ and SB-4D.