Poll: Donald Trump up 19 over Ron DeSantis in Texas

Another poll from the Lone Star State is good news for Donald Trump.

“In a Texas Republican presidential primary restricted to Trump and DeSantis, 57% of Texas GOP primary voters would vote for Trump and 36% for DeSantis, with 5% undecided and 2% responding that they would not vote if Trump and DeSantis were their only two options,” reads the polling memo from the Texas Hispanic Policy Foundation.

“Donald Trump is the clear Republican frontrunner in Texas for now, but there is a long way to go,” said TxHPF President Jason Villalba. “Texas Republicans regard Trump favorably and he will be difficult to beat for the nomination here, but DeSantis certainly has a base of support upon which he can build. There is also time for other candidates to emerge and make this more than a two-person race for the nomination.”

Despite the nearly 20-point deficit for DeSantis, this is his best Texas poll in a while.

In a Defend Texas Liberty PAC survey conducted by CWS Research from April 29 through May 1, the Florida Governor has just 16% support in a Primary field. Trump leads with 54%, or 3 1/2 times the support DeSantis has.

A survey of 436 likely GOP Primary voters conducted April 24-27 by McLaughlin and Associates shows DeSantis mustering just 16% in a crowded field.

An Emerson College poll in the field in April also has DeSantis 46 points behind Trump, with Trump drawing 62%.

The Trump campaign has paid some attention to Texas.

Trump held a rally earlier this year in the West Texas town of Waco, where the former President devoted part of the speech to denunciations of “Ron DeSanctimonious.”

In the span of five minutes, Trump touched on various themes, making the case that the Florida Governor, a runner-up to Trump in most polling, doesn’t measure up. He mentioned DeSantis’ previous positions on senior citizen entitlements, recounted the story of the brokered 2018 endorsement, and trashed DeSantis’ performance as Florida Governor.