‘In loving memory’: Lincoln Project eulogizes Ron DeSantis’ presidential campaign upon launch

Even before Ron DeSantis dishes with Elon Musk and Trey Gowdy to start his 2024 campaign, one group of critics is already pronouncing it “over before it began.”
The Lincoln Project has released a eulogy for the campaign, a nearly two-minute video chock full of missteps by the Governor, denunciations from across the political spectrum, and other documentary evidence suggesting the DeSantis road to the White House is already closed.
The video starts off with DeSantis entering a bar, being directed by a handler to go into a certain direction, and then drills down further into dissecting various character anomalies and campaign shortcomings.
The early exposition of the video shows that DeSantis has failed in his efforts to swing Trump voters his way.
“DeSantis is Trump light and why go light when you can get the real guy,” argues Fox News commentator Lawrence B. Jones in the clip, which shows DeSantis gamely imitating the former President’s gestures and presence.
“Based on polls,” Trump adds in rally footage, “(DeSantis) is not doing okay with anything.”
The hits keep coming from there. A shot of the Governor wiping his nose with his hand at an Iowa rally, a snippet of Alex Jones calling him “meatball,” a second of the Governor’s cackling laughter at a joke, and yet another shot of DeSantis wiping his nose and then patting a wheelchair-bound supporter on the back with his soiled fingers.
Lincoln Project founder Rick Wilson enjoys a cameo in the video.
“Ron DeSantis does not like to make eye contact. He does not like human beings. This is a guy who is notoriously short with people,” Wilson says.
From there, more greatest hits, including DeSantis ripping a reporter in Israel for asking about torture allegations from his time at Guantanamo Bay, a shot of DeSantis chiding school children for wearing “ridiculous” masks during the pandemic, and the infamous “bobblehead” sequence where the Governor protests that he’s “not a candidate” during a press avail in Japan.
See the full video below, which includes the Governor being asked about allegations that he ate pudding with his fingers on a plane.
Dont Say FLA
May 24, 2023 at 11:35 am
“Stand Your Ground Unless It’s Your Uterus” is not a winning platform outside of sugary stupid Fleur Duh. Neither is “Let’s Keep Our Children Safe From Unarmed Brownish Trans Drag Queens So Gun Nuts Can Shoot Them”
Impeach Biden
May 24, 2023 at 11:45 am
The Dems are all in on pushing DeSantis to the side. They want Orange Man as their guy to take on bumbling, fumbling Biden and his incompetent, giggling VP. They know lots or voters despise Trump. They fear that once they hear DeSantis they might like him, especially the independent voters.
Dont Say FLA
May 24, 2023 at 11:55 am
Independent voters just need to hear about Booger Puddin Ron’s platform “Stand Your Ground Unless It’s Your Uterus” so they’ll like him? I am not following. I confess: You lost me.
Which Boots Do Voters Want?
May 24, 2023 at 12:05 pm
Which Florida boots do voters want? Do they want Ron DeSantis in his “my wife dresses me” boots? Or anyone else in any other boots? Ron’s boots are made for walking … walking the runway in Paris … with panache!
Impeach Biden
May 24, 2023 at 12:23 pm
Dude was a military officer. How about you say that right to him. When you decide to go for it let me know so I can watch your pansy ass get pummeled.
Dont Say FLA
May 24, 2023 at 12:28 pm
Thank you for reminding voters of Rhonda’s stint as Prison Guard at Guantanamo Bay. We all saw the pictures. He is very very strong when his foes are hanging from their shackles, hooded, wet, and wired to car batteries. His wife picked those boots out for him and told him he looked great. He did as told. That’s as much of a man as Rhonda really is. I wear shorts and a t-shirt and go barefoot. The wife does not tell me what to do. Ron, being a dwarf, could swing all day while I hold him at arm’s length. I would just hold him at arm’s length until Meatwad wears himself out flailing into the thin air he could reach. He is a weak little man, wider than he is tall, and his wife dresses him.