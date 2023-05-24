Ron DeSantis at 13% in national GOP poll

On the day he is launching his presidential campaign, new polling suggests that the only way is up for Ron DeSantis.
A survey from Clarity Campaign Labs shows the Florida Governor with just 13% support in the GOP Primary field.
DeSantis is 56 points behind Donald Trump, who has 69% support. Meanwhile, former Vice President Mike Pence is in third place, with 6%. Vivek Ramaswamy and Nikki Haley round out the top five, with 4% and 3%, respectively.
The poll was in the field from May 8 to May 14, and represents the worst performance by DeSantis in any 2024 polling, yet again showing DeSantis mired in the teens.
A Reuters/Ipsos survey conducted from May 9 through May 15 showed Trump ahead of DeSantis, 49% to 19%.
A survey from I&I/Tipp Insights shows DeSantis behind Trump, 55% to 17%. In April, the spread was a more modest 47% to 23%.
A survey of 436 likely GOP Primary voters conducted April 24-27 by McLaughlin and Associates shows DeSantis mustering just 16% in a crowded field, with Trump drawing 52% support.
An Emerson College poll in the field in late April had DeSantis 46 points behind Trump, with DeSantis also pulling in 16%.
These polls diverge from the FiveThirtyEight average of polls, which shows a Trump trend in aggregate. The former President leads DeSantis 54% to 21% on average.
The RealClearPolitics (RCP) polling average pegs DeSantis at 19% support in the 2024 Republican Primary field, with Trump nearly tripling the Governor with 56% support.
The current Race to the White House average of polls shows Trump leading 54% to 21%. In terms of delegates, Trump leads 1,802 to 583 if the race stays crowded with candidates, and 1,616 to 838 if only two candidates remain after the Nevada Primary.
One comment
Michael K
May 24, 2023 at 7:08 pm
Wow – 13%. It cost Florida a hurricane of division and destruction and all he gets is a measly 13%. Perhaps the only way he will truly rise is if he straps himself to one of Elon’s rockets.