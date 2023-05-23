Poll: Ron DeSantis 15 points behind Donald Trump in South Carolina

A new poll of South Carolina Republicans Donald Trump with a double-digit advantage over Ron DeSantis.

A National Public Affairs survey shows the former President has 38% support, 15 points above DeSantis’ 23%.

DeSantis’ second place standing puts him in front of two homegrown Palmetto State candidates. Former Gov. Nikki Haley has 15% support, and U.S. Sen. Tim Scott has 10%.

The pollster surveyed 500 likely South Carolina 2024 Presidential Primary voters from May 15 to May 17, 2023, and the data has some troubling signs for DeSantis.

“Former President Trump continues to dominate the South Carolina GOP political landscape and maintains more than a 15-point lead over the rest of the field,” the polling memo contends.

“Notably, since the beginning of April, Governor DeSantis has spent $1.7 million on television in the state — the only candidate to do so. This significant investment has yet to translate into any additional movement toward Governor Ron DeSantis’ share of the ballot, which increased just 2 points since last month.”

DeSantis was down by 22 points in the previous administration of this survey, and the pollster remarked on his potentially soft support back in April also.

“It is clear from this survey that the ballot from last month remains stable despite an enormous amount of pro-DeSantis television spend in that time period. Even though this spend has not converted to ballot share for Gov. DeSantis, several factors — including President Trump’s overall ballot and movement in candidate consideration from April — bear watching in next month’s survey,” said Justin Clark, partner at National Public Affairs.

An April survey from Winthrop University told a similar story, suggesting Trump is the choice of 41% of poll respondents, doubling up both DeSantis (20%) and Haley (18%).