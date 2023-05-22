NAACP President wants to ‘get rid of’ Ron DeSantis in the ‘next election’

Tensions continue between a leading civil rights organization and the Florida Governor.
In the wake of a travel advisory issued by the NAACP, the group’s President is saying that the way forward must involve the end of Ron DeSantis’ political career.
“We didn’t get here overnight. It was because of the election so we have to prepare for the next election so we can get rid of him once and for all,” NAACP President Derrick Johnson said on CNN, as reported by The Hill.
On Saturday, the NAACP Board of Directors issued a travel advisory urging people to avoid the Sunshine State.
“Florida is openly hostile toward African Americans, people of color and LGBTQ+ individuals. Before traveling to Florida, please understand that the state of Florida devalues and marginalizes the contributions of, and the challenges faced by African Americans and other communities of color,” the advisory reads.
Johnson spoke to those concerns during his cable hit Monday.
“The Governor has perfected the art of pulling stunts to gain campaign contributions,” Johnson said. “Unfortunately, this will impact people’s lives. We should not use race or othering as a tool to weaponize against people and unfortunately for a large percentage of Floridians, that’s what he has done. Therefore, we are advising African Americans and others that if you travel to Florida, beware that your life is not valued.”
The Governor’s Office is not taking the group’s concerns seriously.
“This is all a stunt. We aren’t going to waste our time on a stunt,” asserted Press Secretary Jeremy Redfern.
When the advisory was floated back in March, as the Florida NAACP urged the national group to issue the call, DeSantis was dismissive of this as being one of many “stupid fights” in the country, using the “stunt” language to describe it.
“This is a stunt to try to do that. It’s a pure stunt. And fine, if you want to waste your time on a stunt, that’s fine. But I’m not wasting my time on your stunts,” DeSantis said at a press conference in Orange Park.
9 comments
WhatNow
May 22, 2023 at 12:30 pm
Pray for Derrick Johnson’s success, regardless of its likelihood.
Richard Bruce
May 22, 2023 at 12:35 pm
Johnson is so un-self-aware that he actually said, “We should not use race…” . The NAACP is a racist organizational who routinely uses race to create conflict to further their segregationist agenda.
PeterH
May 22, 2023 at 1:14 pm
Crazy talk! Grow up and get your head out of Breitbart!
Deplorables Are Qristians
May 22, 2023 at 1:25 pm
Bless your Qristian heart
Dr. Franklin Waters
May 22, 2023 at 2:11 pm
“segregationist agenda”
And there it is. The stupidest thing i’ll read all week.
Dont Say FLA
May 22, 2023 at 12:37 pm
Considering how the NAACP is not Florida’s GOP Supermajority, Ron backs immediately down from engaging with them. Ron has no real political experience. He has only preached to the GOP choir. Don’t know why anybody thinks he could ever be successful without a Supermajority GOP that jumps when Ron say jump, and kisses and rolls over on command too. Trump got Ron his job, and Ron just coasted since then. Even Idiot Trump has more relevant political experience than Ron DeSantis has.
PeterH
May 22, 2023 at 1:22 pm
Republicans biggest problems:
1. Violence of White Nationalist
2. Their abortion policies that most Americans do not agree with
3. The decline in population of white Americans.
4. Hate for immigrants, people of color, and all sexual minorities.
Ten years ago Lindsey Graham summed it up this way:
South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, one of the GOP’s brighter bulbs, worries that they’re “losing the demographic race”. He told the Washington Post:
“We’re not generating enough angry white guys to stay in business for the long term.”
Elliott Offen
May 22, 2023 at 1:23 pm
