Ron DeSantis thinks Casey DeSantis should be on ‘fashion magazine’ covers

Gov. Ron DeSantis is fuming over media framing of Florida’s First Lady.

While some reports have criticized Casey DeSantis’ influence on her husband, the Florida Governor is lamenting a media double standard.

On a radio hit after he launched his presidential campaign, the Governor said that if Mrs. DeSantis weren’t conservative, she would be feted in the world of high fashion.

“If she were a Democrat, she’d be on every fashion magazine, they would be making her to be the biggest deal. But because we’re conservative, we know that that’s not what happens. In reality, it will be the opposite, where they try to really attack,” DeSantis said on the Mark Levin Show.

The Governor went on to say Mrs. DeSantis is being attacked because “she is an incredibly effective First Lady.”

“She’s somebody that people look up to,” the Governor said. “Not just women, although many of the women in Florida who have gone through breast cancer look at her as a role model for how she handled it.”

“She’s made huge improvements to communities in Florida by helping underprivileged people,” he continued. “And she believes in the values of the country and she can articulate that in a way that people really get excited about.”

The Governor then lauded his wife as his “best friend.”

“She’s a great wife, a great mother. But I’ll tell you when I’m out there on the campaign trail, there is nobody I would rather have by my side than Casey DeSantis. And the corrupt media knows that. They know she’s good. So they’re going to try to fabricate stories about her.”

DeSantis contended that “our voters see through this,” and know “the only reason they’re going after her is because she’s effective.”

“They know when they’re doing the anonymous sources that it’s all fabricated BS. And so we take it in stride, we know this is just something that happens when you get into these things.”