May 26, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Poll: Ron DeSantis 25 points behind Donald Trump in South Carolina
Donald Trump - Ron DeSantis. Image via AP.

A.G. GancarskiMay 26, 20233min0

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Delegation for 5.26.23: Florida Men — transparent — troubled water — swing seats

2024 - Down BallotHeadlines

Tom Keen to run again for HD 35 seat

APoliticalHeadlines

Florida flags ordered at half-staff in honor of Memorial Day

Trump DeSantis
Nikki Haley, Tim Scott are threats for 2nd place.

A fresh Palmetto State poll shows Ron DeSantis way behind Donald Trump, with two in-state candidates nipping at his heels.

An American Greatness poll of 500 likely voters in the 2024 South Carolina Republican Primary, which was in the field Wednesday and Thursday, finds the former President with 43% support.

DeSantis’ 18% puts him just ahead of two South Carolina natives for second place.

U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, who hails from North Charleston, takes 12% in the new survey. Former United Nations envoy Nikki Haley, a Bamberg native who also served as Governor of the Palmetto State, commands 10% support.

Meanwhile, 13% of respondents are undecided, and no other potential or current candidate has more than 1% support.

Advertisement

Despite the gap between Trump and DeSantis, other metrics in the poll point to a more even race than the 25-point spread suggests.

“On the question of favorability, Trump leads DeSantis by only 6 points, with 72% to 66%. However, slightly more S.C. likely voters had an unfavorable opinion of Trump versus DeSantis, 25% to 24%,” the polling memo asserts.

On other metrics, however, Trump thumps the Florida Governor.

“Trump also holds a commanding lead over DeSantis on the question of who Primary voters feel is the best candidate to improve our economy (60% to 11%) and is seen as a stronger voice against far-left progressives (42% to 20%),” the memo asserts.

“Additionally, S.C. Republicans see Trump as more compassionate to their needs (36% to 19%). Trump holds a marginal lead over DeSantis (34% to 29%) when it comes to which candidate has the best chance to defeat Joe Biden in the General Election.”

Trump has led most polling in the state even as two South Carolinians have emerged as candidates.

National Public Affairs survey conducted from May 15 through May 17 shows the former President has 38% support, 15 points above DeSantis’ 23%.

An April survey from Winthrop University told a similar story, suggesting Trump is the choice of 41% of poll respondents, doubling up both DeSantis (20%) and Haley (18%).

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousGov. DeSantis signs bill cementing Miami-Dade Sheriff’s countywide jurisdiction

nextFlorida flags ordered at half-staff in honor of Memorial Day

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories