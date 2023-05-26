Ron DeSantis makes ‘Day One’ pledge to remove DEI, preferred pronouns from military

If elected President, Gov. Ron DeSantis is promising to excise “nonsense” from the military.

During an interview on Good Morning Orlando, the new Republican candidate for President spotlighted diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives and one problematic part of speech for instant removal.

“I think it’s been politicized. I think you have a focus on things like DEI. A focus on things like gender pronouns. And that’s diverting from the core mission, and the core mission is really what attracts people to the military. So recruiting is suffering, people are leaving the service,” DeSantis said.

“One of the things I’ll do as President on Day One, you know, reassert the power of Commander in Chief, get all the nonsense out of the military, say this is going to be mission focused again. And I think you’re going to see recruiting respond very, very positively and I think you’ll see morale increase,” DeSantis added.

The Governor has spotlighted these and other culture war issues as reasons people aren’t signing up for the armed forces.

“You see them recruiting with, like, using drag queens and doing stuff with the pronouns and all this other stuff. That’s part of the main reason recruiting is so low,” DeSantis told podcaster Dinesh D’Souza this week.

DeSantis also discussed “drag queens” and other social trends troubling him last weekend in an Iowa stump speech.

“When you see videos of folks recruiting for the military services using things like drag queens, you know, that is just fundamentally wrong,” DeSantis said in Sioux Center at the Feenstra Family Picnic, a major confab of Iowa Republicans.

The U.S. Navy, where DeSantis served, used a drag queen as a “digital ambassador.” The servicemember, named Joshua Kelley, performs as “Harpy Daniels.”

The Governor’s “Day One” pledge is his second in recent days. He promised a “Day One” pardon of Jan. 6 rioters and former President Donald Trump on Thursday.