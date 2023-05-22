Gov. DeSantis gives few words to 6-week abortion ban

Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to give the state’s new abortion law short shrift in speeches.
Over the weekend, the Governor addressed one of the most pro-life crowds in the state. Yet reports from the speech he gave to the Florida Family Policy Council suggest that even among a group that would support the six-week abortion ban, it’s not getting much space in DeSantis’ remarks.
“We believe that everybody counts, everybody’s special, and our Heartbeat Protection Act shows that we say what we mean and we mean what we say,” DeSantis said, according to POLITICO. “And that’s a landmark piece of legislation for this state and I was happy to be able to sign that provision into law.”
“But we also understand that there’s much more to do,” DeSantis added.
The short shrift given the Heartbeat Protection Act is consistent with previous speeches the Governor has given, in which DeSantis sums up one of the most restrictive abortion laws in the country with just a few bland and nonspecific words
“We have stood for life by enacting the heartbeat bill in the state of Florida,” was how DeSantis summed it up to the Utah Republican Convention, in remarks shortly after he signed the legislation late one night after returning to Tallahassee from a political trip.
“We recently signed the Heartbeat Bill to Protect Life,” DeSantis said at The Heritage Foundation’s 50th Anniversary Celebration.
These and other cursory defenses of the law come as former President Donald Trump has said the Governor is “losing women voters like crazy” and “has a big problem with women voters” because the law was “too harsh.”
DeSantis has been compelled to respond to Trump, and his main thrust has been trying to figure out what the former President’s position actually is.
“I think that as a Florida resident, you know, he didn’t give an answer to the question, ‘Would you have signed the heartbeat bill that Florida did that had all the exceptions that people talk about?’ The Legislature put it in,” DeSantis said during a press conference last week.
Mercury Shampoo Ed 👍
May 22, 2023 at 9:26 am
He doesn’t speak about it because he knows he gave up any chance of becoming president up to appease a small number of religious whackos. He hopes that by not drawing too much attention to it that people will forget about it. It also highlights an epic flip flop. He said that “15 weeks is a good compromise” then went off and appeased the religious whackos in the legislature. He wants to have his cake and be able to eat it too.. but even people in Florida are pissed off.
SteveHC
May 22, 2023 at 9:57 am
Of course he’ll say as little as he thinks hecan get away with saying, in a vain attempt to keep it out of the headlines. “ ‘But we also understand that there’s much more to do,’ DeSantis added.” – It’s clear he’d like to ban abortion altogether.
Elliott Offen
May 22, 2023 at 10:10 am
No mention of the hoards of disordered babies with bad genes that will be born.. unselective breeding brings social disaster. Gonna have hundreds of thousands of disordered meth babies and crack babies tearing Florida to pieces and God knows the right wing police state will have their work cut out mopping up the Viking hoards.
Dont Say FLA
May 22, 2023 at 10:26 am
Rhonda is backing down from his 6 week abortion ban, but it’s too late. He already did that. Keep backing down, Rhonda. BEEP BEEP BEEP. Rhonda’s backing down. BEEP BEEP BEEP. Rhonda’s backing down. BEEP BEEP BEEP. Rhonda’s backing down.
Dont Say FLA
May 22, 2023 at 10:30 am
I’m sorry, I forgot, Rhona Never Backs Down. He is backing UP. BEEEEP BEEEEEP BEEEEEEP… BEEEEP BEEEEP BEEEEP… BEEEEP BEEEEEP BEEEEEP. Everybody watch out for that azz.. You don’t want that thing landing on ya! BEEEEP BEEEEP BEEEEP… Rhonda and Trump need to have a twerk off to see who shall be the GOP nominee.
Elliott Offen
May 22, 2023 at 10:59 am
Dont Say FLA
May 22, 2023 at 11:10 am
Smelliot, you’re the eugenics advocate. YOU get out of here!